Mueller Hearing Schedule & Witnesses List: Times, Dates, & Details

A series of hearings over Robert Mueller’s report will start this week, launching on Monday, June 10. Here’s what we know so far about the schedule and the witnesses slated to appear.

The House Judiciary Committee Is Starting a Series of Hearings on Monday, June 10 at 2 p.m. Covering the Obstruction Question from the Mueller Report

The House Judiciary Committee’s series of hearings will focus on Volume 2 of the Mueller Report and the obstruction question, CNN reported. According to the House Committee on the Judiciary’s schedule, this hearing will begin at 2 p.m. Eastern and will be held in 2141 Rayburn House Office Building.

This hearing is called: “Lessons from the Mueller Report: Presidential Obstruction and Other Crimes.”

The hearing will start with witness John Dean, counsel for the former President Nixon, on Monday, June 10. In a statement Committee Chairman Jerrod Nadler said: “Mueller confirmed these revelations and has now left Congress to pick up where he left off.”

On Tuesday, June 11, Congress Will Consider a Contempt Vote Against Barr & McGahn

Also on Tuesday, June 11, Congress will vote on whether to cite Attorney General William Barr and Don McGahn, former White House counsel, as being in contempt of Congress, Washington Examiner noted. Barr may be cited for contempt on the basis of not turning over an unredacted version of the Mueller report.

The House Intelligence Committee Is Hosting a Hearing on Wednesday, June 12 at 9 a.m. for Volume 1 of the Mueller Report

Following the House Judiciary Committee hearing will be an open House Intelligence Hearing on Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. Eastern.

This public hearing will examine the “counterintelligence implications” of volume one of the Mueller report, CNN reported. Two former FBI officials will be witnesses at the hearing: Stephanie Douglas and Robert Anderson. This hearing is called: “Lessons from the Mueller Report: Counterintelligence Implications of Volume I.”

Rep. Devin Nunes revealed that Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee will also be calling former U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy as a witness this coming week, Washington Examiner reported. He was invited to “hopefully have a little bit of balance” with the other witnesses.

The official description for the hearing reads: “As part of this series of hearings and testimony, the Committee plans to speak with fact witnesses, national security experts, and others connected to the Special Counsel’s investigation to elucidate the issues and findings in the first volume of the report.”

Mueller Won’t Be Testifying

Mueller has said that he prefers not to testify, CBS reported. He said: “Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report. It contains our findings and analysis, and the reasons for the decisions we made. We chose those words carefully, and the work speaks for itself. The report is my testimony. I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress.”