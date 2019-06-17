Passenger Drowns on Caribbean Princess Cruise While Returning to Florida

Passengers on a recent Caribbean Princess Cruise say they were detained briefly and questioned by authorities after a man drowned in a pool on the cruise. Princess Cruises confirmed with Heavy on Monday that the drowning did happen, and that authorities believe it was accidental. The drowning was first reported by passengers and an anonymous crew member.

Princess Cruises released the following statement to Heavy on Monday afternoon:

At approximately 5:15 a.m. ET on June 14, medical personnel onboard Caribbean Princess responded to a report of a guest who was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. A 37-year-old male guest from the United States was unable to be revived. Appropriate authorities were notified and conducted an investigation. A final determination is pending, however authorities have indicated that this incident appears to be accidental. Caribbean Princess was on day 6 of a 7-day Western Caribbean voyage.”

The first reports came over the weekend from a crew member and a passenger who contacted Cruise Law News, a media resource on cruises run by attorney Jim Walker. They did not want their names shared in the publication. Walker wrote on his website that they said a man in his 30s was found at the bottom of the Neptune pool on Deck 15 of the Caribbean Princess around 5 a.m. on Friday, June 14, when the ship was sailing back to Fort Lauderdale after visiting Cozumel. He had been seen drinking during the cruise’s 24K deck party the night before, and his name has not been released.

Sources are mixed on whether the pool was closed or not when the man went swimming.

A second passenger, who also asked Walker not to use their name, said: “Sir, I can tell you with 100% certainty that this particular pool was not closed when the drowning occurred on Friday morning. My niece and quite a few other passengers were detained when we arrived at Ft Lauderdale on Saturday morning to be questioned by detectives… my niece and several of the people she had met and been hanging out with on the cruise left Skywalkers night club around 3 and went down to sit on the pool edge with their feet in the water; the deceased was swimming and others were in and out of the water.”

Several people who had been on the cruise also commented about what happened on Cruise Law News’ public Facebook post. Hannah Rayn Chimento, who was on the cruise, commented that her cousin was detained right before they got off, along with many others who likely missed their flights as a result.

“I was on this cruise. My cousin was detained right before we got off to be questioned, meaning half of the other people missed their flights,” Chimento wrote. “The man was by himself, got in the pool and drowned. the pool should have been closed or they should have made sure there was security, since they know 60% of the cruise’s passengers were drinking.”

Melinda Parsons Chimento also commented that she was on the cruise too. “I was on this cruise; not all these comments are based on correct info. The pool was not closed as several people were still using it. None of the pools on this ship had any lifeguards. It’s a very unfortunate incident.”

Andy Megaw, who was also on the cruise, commented about it on his Facebook page in a public post. He wrote on June 14, even before Cruise Law News made their report: “Have not had official confirmation of a death on board Caribbean Princess this morning at 4:00. Man in his early 20’s drown in pool (roped off and closed) after breaking through barriers and ‘attempting’ to swim while very drunk. Another man (over 80 years old) died of heart attack couple days ago on the same ship. When will this break the news?”

As you can see from the report above, sources are conflicting on whether or not the pool was actually closed off at the time of the drowning.

On the Cruise Critic forum, a user by the name of garrod404 said they were on the cruise too. They wrote: “We were on this cruise as well, there was emergency pages and security pages early in the morning. Upon getting up for the day the pool was completely drained and roped off for majority of the day. There was rumors going around that morning but no one knew what had actually happened. Pool opened later that afternoon and we found out during dinner from some friends what actually happened. Very sad.” [sic]

The name of the man who drowned has not been released.