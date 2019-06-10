Michael Ciskiewic Sought in Chaining of Woman

Michael Ciskiewic was named as the suspect being sought in Niagara Falls after police found a woman chained up in a basement.

According to the Niagara Gazette, a dramatic rescue of the woman ensued after a standoff, and Ciskiewic is now being sought by authorities. The rescue unfolded on June 9, 2019 in Niagara Falls.

The scene is clear on Monroe. What was believed to be a stand-off is turning into a manhunt. Police are looking for 25-year-old Michael J. Ciskiewic. He’s connected to a situation where a woman was found chained in this basement. https://t.co/7rSEt0Rql2 pic.twitter.com/XkE4pAGnDf — Jeff Slawson (@Jeffslawson) June 10, 2019

The U.S. Marshal’s Service is now involved in the search.

Police Used a Bloodhound to Find the Woman

NF CRIME NEWS: Niagara Falls Police are searching for this man, Michael Ciskiewic, who is accused of chaining a woman in a basement on Monroe Avenue and raping her in the last twenty-four hours. The victim was found by a bloodhound and is currently receiving medical treatment. pic.twitter.com/Y2TGhaDH3s — The Niagara Reporter (@reporterniagara) June 10, 2019

The victim, who has not been identified, was reported missing by family members from a home a few houses down from where she was found, the Niagara Gazette reported.

According to the newspaper, a bloodhound tracked the woman’s scent to Ciskiewic’s door. WKBW-TV reported that police found a “broken window and a blood trail, but the trail was lost down an alley.”

Thinking that Ciskiewic was inside, police engaged in a lengthy standoff outside his home in the 3000 block of Monroe Avenue, before determining he was not inside, the Buffalo News reported.

Niagara Falls – NFPD, State Police and County are currently in the 3000 block of Monroe Avenue. Forcible entry made into a house for reasons unknown right now. Will update when we find out more. Police and swat are still on scene at 19th and Niagara Street. pic.twitter.com/lde7LKVelQ — The Action Niagara Falls (@TheAction716) June 9, 2019

The initial report came in as an assault against a woman, that newspaper reported. According to WKBW-TV, the woman was discovered chained up in the basement and police think Ciskiewic is responsible.

Ciskiewic Only Knew the Woman Because He Mowed Her Lawn & Shoveled Her Snow, Reports Say

According to journalist Breanna Fuss, Cieskiwic may be armed and allegedly had a shotgun during the incident.

Authorities said in a news conference that, during the standoff, they made contact with Cieskiwic, who alternated between telling them he was inside the home or not. He was also instant messaging family members, asking them to say he wasn’t there, they alleged.

Fuss reported that, according to police, the only tie between the victim and Ciskiewic was that he “would mow her lawn and remove snow.”

The journalist reported that the victim, whose injuries aren’t physically serious, had a padlock on her foot when she was rescued. She allegedly told police that Ciskiewic knocked on her door on Sunday, grabbed her, dragged her into his basement, and chained her up there for 13 hours, according to Fuss.

Michael Ciskiewic’s Facebook Page Says He’s Single

A Facebook page identified as Michael Ciskiewic’s says that he lives in Gowanda, New York, is from Niagara Falls, New York, and is single. He is 25-years-old.

He mostly posted photos showing him with a woman and a dog. The owner of the residence where the standoff occurred is a different man with the same last name. The exact relation to Michael Ciskiewic is not clear. Other Facebook pages show Ciskiewic with small children.

A woman wrote on Facebook about the incident, as it was unfolding: “My son and grandbabies live where this happened grrrrrr walking on eggshells.”