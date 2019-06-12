Jackie Coutinho Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jackie Coutinho is a Florida mother who went missing while visiting her family in Massachusetts in May, Dateline reports.

Coutinho, 53, was last seen on the morning of May 15 in Hinsdale, Massachusetts while visiting her sister Angela. She had stayed with Angela since mid-April.

“Angela said Jackie told her she was going to look at birds in the backyard,” Jackie’s stepdaughter Jessica told Dateline. “Fifteen minutes later, she went to check on her. And she was gone.”

Hinsdale Police Chief Susan Rathbun told the outlet that Coutinho was last seen at 10:00 am on May 15. Angela reported her missing at around 11:30 am that same day.

Police have searched a nearby lake, the surrounding woods, and nearby hospitals and trains multiple times but were unable to locate Coutinho. Rathbun said they have not found any evidence of foul play.

“As her family, we are asking you to keep your eyes open for Jackie,” a missing person poster reads. “She is our mom, stepmom, nanny, sister, daughter, wife and friend. We need to find her and are grateful for all your help.”

Police say Coutinho is 5-foot-6, 130 pounds, and has gray and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a purple fleece jacket, a red hoodie, blue jeans, and white sneakers. Anyone with information should call the Hinsdale Police Department at 413-655-0201.

1. Jackie Coutinho Has Been Missing For Nearly a Month

Coutinho, who lives in Florida according to her daughter, traveled to Hinsdale, Massachusetts in mid-April to stay with her sister, Angela. She was last seen at around 10:00 am on May 15. Angela reported her missing at around 11:30 am that same day.

“Angela said Jackie told her she was going to look at birds in the backyard,” Jackie’s stepdaughter Jessica told NBC News. “Fifteen minutes later, she went to check on her. And she was gone.”

“Angela lives in the Berkshire Mountains, which are very wooded,” she explained. “She didn’t take her cell phone, ID, or extra clothes, and we don’t think she had cash on her.”

Jessica said her father, Nate Coutinho, was in Florida at the time of his wife’s disappearance. He and Jackie’s two daughters and stepdaughter, who live in Maine, traveled to Hinsdale to help search for Coutinho.

“Sometimes it doesn’t feel real. My sisters and I, though, as a result of this, have never been closer. And honestly, that’s the only blessing — if there is any blessing — on this whole thing,” Jessica said. “Us four girls and Angela and my mom have been trying to do everything we can.”

2. Police Have Not Found Any Leads or Evidence in Coutinho’s Disappearance

Chief Rathbun told Dateline that authorities began to search for Coutinho immediately.

“We dispatched Fire, which was part of our search and rescue. And we notified the Massachusetts State Police, who brought in dogs for a ground search,” Rathbun said. “For the initial search, obviously, you want to get boots on the ground a soon as possible. It’s a rural area, and nighttime temps weren’t the best for the way family says she was dressed.”

Rathbun said the search and rescue teams searched the surrounding woods “at least half a dozen times” since Coutinho went missing and investigators have also checked nearby hospitals and trains.

“We’ve checked every box we can think of. But besides the police station and the fire station, there’s not many surveillance cameras,” she said. “I’ve got no gas station in town. I’ve got no bank in town. So when you talk about cameras – it’s not that we didn’t check them, it’s just there’s nothing to check.”

Rahbun told the Berkshire Eagle that Coutinho’s health condition and emotional state at the time of her disappearance is unknown. Rathbun said investigators have not found any signs to suggest foul play in Coutinho’s disappearance.

“At this point, she’s a consenting 53-year-old adult. So there’s not much more police action, because there’s no criminal activity,” she said. “There is no theory. There is no rhyme or reason. We’re hoping for the family that she’s out there happy and safe.”

3. Police Used Helicopter, K-9 Unit to Search Surrounding Area Multiple Times

Police used a helicopter, K-9 units, and a dive team to search the nearby area but found no leads.

Rathbun said a helicopter unit was brought in to search the surrounding woods the afternoon Coutinho disappeared and K-9 units have been used numerous times to aid the search.

“There’s a lake about a half mile behind Angela’s house, but it’s not very deep. It’s only 25 feet deep at the deepest part,” Jessica told Dateline. “The Massachusetts State Police had a dive team search the lake, but they didn’t find anything.”

4. Family Launches GoFundMe in Hopes of Finding Jackie

Coutinho’s family launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe to raise money to pay for “more searches.”

“Our mom/stepmom went missing on May 15, 2019 from Hinsdale, MA,” her daughters and step-daughter wrote on the page. “There have been no leads or traces of her. We are desperate to have her back safe with us. The monies from this campaign will help us pay for more searches and anything that will help us find our mom, stepmom, and Nanny to our children. No donation is too small and we greatly appreciate your love, support and prayers.”

A Facebook page called “Find Jackie Coutinho” has also been launched to help the search effort.

“As hard as watching the news story on Jackie was last night, her disappearance needs to be all over the news and country. Please share and help us,” the page says.

5. Coutinho is a Former Assistant Town Assessor

Coutinho previously lived in Nantucket, Massachusetts, where she was an assistant town assessor, her family told MassLive.

She also lived in Princeton, New Jersey, Maine, and Florida.

Coutinho’s stepdaughters, who grew up in Nantucket, told The Inquirer and Mirror that Jackie may be headed back to the island.

Coutinho is 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds with blonde and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a purple and red sweater, blue jeans and white sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hinsdale police at (413) 655-0201.

