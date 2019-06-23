Ed and Jo-Ann Corr: Tribute to the Jarheads MC Crash Victims

Ed and Jo-Ann Corr have been identified as two of the seven members of the Marine Jarheads Motorcycle Club who were killed in a horrific crash involving a pickup truck in New Hampshire on June 21, 2019.

“They’re a Marine group,” deputy attorney general Jane Young said in a press conference “They were up in the area for a reunion.”

According to his Facebook page, Ed was a United States Marine Corps veteran, having joined immediately after high school at 18 years old.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ed and Jo-Ann Were Two of the Seven Victims in the Accident

According to a press release from the New Hampshire State Police, the accident occurred on Friday night along Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire.

A group of motorcycles heading east on Route 2 was struck by a 2016 Dodge 2500 traveling west at approximately 6:29 p.m. Seven of the bikers, including Ed and Jo-Ann, were killed as a result of the collision. Three other sustained injuries, two having been transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital and the other airlifted to Maine Medical.

New Hampshire officials released the names of the victims on Sunday, June 23, 2019. They are:

Michael Ferazzi (Contoocook)

Albert Mazza (Lee)

Daniel Pereira (Riverside, RI)

Joanne and Edward Corr (Lakeville, MA)

Desma Oakes (Concord)

Aaron Perry (Farmington)

Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, was the driver of the pickup truck, the state’s attorney revealed in a news conference. Zhukovsky worked for a company called Westfield Transport out of Springfield, Massachusetts.

Ed and Jo-Ann Were About to Celebrate a Wedding Anniversary

According to their Facebook pages, the Corr’s lived in Lakeville, Massachusetts. The pair married since July 2, 1983. Ed and Jo-Ann, who were both 58 years old, would have celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary next week.

“I am still in shock,” Dot Pereira Clare wrote on Facebook. “I hope am going to wake up from this bad dream and you and I will be meeting for lunch as planned. My friend Jo-Ann Boudreau Corr beautiful soul. You are going to be so dearly missed. You and Ed are together forever in peace.”

Jo-Ann worked as an independent distributor for SeneGence International while Ed was the head technician at Spillane’s Nursery and Landscape Co.

According to Ed’s Facebook page, he studied military history and combat tactics at University of Parris Island. He can be seen wearing a USMC hat in a photo with Jo-Ann.

Ed and Jo-Ann’s Family Has Reacted to the News

Jo-Ann’s brother Bob Boudreau received a call on Friday evening around 9 p.m. informing him of the accident. He shared the news on Facebook, saying his family is facing trying times.

“Please keep their children, grandchildren and the rest of our family in your thoughts,” Bob wrote. “Hold your family and loved ones close and tell them you love them. You never know…. We are all devastated and numb at the moment.”

Ed and Jo-Ann’s daughter Alycia shared a photo from her wedding day.

“Alycia, I have no words to explain how sorry I am,” Sonya Striggles commented underneath the picture. “I didn’t want to believe it and I can’t even understand what level of pain you’re feeling. I’m sending you so much love and am here if you need ANYTHING. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Love you girly!”

“Alycia my heart breaks for you, we have been thinking of you all nonstop,” Becky DeCesaris commented. “We are so sorry.”

A GoFundMe Campaign Has Been Started to Raise Money for Families of the Victims

According to the GoFundMe page set up to help the club and families, on June 21, 2019, “Jarheads MC was riding to a charity event at the local American Legion in Gorham, New Hampshire Post #82. Our pack was struck by an oncoming vehicle and we lost 5 patch holders and 2 supporters, and many others are injured.”

Doug Hayward started the campaign on Saturday, June 22, and has since received over $250,000 of the $700,000 goal. The money was raised by 5,175 people in 1 day. The fundraiser has been shared on Facebook over 120,000 times, prompting many donations and comments of support.

“Our club and the families are going to need help and we cannot do it alone,” Hayward wrote on the page. “I am pleading with you all, please do what you can, and this money will go where it is needed to help ease some of the burden of these victims families. Jarheads MC has always been about helping veterans and their families and sadly, today we are in need of that same support.”