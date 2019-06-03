Paige Winter: North Carolina Teen Survives Shark Attack

On June 2, North Carolina teenager Paige Winter survived a shark attack at Atlantic Beach.

The 17-year-old was swimming around noon when she was attacked by a shark. Atlantic Beach Fire Department officials issued a statement saying Winter sustained, “deep lacerations to her leg, pelvic, and hand areas.” Lifeguards recovered her from the water, and she was soon transported by medical helicopter to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

NBC News reports that Fort Macon police say rangers saw sharks swimming close to the shore following the attack.

Here’s what you need to know:

Paige Winter’s Family Set up a GoFundMe to Cover Her Medical Bills

Following the shark attack on June 2, Winter’s family set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $5000 to help with her emergency medical costs. They wrote, “Today, a family’s life changed in a matter of seconds. A family day spent at the beach ended with a horrific shark attack.”

The family also revealed that Winter’s father had served the community in various public roles over the last two decades, writing, “Charlie, Paige’s father, Marine, Firefighter, and Paramedic has served his Country and his community for the last 20 years. Now it’s time for us to rally around him and his family to help them in their time of need.”

The $5000 fundraising goal was met and exceeded in less than 24 hours. The page says the funds will be used to, “to assist in the many surgeries, physical therapy, prosthetics, recovery process, and Charlie’s missed days from work.”

According to Her Family, Winter’s Left Leg Had to Be Amputated Above the Knee

Winter’s family shared on her GoFundMe page that due the injuries she sustained in the shark attack, “amputation of the left leg above the knee was inevitable.” CBS News reports that the hospital says Winter is in “good condition.”

Winter’s grandmother shared on Facebook that the teen also lost “some fingers” to the attack. She went on to write, “Thank God our son was with her he said he punched the shark in the face 5 times before it let go.”

WNCT reports that Winter issued a statement on her condition, saying:

I would like to thank everyone for reaching out and helping me the last 24 hours as a result of the shark attack that occurred at Fort Macon on June 2. Although I have extensive injuries, including an amputated leg and damage to my hands, I will be okay. Thank you to the care team at Vidant Medical Center who is continuing to provide excellent care. I know I have a long road to recovery, which includes additional surgeries. I will continue to stay positive and be thankful that it was not worse

The Teenager Remains an Advocate for Marine Life

Despite the terrible injuries she suffered in the shark attack, CBS News reports that Paige Winter is still an advocate for marine life. In a statement to the network, the hospital where Winter is recuperating said she, “wishes for people to continue to respect sharks in their environment and their safety.”

According to Winter’s GoFundMe page, “Paige is out of surgery and awake, she’s still pretty groggy but cracking jokes. She wants everyone to know that sharks are still good people.”

On May 17, CBS News reported a cluster of great white sharks were spotted off the coast of North Carolina. The great whites that were spotted were among a cohort of 43 sharks being tracked by Dr. Robert Hueter. Hueter told CBS, “They’re not right up close to the beach, so no worries for the swimmers.”

There has been one fatal shark attack in the United States so far this year. 65-year-old doctor Thomas Smiley was killed by a shark while swimming at a beach in Maui.