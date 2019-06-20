Richard Tyson Arrested: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Richard Tyson was arrested after getting busted for harassment and public intoxication on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, officers were called around 2:45 a.m. about a possible fight involving the the 58-year-old actor, producer, director, and screenwriter. Tyson was booked into Mobile Metro Jail just before 5 a.m. and was released before 9 a.m.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Tyson Was a Well-Known Actor

Tyson’s most prominent role was as the villain Cullen Crisp Sr, the drug dealer who went toe-to-toe with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1990 flick, “Kindergarten Cop.”

According to his IMDb page, Tyson has racked up 134 acting credits, some of which are in post-production, some in pre-production, one currently filming, and another recently announced.

Tyson has starred in many movies and TV shows, including “Kingpin,” “Me, Myself & Irene,” “There’s Something About Mary,” and “Black Hawk Down.”

2. Tyson Was Born in Mobile, Alabama Where He Was Arrested

According to his Facebook page, Tyson was born in Mobile, Alabama and graduated from Davidson High School in 1974. He earned a Master’s Degree in Fine Arts from Cornell University.

“I enjoy playing golf and appear regularly on the Mr. Cigar radio show in Los Angeles,” Tyson wrote on his page. “I won the “Peacemaker Award” in Russia in 2006. Also, am a 3° Freemason and a member of the Abba Shriners in Mobile.”

3. A Football Injury Changed the Course of His Life

In an interview on The Rick Dees Show in 1991, Tyson talks about how “God stepped in” and pulled his right foot off his leg in a football game in his first year of college at West Point. If it weren’t for the incident, Tyson said he would have been in “the Gulf flying one of those jets.” Tyson said his father was a fighter pilot for more than thirty years, having served in Korea.

After sports, Tyson said he pursued cultural and artistic happiness.

4. Tyson Was Married to Tracy Kristofferson

According to his Facebook page, Tyson was married to actress Tracy Kristofferson, daughter of the legendary actor of A Star Is Born (1976) fame, Kris Kristofferson. The two share a daughter Maggie Lee Tyson, however, they divorced in 2017.

5. Tyson’s Brother Was A District Attorney in Mobile, Alabama

According to IMDb, his brother, John Tyson Jr. was a district attorney for the city of Mobile, Alabama for 30 years, and was the 2006 Democratic candidate for Alabama Attorney General.