Solomon Stinson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Soloman Stinson was arrested for opening fire at a car in a mall parking lot Sunday. Stinson, who is a former Miami-Dade County educator, shot at a car, led police on a chase and then crashed before trying to flee law enforcement officials on foot, per the Miami Herald.

The incident took place after 4PM EST Sunday when a 911 call reported shots fired in the parking lot of Pembroke Lakes Mall near the AMC movie theatre.

Stinson, 81, faces charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Stinson Fired at Police at the End of the Chase According to NBC 6, after Stinson led Pembroke Pines Police on a high-speed chase, he exchanged gunfire with several police officers.

None of the officers were injured.

The incident began when Stinson fired shots at the victim’s car and shattered her back window. His gunfire derived from a dispute over a parking spot in the parking lot of the Pembroke Lakes Mall outside the AMC movie theater.

Once Stinson fled, officers said he was shooting at others as he drove down Flamingo Road and Johnson Street.

Stinson hit the car of Jeffrey LaBissiere, per CBS Miami. “Unfortunately my car got hit from the ricochet of the bullet but besides that, we’re all okay,” LaBissiere said.

Stinson was also involved in an incident in Miramar, Florida where he pulled a gun on a woman who was approaching his car, according to NBC 6.

2. Stinson was a Three-Time Re-Elected Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board Member Stinson climbed the ranks within the Miami-Dade County school system, starting off as a teacher in the early 1960s, according to the Miami Herald.

He quickly climbed the ladder, as he became the assistant principal at Rainbow Park Elementary in Opa-locka, Florida just eight years after he began teaching.

He then left to become the principal of North Glade Elementary, according to The Black Archives, History and Research Foundation, Inc.

Stinson really wanted to be the superintendent and made his way up the ranks quickly. Although Stinson never got the job, even after being considered for it three times he became the deputy superintendent of school operations and was elected onto the school board in 1996.

He retired in 2010 after three consecutive terms.

3. Stinson has a History With DUIs

Although Stinson won by a large margin in 1996 to land himself on the Miami-Dade school board for his first term, he was criticized during his campaign for his past DUI charges, according to the Miami Herald.

Stinson pled no contest each of the charges, but that didn’t stop him from being re-elected for an additional two terms.

It is not clear whether Stinson was under the influence of any substance during the incident on Sunday.

4. Stinson was Lauded for His Work on the Miami-Dade School Board in 2017

In 2017, the Miami-Dade School Board recognized Stinson for his leadership throughout the education system and community during his tenure on the board.

“Effective leaders have an honest understanding of who they are and what they represent. They have an intrinsic understanding of human nature and are able to evaluate the situation at hand, consider needs and emotions, and are able to arrive at workable solutions,” said the document honoring Stinson. “Throughout the years, Dr. Soloman C. Stinson has exemplified the qualities of an exceptional educational leader.”

Stinson was also involved within several other community organizations including the Executive Board of the Boy Scouts of America, the Junior Achievement of Greater Miami and the Family Christian Association of America, per the Miami Herald.

5. Outside of Crimes, Stinson was Accused of Several Other Wrong-Doings as an Administrator and Board Member

Archives also say Stinson was accused of several wrong-doings during his time as an upper-level administrator and school board member.

Stinson was accused of nepotism, cronyism, and at times, influencing a past superintendent to excessive levels.

Stinson is from Mobile, Alabama and moved to Miami to pursue teaching in the early 1960s.