K-pop Fan Accounts Mock XXXTentacion on the Anniversary of his Death

Rapper XXXTentacion (real name Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy) was shot and killed on June 18, 2018 during a robbery outside of Deerfield Beach’s Riva Motorsports. XXXTentacion visited Bank of America to withdraw $50,000 in $100 bills and was visiting Riva Motorsports to look at motorcycles. As he was leaving, 4 armed men, Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, Robert Allen, and Trayvon Newsome, approached his car with weapons and demanded his Louis Vuitton bag with the $50,000. As the rapper tried to drive away, two gunmen fatally shot him in the chest. The 20-year-old rapper died on the scene.

The death shocked the rap community and hip-hop fans alike who were saddened to see a young artist’s life taken away right as his career was taking off. Fans took to Twitter to post heartfelt tributes and memories on Tuesday, the anniversary of his death.

However, not all the messages were positive. A small contingent of K-pop fan accounts took the opportunity to mock XXXTentacion and capitalize on the trending topic with offensive memes and content mocking the deceased rapper.

maybe if he did this…. #RIPXXXTentacion pic.twitter.com/4TOAoq2ZAu — BLONDE JENO BLONDE JENO BLONDE JENO BLONDE JENO BL (@0423rd) June 18, 2019

maybe if xxx did this he wouldn’t have gotten sh*t pic.twitter.com/r1tTWJg8O3#RIPXXXTentacion — itz (@jjksIovr) June 18, 2019

Literally no one: xxxtinct a year ago today:#RIPXXXTentacion pic.twitter.com/pOS1QehnKV — yuhneth JENO LOCKDOWN (@ultnamin) June 18, 2019

“maybe if xxx did this he wouldn’t have gotten sh*t” reads a tweet from one user who also posted a video of a live performance from a K-pop group. Another posted a meme that showed the rapper with a fake Snapchat caption that reads “Feeling cute might get shot in the head later IDK”.

Many XXXTentacion fans responded were appalled to see people mock the dead artist and responded to the hate, criticizing K-pop fans in general.

Y’all “kpop fans” need to realize how would you feel if your idol died and people went to promoting someone. All hell would be done broke lose. Then y’all would be butt hurt. #RIPXXXTentacion — Kiana Knight (@kknight4623) June 18, 2019

The fact that so many random emotionless kpop Stan accounts are saying the shit they are is vile and disgusting. I truthfully hope that you learn to love yourself or put energy into something more productive than mocking the death of a young man on the internet. #RIPXXXTentacion — Chip Kipperly (@rogerrabbit130) June 18, 2019

Deja Vu

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time this happened. Right after the rapper passed away last year, several K-pop accounts posted similarly offensive content about his death. Most of the posts included a tasteless caption and snippet from a K-pop music video.

In a Reddit thread posted on r/outoftheloop, a subreddit to help uninformed people find simple explanations to trending topics, right after Jahseh’s death in 2018, user secretylgreatly143 who describes himself as “both a K-Pop and rap fan.” explained the situation.

K-Pop twitter is very much focused on memes and “crack” content about their favorite artists. The type of people who make this content can either be children (talking 18 and under) or just immature adults. Like many fan accounts, the account owner typically does not disclose their identity. They do the normal stuff like promote their favorite artists new songs or talk about their activities with each other. But it’s a common tactic to reply to very popular tweets (or soon to be big tweets tweeted by celebrities) as fast as possible so that their reply, relevant or not, gets pushed to the top when you read the tweet. Many of these can be harmless like “stan loona, with some video attached” or as shown in OPs screenshots, very rude and troll-like. Really it’s just an obnoxious and disrespectful way to promote their artists. I have only really seen it with K-Pop fans but I think I’ve seen it with other fandoms as well, but K-Pop fans are very much active in twitter so you will see a lot of them in irrelevant threads.

Trying to latch onto a trending topic is nothing new for fan accounts like this. Trying to get the most comments so that their tweets get to the top is a common tactic. But there may be more to it than just self-promotion.

XXXTentacion Was Accused of Abusing His Pregnant Girlfriend

Some of the ridicule and hate could be attributed to XXXTentacion allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend. The rapper was arrested and charged in 2016 by the Miami-Dade County state attorney’s office with aggravated battery of a pregnant victim, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness tampering. In a harrowing testimony that his victim/ex-girlfriend gave to police, she describes a pattern of abuse that lasted for several month.

XXXTentacion allegedly threatened to kill her and his unborn child, headbutted her, punched her, kicked her, and beat her with plastic clothes hangars. He also allegedly held her hostage to avoid being arrested for assaulting her until she was able to escape while the rapper was preoccupied playing Minecraft.

The rapper seemingly confessed to these crimes in a secret recording that was discovered after his death.

His pattern of abuse could explain why K-pop fans are posting some of the content. There were several other tweets posted about his abusive past mixed in with the tributes to the “look at me!” singer.

The amount of negative content was small in comparison to the outpouring of support from XXXTentacion’s fans.