Police Hunt Alyssa Marie Torres in Shooting Death of Step-Father & 8-Year-Old Daughter

Police in Port St. Lucie, Florida are hunting Alyssa Marie Torres, 28, wanted for the shooting death her of 8-year-old daughter and step-father. Her mother was also shot but is alive with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Port St. Lucie police say that at 12;30 a.m. Monday June 24, they responded to the Waterleaf Townhomes Apartments for reports of a shooting involving two fatalities. Police said suspect Torres “fled the scene” in a silver 2005 Toyota Rav4 with the Florida license plate KPD-T14.

Police said Torres is “believed to be armed and dangerous.”

Police are asking the public if they have any information /whereabouts of Alyssa Marie Torres or her vehicle (2005 Toyota Rav4), to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.