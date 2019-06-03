Eric Vail: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Eric Alexander Vail, 28, who is facing a charge of first-degree murder in Florida, was mistakenly released from custody, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s department.

Vail and a second suspect, Christopher Avery Campbell, were both accused in the shooting death of Wadarius Harris, which happened in October of 2018. In April, the district’s State Attorney’s office upgraded the charges against both men from second-degree murder to first-degree murder.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office learned that the second-degree murder charge against Vail had been dismissed and he was subsequently released from jail. According to public information officer Keyla Concepcion, “the jail had not received any documentation from the Clerk of Courts stating the subject was to remain in custody to face another charge.” She later stated that the attorney’s office had “correctly followed all procedures and provided the relevant paperwork through the proper channels.”

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone with information about where Vail could have gone to call the Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

1. Eric Vail Was Accused of Killing Wadarius Harris During a Drive-By Shooting in October of 2018; Vail Was Arrested in January of 2019

Eric Vail and Christopher Avery Campbell were accused in the shooting death of Wadarius Harris. The shooting happened in Pembroke Park on October 26, 2018. Prosecutors wrote in the charging document, embedded above, that the murder was premeditated.

Campbell was reportedly driving that night while Vail held the weapon, investigators said. WSVN-TV reported that Harris was shot and killed with an AR-15-style rifle.

Police said Vail and Campbell pulled up beside Harris’ vehicle and shot him. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. The Orlando Sentinel reported that the two vehicles also collided, causing Vail and Campbell’s vehicle to flip over.

Vail was arrested on suspicion of murder in January of 2019. Inmate records show that Campbell has been in custody at the Broward County Jail since March. Both were initially charged with second-degree murder before prosecutors decided to increase the charge to first-degree murder in April.

2. Eric Vail Was Released From Jail After the Initial Charge of Second-Degree Murder Was Dismissed

Eric Vail was originally charged in January on second-degree murder. Judge Elizabeth Scherer of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court has been overseeing his case from the beginning. The charge was upgraded in early April.

The upgraded charge to first-degree murder meant there were two files open in the Broward County Clerk of Courts records: the first stemming from Vail’s January arrest, and the second from the first-degree murder charge. On Thursday, May 30, Judge Scherer formally closed the initial case. The second-degree murder charge was dropped and the first-degree murder case would continue.

The State Attorney’s office expressed bemusement over how Vail could have accidentally been released from jail in a statement to CBS Miami. “The defendant was taken to court by the Sheriff’s Office on the first-degree murder charge on Thursday so it’s hard to know how the Sheriff’s Office didn’t know about the first-degree murder charge. Our office kept the second-degree murder charge open for over 50 days after the indictment on the other charge was filed in court.”

3. Eric Vail’s Defense Attorney Says He Has Not Heard From His Client

Eric Vail was released from the Broward County Jail on Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was being represented by a public defender in the murder case.

Public Defender Howard Finkelstein told the Orlando Sentinel that Vail has not been in touch with his office and that they do not know where he might have gone. “Something appears to have gone wrong here. Very wrong. All I can tell you is he’s not supposed to be out.”

4. Eric Vail Has a History of Prior Arrests Including for Drug Possession & Battery

Eric Alexander Vail was known to law enforcement prior to his arrest on suspicion of murder. He has a history of previous arrests.

According to the Miami-Dade County Criminal Justice Online System, Vail was charged with battery against detention staff in 2008. He appears to have reached a plea deal in that case.

The online records also show several drug charges, including cocaine possession and intent to distribute drugs.

5. Christopher Avery Campbell Remains Behind Bars

There was no confusion over the case of Christopher Avery Campbell, who was listed as Eric Vail’s co-defendant in the charging document by the state attorney’s office. Inmate records show that Campbell was arrested on March 12, 2019, and remains behind bars at the Broward County Jail.

