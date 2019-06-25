Jason Robin Jr. & Katharine White: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jason Robin Jr., 24, and Katharine Whyndam White, 21, have been charged in the death of their 10-week-old baby Jazmine Rose Robin. The infant, born prematurely at 29 weeks, spent nearly a month in neonatal care before being discharged as a healthy baby to her parents on July 3, 2018.

Twelve days later, Jazmine was brought back to the hospital but this time with “clearly inflicted head trauma.”

Now, nearly a year later, Robin and White are in custody. The father, Robin, facing murder charges and the mother, White, “charged with injury to a child by omission.”

If convicted, prosecutors from the Child Fatality Unit of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said, each faces the possibility of life in prison.

It’s reported the couple’s “older son has been placed in foster care.” And, that White gave birth to another daughter who is living with a relative.

Bu the couple’s Facebook accounts tell another story.

1. Prosecutors Promise to ‘Seek Justice For Young Jazmine’

Update: Suspect Jason Paul Robin was arrested last night. Suspect Katharine White was arrested this morning. Attached are their current booking photos. https://t.co/hVegdBXSjZ pic.twitter.com/UYszeobuiF — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 25, 2019

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Monday that Robin was charged with murder and White with injury to a child by omission in the death of their daughter. Ogg said Jazmine died after being “struck in the head.”

“The evidence shows that Baby Jazmine fell victim to the very people who were supposed to protect her the most in this world,” Ogg said. “After a full and thorough investigation of the facts, we have filed charges, and will seek justice for young Jazmine.”

Less than two weeks after infant Jazmine was released to her parents following weeks of neonatal care, she was brought to Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital with “clearly inflicted head trauma,” Ogg said.

RELEASE: A mother and father have been charged in the death of their prematurely born daughter, who was killed just days after she was brought home from the hospital, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced | https://t.co/DqX6gzTlyd — Harris County DA (@HarrisCountyDAO) June 25, 2019

KHOU reported that, citing court documents, investigators who interviewed the couple at the hospital wrote that White and Robin said their baby “wouldn’t take a bottle or acted weird.” They also said that she’d stopped breathing a week before and they’d given her CPR, revived her but did not seek out medical care. A roommate told police that he’d encouraged the couple to take the baby to the hospital but they refused. It was also reported that the couple were told by a pediatrician to take her to the hospital but that too was refused.

Soon, Jazmine was dead. It would later be revealed how she died.

2. With a Total of 96 Fractures, Infant Jazmine Rose Robin Had a Fractured Skull, 71 Rib Fractures & Bruises All Over Her Body

Last month, the little Jazmine’s final autopsy results were provided to police. As reported by KHOU, the autopsy found she had a “skull fracture, nine contusions to her torso, broken ribs and various traumas to her arms and legs.”

Baby Jazmine had “96 total fractures, including 71 rib fractures and 23 long bone fractures,” the report revealed.

White posted the above photo of Jazmine and her brother on July 18,2018, the day of the baby’s death.

3. On What Would Have Been Her 1st Birthday, Robin Posted a Remembrance of His & White’s Daughter Jazmine Saying She Was Needed In Heaven; ‘For She Had Fulfilled Her Purpose’

“Yesterday was mine and (White’s) daughter, Jazmine Rose Robins, birthday and yes she would’ve been One year old but God and the Heavens needed her back home, for she had fulfilled her purpose and it was just her time. Today was down right the hardest day to try to make it through without just wanting to crawl in the fetal position and just balling my eyes out. It was bad enough that i was mostly silent through the whole day. Daddy loves you and misses you soooo much baby Jazmine Rose Robin. 💖💞💘”

When people complained about a post from Robin’s grandmother, Jackie Baker, she replied that she did not “condone what he and her did…”

“…first of all, I’m not making excuses for him or her. The one thing you do not know about me, is he is my first born grandchild. I do not not condone what he and her did, but to be able to get through such a tremendous loss, I have to say what I know God is telling me in my heart.”

Another family member cautioned people about going at family of Robin and White and said there’s more to the story adding that the media has “over exaggerated” in Jazmine’s death.

“This is a very critical situation for our family and we do not need to listen or hear how others feel or think. Look at it this way, would you guys want to have people coming at yall for someone in yalls family for something like this. She was a very sweet little girl and she had issues when she was born so read further into a situation before you start listening to the news that continues to over exaggerate any situation. This is very trying for all of us and they her parents will handle this the way they need to with the laws…”

4. Reports Say The Couple’s Other Children, a Boy & Newborn Are in the Care of Others. Their Social Media Shows Them Often Together

On her Facebook page, White, who goes by ‘Kat,’ has as her profile quote, “Hayden christopher 💙😘🐣 r.i.p my beautiful angel Jazmine rose 🌹👼 jai’cee lynn 👶”

It’s reported that the couple’s son Hayden Christopher is in foster care. Photos on both their Facebook pages show the parents with their son.

It’s also reported that White gave birth to a baby girl who is in the care of a relative.

5. People Are Angry & Have Shared Their Contempt For the Couple Alleged to Have Been Responsible For Their Baby’s’ Death Calling Robin ‘Baby Killer’

There is some horrible and vitriolic commenting going on on Robin’s Facebook page with some of his family members appearing to admit the couple were culpable in the death of their child. And there’s some disturbing comments and allegations about the couple from people who claim to know them or to have been friends or acquaintances, some saying they have direct knowledge of drug use and other claims that have littered the page.

Many comments are NSFW, but suffice that many people are upset that the couple are allegedly responsible for the brutal death of their baby.

“71 rib fractures … SEVENTY ONE ! I hope everyone in prison knows what you did and I hope you live a very long miserable life … I can’t get over 71 fractures to a babies ribs . Wow.”