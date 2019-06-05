Jocelyn Madulid Was ‘Scared’ by Tracy Morgan Following Bugatti Crash

Jocelyn Madulid is the woman who was involved in Tracy Morgan’s Bugatti crash in Midtown Manhattan on June 4 at around 1:30 p.m. Video from the scene, along 42nd Street and Tenth Avenue, showed Morgan accosting Madulid’s car and yelling, “B****, get out the car!”

It’s been widely reported that Morgan had just driven his car off of the lot when the crash happened. Bystanders who were recording Morgan were told by the “30 Rock” star, “Just bought it.” A witness, Chris Ricciardelli, told Page Six, “He said he got it literally an hour ago and he paid $2 million for it. He just bought it, dude, and it’s pretty scraped up. It still had a dealer tag.” The car was a pre-owned 2012 Bugatti and had been purchased a Manhattan Motorcars, the New York Post reported.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash and no charges have been filed. Morgan tweeted in the wake of the crash, “Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Madulid Said That While Morgan Was Yelling at Her, She Was ‘Scared’

In an interview with the New York Post, Madulid described being scared following the accident and said that she remained in her car despite Morgan’s banging.

Madulid said she was just driving when “I heard somebody hit me. I felt boom. He was yelling at me, I got scared. I didn’t yell anything back. I just stayed in my car.” Madulid added that the pair were both turning right when she knows “he hit me because I was already [turning]. I was there, he was the one who hit me!” Madulid also says that she was on her way to work when the crash occurred.

2. The NYPD Has Said the Crash Was Not Morgan’s Fault

TMZ reports that an NYPD traffic cop was a witness to the accident and he says the crash was not Morgan’s fault. A police source told TMZ that Madulid did not have right of way during the incident.

3. In the Immediate Aftermath of the Crash, Madulid Said She Was Terrified About the Incident Impacting Her Insurance Premiums

Madulid told Page Six that her initial reaction to the crash was worry over her insurance premiums due to the cost of Morgan’s Bugatti.

Prior to the accident, Madulid said that she was “curious” as she saw people taking photos of Morgan in his new car. Madulid says, “I asked the traffic officer, why people taking pictures and he said, ‘You don’t watch TV? That’s a famous guy. Then there was a double-decker bus and the tourist guide was saying: ‘Oh, that’s Tracy Morgan!’”

4. The Bugatti Was Morgan’s ‘Dream Car’

The sales manager at Manhattan Motorcars told the New York Daily News about Morgan’s excitement over purchasing the car saying, “This was his dream car. He was talking about it all weekend.”

5. The Crash Occurred Around the Anniversary of the 2014 Crash That Killed Morgan’s Friend James ‘Jimmy Mack’ McNair

The crash occurred three days before the fifth anniversary of a fatal crash involving Morgan. That crash killed Morgan’s friend James “Jimmy Mack” McNair. Morgan was one of four passengers in a Mercedes Sprinter minibus when it was struck by a Walmart tractor-trailer.

The former “Saturday Night Live” star suffered major injuries as a result and he sued Walmart as a result. That lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount in May 2015. In a November 2016 appearance on “Conan,” Morgan said he held no ill-will toward the driver of the tractor-trailer, Kevin Roper. Roper accepted a plea deal in the case and served no jail time.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School