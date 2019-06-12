Stephanie Douglas, Mueller Report Witness: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Stephanie Douglas is serving as a witness today for the Mueller Report hearings before the House Intelligence Committee. She’s formerly with the FBI and now has a senior position with Guidepost Solutions. She was with the FBI during the Boston bombing and has defended an agent’s investigation into one of the brothers. Here is what you need to know about Douglas.

1. Stephanie Douglas Was with the FBI for More than 23 Years

Stephanie Douglas is testifying in a Mueller report hearing today as a former Executive Assistant Director of the National Security Branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. She served with the FBI for more than 23 years.

While she was Executive Assistant Director for the National Security Branch of the FBI, she “provided strategic oversight of the FBI’s work related to domestic and international counter-terrorism, counterintelligence, weapons of mass destruction and intelligence matters,” according to her bio. She represented the FBI in national security policy discussions. Prior to this, she was the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s San Francisco division. She also worked at the Washington Field Office and was an FBI detailee to the CIA.

Under her bio for JustSecurity.org, she lists her notable investigations while at the FBI as including “the attack on the US Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, the Boston Marathon bombing, and Edward Snowden.”

2. She’s Senior Managing Director at Guidepost Solutions & Once Worked for PG&E in California

Today, Douglas is senior managing director at Guidepost Solutions’ San Francisco office. Her job includes internal investigations, white collar crimes, compliance programs, holistic security, and crisis management education, according to her Guideposts bio. You can watch her interview with PBS News Hour about Trump above. Her portion begins around 3:49.

She worked at PG&E after retiring from the FBI in 2013. While there, she was Senior Director of Corporate SEcurity and looked into issue response and security mitigation. According to her LinkedIn bio, she also ran Stephanie Douglas Advisory Services for one year in 2015.

Douglas has a BA in history from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

Douglas also enjoys public speaking, according to her LinkedIn bio. Her topics for speeches include insider threats, workplace integrity, and crisis management. She was a speaker at the Cyber Security Summit in 2018.

3. Douglas Has Defended the Use of Steele’s Dossier & Said She Believes Russians Began Working on the 2016 Election as Early as 2014

Douglas told Washington Examiner that she believes the Russians started working on election interference in 2014. (Note that the Russians did not actually hack the elections themselves in 2016, as has been inaccurately reported in other sources. The elections were secure.) She said that Russians used sophisticated social media techniques to hack emails. She also said that it wasn’t clear whether Obama’s administration had done enough in 2016 to counteract Russia activity.

Douglas also told Washington Examiner that Christopher Steele has provided valuable information to the FBI in the past, so she defended their use of his dossier. “The FBI had obviously sourced it — they sourced it to a person who provided reliable information in the past.”

She wrote an article for Slate in November about how Mueller’s investigation was about espionage.

4. Douglas Had an Extensive Interview with 60 Minutes About Her Investigation of the Boston Bombing & Why She Felt the Agent Who Interview Tamerlan Did a Good Job

In an interview with 60 Minutes in 2014, Douglas said that the FBI’s assessment of Tamerlan Tsarnaev’s threat two years before the Boston bombing was thorough. “We not only interviewed Tamerlan but we interviewed his parents, we went to his school, we did a very thorough job. I read those interviews – nothing to suggest a threat or a national security threat… What I thought was interesting was the agent left his card with the parents and said ‘When Tamerlan gets here, it would be great if he could call me.’ And Tamerlan did call… It wasn’t like we had to go hunt him down and I think he actually volunteered to provide assistance if the FBI ever wanted assistance… They did everything they could of or should have done at the time.”

Douglas also talked with 60 Minutes about why they needed to capture Dzokhar Tsarnaev alive.

And she explained the secret warehouse that the FBI set up near Logan Airport after the bombing.

The warehouse was used for evidence recovery from the bombing.

5. She Always Dreamed of Working for the FBI

Douglas was named Executive Assistant Director of the National Security Branch of the FBI in 2012. She retired from the FBI in 2013. She first began serving with the FBI in 1989.

She told LegalNet that she had always dreamed of working for the FBI as a child. She tried private investment work out of college but found it unsatisfying. “I honestly believed I would be rejected as a Special Agent but I wanted to at least be able to tell myself that I had tried. A friend introduced me to an FBI agent he taught soccer with. This agent pointed me in the right direction as I began the long process of applying, taking the application test, and doing numerous interviews. Almost nine months later, I was presented an offer and told to report to Quantico Marine Base in two weeks to begin New Agent’s Training.”

She said the two biggest lessons she learned from the FBI were to stay focused on the truth and not external noise, and to not make decisions in a vacuum. “While it is sometimes comforting to surround yourself with people who think like you, it can be perilous. You must seek out different ideas and opinions in order to understand options.”