Leah Chase & Edgar ‘Dooky’ Chase Jr.: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Leah Chase, famous New Orleans chef, restaurant owner, and civil rights activist, passed away on June 1 at the age of 96. She was the owner of Dooky Chase Restaurant, which has been in the Chase family for generations, and was opened by her husband Edgar Dooky Chase Jr.’s parents in 1941.

According to USA Today, her family confirmed her passing in a statement:

“The Chase family is heartbroken to share the news that our mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Leah Chase, passed away surrounded by her family on June 1, 2019. Mrs. Chase was a strong and selfless matriarch. Her daily joy was not simply cooking, but preparing meals to bring people together. One of her most prized contributions was advocating for the Civil Rights Movement through feeding those on the front lines of the struggle for human dignity.””

Here’s what you need to know about Leah and Dooky Chase Jr.:

1. They Were Married for 70 Years

‘Dooky’ Chase Jr., husband of Leah Chase, patriarch of Chase family, dies at 88 https://t.co/upEyGagKw0 pic.twitter.com/SgB7Nze2Oz — WGNO (@WGNOtv) November 23, 2016

Edgar Dooky Chase Jr. learned a love of music from his parents throughout his childhood, and formed the Dooky Chase Orchestra, in which his sister Doris performed as the lead vocalist while he played trumpet. According to the Dooky Chase Restaurant website, Leah and Dooky met in 1945, at one of Dooky’s music performances at a Mardi Gras Ball at Labor Union Hall. They were married in 1946.

Last year, Leah talked to New Orleans local news station 4WWL about her marriage, saying “This is the funny thing – when we got married, people told my mother-in-law this is not going to work. I was 23. He was 18. ‘This girl is just going to come in here and ruin your business,’ they said. But I loved Dooky and I know he loved me.”

Edgar “Dooky” Chase Jr. passed away on November 22, 2016 at the age of 88.

2. They Had 4 Children & 16 Grandchildren

Leah and Dooky Jr. had four children together: Stella Reese Chase, Edgar Chase III, Leah Chase-Kamata, and Emily Chase Haydel. According to the University of New Orleans faculty website, their daughter Leah (named after her mother) followed in her father’s musical footsteps and became a jazz voice instructor at the University.

Reflecting on where her children and their families are today, she told 4WWL News “I’m the luckiest woman in the world. I had only high school education but you’re always supposed to bring your children up higher than you so I wanted my children to get good education, get extra degrees and I was lucky.” All 16 of their children’s children graduated from college, and they had 27 great-grandchildren in total.

3. Leah Transformed Dooky Chase Into One of the US’s First African American Fine Dining Restaurants

Leah Chase was a legend, an icon and an inspiration. It is impossible to overstate what she meant to our City and to our community. At Dooky Chase’s Restaurant: she made creole cuisine the cultural force that it is today. pic.twitter.com/MSFaNdLvsx — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) June 2, 2019

When Dooky Chase was first opened by Dooky Jr.’s parents, it operated as a sandwich shop that sold lottery tickets, po-boys, and local dishes. His parents, Dooky and Emily, told the Louisiana Weekly “this place is dedicated to the fun-loving people of our great city who are desirous of enjoying good food and drinks where there is always good order.”

The New York Times credits Leah taking her “place behind the stove” as the moment the restaurant “began evolving from a simple cafe into one of the city’s foremost exponents of Creole cooking, as well as an informal gallery for black artists.” According to The Advocate, Leah said in an interview that part of her reason for transforming the Dooky Chase restaurant in New Orleans was that “African-Americans didn’t have restaurants like that to go to. When I came here, I said, ‘We’ve got to change things.’ Growing up, mother always kept nice things for company. Nice glasses, nice things. That’s how we look at it here. Everybody who comes through that front door is my company. People deserve that.”

4. Their Restaurant Has Hosted Many Famous Figures in Politics, Civil Rights, & Entertainment

Leah and Dooky used their restaurant to support the Civil Rights Movement and bring people together through their food. Their restaurant fed historical leaders including Oretha Castle Haley, A.P. Tureaud, Ernest “Dutch” Morial, Rev. Andrew Young, Revius Ortique, Thurgood Marshall, Dr. Ralph Abernathy and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

In 2008, former president Barack Obama ate at Dooky Chase Restaurant alongside Leah while he was in Louisiana for the primary as a presidential candidate. George W. Bush was also photographed holding her hand during lunch at the famous NOLA restaurant.

5. They Have a Foundation Supporting Social Justice & Arts & Culinary Education Programs

Their legacies also continue in the form of the Edgar “Dooky” Chase Jr. and Leah Chase Family Foundation. According to the foundation’s website, Leah “serve[d] on the board of the New Orleans Museum of Fine Arts and ha[d] even testified before Congress to lobby for greater funding for the National Endowment for the Arts.”

Last year, for Leah’s 95th birthday, a gala was held for which the proceeds went to their foundation and the causes it supports.