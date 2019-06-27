Can You Watch the Democratic Debate on Netflix or Hulu?

The Democrat debates are continuing tonight, with the second debate at 9 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, June 27. But can you watch tonight’s Democratic debate on your favorite streaming services Netflix or Hulu?

Unfortunately, you cannot watch the Democratic debates on Netflix, but you can watch the Democratic debates on Hulu tonight.

The Democratic debates are not available for viewing on Netflix in the United States because Netflix does not have an option built in for live television viewing. In some other countries, certain TV episodes release at the same time that they release in the United States or the next day. But when it comes to a live event like the Democratic debate, watching on Netflix simply isn’t an option.

But if you want to stream the debate on Hulu, that definitely is an option for you. But you’ll have to pay for the more expensive package to do so.

You can watch the debates live on Hulu With Live TV. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Just remember: Hulu with Live TV is much more expensive than a regular Hulu subscription. You might be better off simply watching tonight’s debate in the YouTube video below.

As you can see, although you can’t watch the debates on Netflix (and that’s certainly disappointing), you can watch on Hulu if you have the Live TV package. Or you can simply watch in the video embedded above.

If you missed the first debate from last night, you can watch that in the video below.

As you can see, there are plenty of options for watching the debates even if they’re not available on Netflix.