Kiersten Smith: Tribute to the Dallas Crane Collapse Victim

Kiersten Smith was killed when a construction crane fell on a Dallas apartment building amid severe thunderstorms on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

Smith was a resident of the five-story Elan City Lights Apartments at 2627 Live Oak Street in Dallas, Texas, which was destroyed by a construction crane. At least six other people were injured in the accident, according to Dallas officials.

Here’s what you need to know:

Smith’s Family Has Shared Tributes on Social Media

“My younger sister, Kiersten went to be with the Lord on June 9th, 2019,” wrote Tone Smith. “The cause was an unexpected accident that my family and I prefer not to discuss at this time. What gives me peace is that I know she was HAPPY. She was in love with a great guy, soon to start a new job, and had so many other wonderful things to look forward to. She was taken from this earth WAY TOO SOON. She was my best friend and this hurts so much right now. My baby sister…I will miss you terribly. Your big beautiful smile, your random singing and dancing, your advice, and your unbelievably big heart. I love you SO MUCH. Later KiKi…”

Her cousin Latonya Rich shared a message, “Didn’t want to post about this…but I knew the media would put her name out there today. We miss you so much Kiersten Smith why did this happen???? WHY!!! I love you cousin!! We will forever cherish the memories daily!! Please uplift my family… we are hurting.”

Seven People Were Taken to the Hospital Following the Accident

According to a Facebook Live video from the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department, seven people were taken to two area hospitals suffering from injuries following the collapses. There were multiple collapses in different parts of the building, including residential areas and the parking garage.

Dallas Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Jason Evans announced that two people were in critical condition, three had serious injuries, one was discharged, and Smith was confirmed deceased.

At that time, Evans said it was too early to determine if any residents were missing. He also said that although the wind from the intense storms played a role the collapse, they have not determined the cause of the collapse. The crane is owned by Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. and was located at a building under construction next door.

Residents and Witnesses Shared Video Footage of the Collapse

http://twitter.com/search?q=crane%20collapse&src=typd

“Oh my god! The crane is falling over! Oh my god!” shouts a witness as she records the storm and the collapse from miles away.

“I’m so blessed to be alive!” Resident of City Lights Apartment shares video after construction crane crashed into her unit. @NBCDFW At Least 1 Dead, 6 Injured After Dallas Crane Collapse https://t.co/zupXHY09yC pic.twitter.com/fRwYfvbpiR — Courtney Gilmore (@CourtneyNBC5) June 9, 2019

“My car is destroyed,” one resident said in a video he shared. Cars can be seen piled on top of each other, with lights flashing and horns blaring.

WARNING ⚠️ some explicit language in this video. During the storms, a crane blew over into a Downtown Dallas apartment complex. Video credit: Josh Whitaker @wfaa #wfaaweather #wfaawx pic.twitter.com/Z0BeADFloF — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) June 9, 2019

Reporter Josh Whitaker stood on the fourth floor and described the scene as “absolute chaos.” He couldn’t believe what he was seeing, liking the collapsed parking garage to a war zone.

Residents Were Able to Retrieve Their Belongings Today

Residents affected by the crane collapse at 2627 Live Oak will be escorted into their residence today to obtain personal property during the following times: 11:30am; 3PM; and 6PM. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 10, 2019

Residents of the building were able to return to the property to retrieve personal belongings today. Unfortunately, Smith would not be among them.

“Residents affected by the crane collapse at 2627 Live Oak will be escorted into their residence today to obtain personal property during the following times: 11:30am; 3PM; and 6PM,” the Dallas Police Department wrote on Twitter.