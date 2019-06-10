Helicopter Crash Lands on Midtown Manhattan Building Roof

On Monday, June 10 around 2pm, New Yorkers were alerted to reports that a helicopter crashed into a high rise building in midtown Manhattan.

MAN 2-ALARM 787 7 AVE, HIGH RISE HELICOPTER CRASH INTO BUILDING, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) June 10, 2019

At 2:02pm, the FDNY tweeted an alert that read “MAN 2-ALARM 787 7 AVE, HIGH RISE HELICOPTER CRASH INTO BUILDING.” They later revised their initial alert to clarify that the helicopter crashed “on top of” the building, not “into” it. 787 7th Avenue is the address of the AXA Equitable Center, which is a 54-story office building. According to WiredNewYork.com, the skyscraper was built in 1986 and is the 102nd highest building in the world.

7th Avenue south of West 57th Street is closed to vehicular traffic. Please avoid the area of 787 7th Avenue. Updates to follow. — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) June 10, 2019

The Midtown North NYPD Twitter account informed those in the area that “7th Avenue south of West 57th Street is closed to vehicular traffic. Please avoid the area of 787 7th Avenue. Updates to follow.” Shortly after that initial tweet, they added “West 51st & West 52nd Street, 6th-7th Avenue is CLOSED to vehicular and pedestrian traffic as well.”

According to ABC 7, there was one fatality as a result of the crash but no other injuries reported within the building. The New York Times later reported that the one fatality in the crash was the pilot and that there were no other passengers on board the helicopter.

Governor Cuomo, who responded to the scene following the incident, said that there was no indication that it was an act of terrorism. NBC New York points out that weather was poor at the time of the crash, but that it “wasn’t clear why the chopper would have tried to land there, nor was it clear who owned the chopper.” It was raining at the time, and The Weather Channel reports that the current New York City weather forecast also includes winds at 9-11 miles per hour and visibility of 2.0 miles.

787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH — Lance Koonce (@LHKoonce) June 10, 2019

Lance Koonce, who witnessed the crash, shared a video of smoke coming from the building’s rooftop, saying that he “looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke.”

NBC’s Ron Allen shared video of evacuations as a result of the crash. The video shows people exiting the building into the rain, as sirens blare in the background. The evacuation looked calm and organized, and the people captured on video do not appear distressed.

DEVELOPING: helicopter crashed into a building in Midtown Manhattan at 51st and 7th. Here is footage of the helicopter flying erratically before the crash (via @ThingsWendySees) pic.twitter.com/zCowdKvKuL — Cooper Lawrence (@CooperLawrence) June 10, 2019

Cooper Lawrence shared a 38-second video of a helicopter flying erratically through the wind, rains, and heavy cloud coverage, reporting that the helicopter caught on camera was the same one that crashed atop the midtown building.

PRELIMINARY UPDATE: There was a helicopter hard landing on the roof of 787 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Fire has been extinguished. Please continue to avoid the area. https://t.co/pBvrbD1MGh — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 10, 2019

At 2:19pm, the NYPD confirmed on Twitter that the fire caused by what they are calling “a helicopter hard landing” was extinguished, though they advised that people nearby continue to avoid the area.

I have been briefed on the helicopter crash in New York City. Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene. THANK YOU for all you do 24/7/365! The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2019

President Trump responded to the incident on Twitter, giving praise to the “Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene” and “all [they] do 24/7/365.” He added that “The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all.”

This story is breaking and will be updated as new information becomes available.