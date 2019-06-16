Nur Ashour: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nur Ashour had her 8-month-old baby and 3-year-old with her in a Dallas Starbucks Saturday. A woman in line behind her bumped into her and it was Ashour who apologized. Then, she was verbally assaulted by the woman, who began throwing coffee cup sleeves at Ashour, who was holding her baby, her toddler nearby.

Ashour said the woman “said horrific things” as she yelled and screamed at Ashour while throwing the cardboard-like items at the young mother wearing a hijab.

Ashour, 25, is a “mother, wife, cook”, and popular food blogger originally from Denver, Colorado, she’s a first generation Palestinian-American.

She’s also a graduate of the University of Colorado Denver where she studied pre-medicine and earned a degree in elementary education. Ashour is Muslim and was harassed and attacked because she is Muslim, she said.

The verbal harassment and physical assault, she says, was witnessed by other customers and importantly, Starbucks staff, none of whom said a word tot he woman assaulting Ashour or Ashour herself. No one stood up to the woman or for Ashour save one customer who later apologized for the woman’s actions.

Ashour fled from the store with the woman yelling at her. More than 15 hours after she posted the incident to Twitter, Starbucks finally replied.

Today I got harassed by a woman for wearing a hijab. The sad part was it was @Starbucks and not a single employee or bystander said a word to her. She threw things in my face and said horrific things. Had the roles been reversed, I guarantee the reactions would have differed. 😔 — Nur Ashour (@catastrophicook) June 16, 2019

Ashour tweeted that on Saturday, she was “harassed by a woman for wearing a hijab.” Worse even than the woman’s assault Ashour said, was that no one in the store came to her defense. No one said a word.

“The sad part was it was @Starbucks and not a single employee or bystander said a word to her. She threw things in my face and said horrific things. Had the roles been reversed, I guarantee the reactions would have differed.”

2. The Woman ‘Threw Stuff at my Face’ & Yelled ‘You’d Better Be Sorry’ Ashour Ran From the Store & ‘Yelled For Help…Terrified & Crying’

After I ran out I found a security officer and yelled for help. He approached me and then she went up to him and said, “ I don’t know what her problem is, she threw stuff at my face.” It’s on camera. Obviously racist. Obviously a liar. It was a scene. I was terrified and crying. — Nur Ashour (@catastrophicook) June 16, 2019

Ashour responded to questions about the exact nature fo the incident saying the woman “bumped into me from behind” and Ashour “being a normal person I said I’m sorry as a reaction.”

It was then that the woman “grabbed a ton of coffee sleeves and threw them then continued to yell at me that I ‘better be sorry.’ Continued to yell at me and say I needed to leave then followed me out.”

Ashour ran from the store and “found a security officer and yelled for help.”

She explained that as the security guard began to walk toward her, the woman went to the guard and said, “I don’t know what her problem is, she threw stuff at my face.”

Ashour was stunned. And crying. She tweeted that the whole incident was likely “on camera.”

She said the woman was not only “obviously racist.” but was also, “obviously a liar.”

“It was a scene. I was terrified and crying.”

3. Ashour Said She ‘Feared For The Safety of Her Family’ & Had to Explain to Her 3-Year-Old How ‘People Can Hate Someone so Much Because of Their Religion or the Way They Dress

Me at Iftar time 😂 pic.twitter.com/26OL5dHaZW — Nur Ashour (@catastrophicook) May 7, 2019

Ashour explained that she had her 8-month-old daughter with me and my three-year old nearby.”

“I was so shook up I had to leave immediately because I feared for the safety of my family. Had I not approached a security officer outside, not a single person at @Starbucks thought to even check on me,” she wrote.

She said that there was “one man standing next to me inside apologized to me.”

“That’s it. Otherwise, everyone just watched. The @Starbucks employees were aware, yet not one of them came to see if they could help or apologized to me. NOTHING. Sad world we live in. 😔”

“It’s really sad that I have to explain to my 3-year-old that people can hate someone so much because of their religion or the way they dress. This is such a small thing compared to the hatred other Muslims experience on a daily basis. America, do better.”

4. Thousands of People Have Shared Her Tweet With Most Remarking How ‘Sad’ & ‘Sorry’ They Were. Then Almost a Day Later, Starbucks Responded

Nur, we are concerned to read about your experience in one of our stores. We will be in contact by phone with you shortly to better understand the details of what occurred with this customer and our partners. Thank you. -Janell https://t.co/gOy521Fj9l — Starbucks Help (@starbuckshelp) June 16, 2019

After nearly a day, she’d not heard a word from Starbucks.

“And @Starbucks @starbuckshelp has yet to respond.” She posted the tweet before 2 p.m. on Sunday June 16. Then, Starbucks showed up.

“Nur, we are concerned to read about your experience in one of our stores. We will be in contact by phone with you shortly to better understand the details of what occurred with this customer and our partners. Thank you. -Janell ”

People jumped on her Twitter thread to apologize to her for the actions of the unnamed woman.

I am so sorry you and your infant were subjected to abuse.@Starbucks definitely needs to follow up with you and the store personnel. What the woman did to you was assault and possibly battery and should have been reported. If I had been there, I would have stood with you 💜 — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) June 16, 2019

“I am so sorry you and your infant were subjected to abuse. @Starbucks definitely needs to follow up with you and the store personnel. What the woman did to you was assault and possibly battery and should have been reported. If I had been there, I would have stood with you 💜”

5. Ashour, a Former Pre-Med Student & Elementary School Teacher, is a ‘Mom, Wife & Cook’ & Popular Food Blogger Known as the ‘Catastrophic Cook’

Ashour, 25, is a married mother of two daughters; “Meera who is 3 going on 13, and Minna,” now 8-months.

On her food blog CatastrophicCook.com, Ashour has two years worth of illustrative recipes and stories. On her ‘About Me,’ page she shares a little of her story.

“I am originally Palestinian, but a first generation here in the states. I was born and raised in Denver, Colorado and didn’t move to Texas until I got married. So far, I really like it here in Dallas. I mean the food in itself is a great bonus! I hate being so far from my family, but thankfully I’m lucky enough to visit often and even luckier that the plane rides are pretty short since my daughter just keeps becoming more active!”

A “stay-at-home mom,” she said moving to Dallas “was really difficult for me because everything I know is in Denver,” but that she is “slowly learning to meet people and do new things.”

Ashour said she’d dreamed of being a “pediatrician,” but also “wanted to go to culinary school,” something her mother was not in favor of as she would have had to move out-of-state. So Ashour graduated from the University of Colorado Denver and while on a pre-med track, “finished my Pre-Med with elementary education as my actual degree.”

She said “a year before I was supposed to graduate, I did an internship at a local elementary school. I absolutely fell in love with all of it. Immediately, I knew that what I wanted was to be a teacher. Then, I got married. And had a kid. And now I stay home and cook. Somehow it all kind of just worked itself out.”