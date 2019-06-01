Ryan Keith Cox: Virginia Beach Survivors Call Him a Hero

Ryan Keith Cox was a hero of the Virginia Beach mass shooting, said survivors who credit their lives to him.

Cox, an account clerk at Virginia Beach Public Utilities, saved the lives of seven women who were also in building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center Friday when a suspect began “firing indiscriminately” at people on all three levels of the building, one survivor wrote on Facebook. The heroism brings to mind that of Kendrick Castillo, Riley Howell, and others who gave their lives protecting others in recent mass shooting tragedies.

“Your brother literally saved my life yesterday,” Tara McGee wrote in a comment to Ervin Cox Jr., Cox’s older brother. “He made sure myself and 6 other women were safe yesterday when this madness was going on all around us. I will never forget my dear friend, Keith.”

Bobbie Stockton of Norfolk, VA, gave a similar account on Facebook. She said that Ryan Keith Cox, who was known as Keith Cox to co-workers and friends, saved her sister’s life. Sharing a photo collage of victims that included Cox’s photo, Stockton wrote:

“The second gentleman on the top row is a hero ….

Ryan Keith Cox…

He gave his life helping save his fellow employees including my sister ….

He and his family will be in my thoughts….

Sad about what has happened and thankful for my sisters safety…

RIP sir you are a hero.”

Heavy has reached out to Stockton and McGee to get further details of Cox’s heroism and will update this article if more information is received.

Cox was the son of a preacher at a local church, where he sang in the choir. He was known as “the golden voice” at New Hope Baptist Church in Virginia Beach.

Delvon C. Key wrote on Facebook, “A lot of you know Ryan Keith Cox via church and his church affiliation. Just found out he is a hero. He died saving the lives of his coworkers. And those who knew him are not surprised. Ryan Keith Cox…we speak your name.”

Here’s what you need to know:

His Coworkers Said He Made ‘The Ultimate Sacrifice’

City workers for Virginia Beach Public Utilities were preparing to end their work week when a longtime employee began “indiscriminately firing” on them at about 4:15 p.m. Friday.

Some barricaded themselves in their offices. Others called 911. Still more fled.

Cox stood his ground.

In cases of horrible tragedies, human nature turns toward asking “Why?” To answer that question, we often look to the person who perpetrated the violence, as though we can recognize a killer if we study his face, as though we can stop it from happening to us or to the ones we love. We turn away from the bloodshed and think of all the reasons why it can’t happen to us.

But if we turn away, forget, and carry on, we might miss the solution, and we might miss a hero worth remembering.

Those who knew Keith Cox say that was just his nature.

Greg Rosenberg wrote on Facebook: “I have another friend who knew him as well. She said he always went out of his way to acknowledge and help people. It doesn’t come as a surprise he did what he did. May he, and all the rest of the victims rest in peace.”

The character former coworkers described to The Virginian-Pilot also points to the character of a man who would willingly sacrifice himself for others.

“He was a gentleman and would do anything for you,” said Michele Butler.

Former colleague Holly Elliot only worked with Cox briefly, nearly 20 years ago. But she still remembers his kindness and helpful nature.

“I sat just a few desks away from him,” Elliott told The Virginian-Pilot. “I haven’t seen him since I left there but I remember him as a kind, soft spoken man who was very helpful to me during my short time there. That entire department of people were a great group of folks to work with.”

He was the Son of a Local Preacher and Sang in His Church Choir

He was known as “the golden voice” at New Hope Baptist Church, where his father also preached, according to The Washington Post.

Cox’s father, Dr. E. Ray Cox Sr., is the pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Virginia Beach.

“My heart is hurting because my baby brother was murdered today by the shooter in Virginia Beach mass shooting,” Ervin Cox Jr., Keith Cox’s brother, wrote on Facebook. “I won’t hears (sic) his beautiful singing voice at church or home anymore. I loved my brother and will truly miss his caring soul. Until we meet again in heaven.”