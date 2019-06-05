Victoria Buchanan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A42-year-old British teacher has died after swallowing a bag of cocaine. Victoria Buchanan is thought to swallow a bag of the drug while she waited for a flight in Dubai.

Buchanan, who is a mother of three, swallowed the bag and died in March of last year. According to the BBC, she ingested the drug after realizing it was in her possession at the airport.

After she swallowed the resealable bag of cocaine, Buchanan collapsed the ground. She was also drinking a glass of champagne at the time.

Assistant coroner Andrew Bridge said her death was by misadventure, meaning an accidental death caused by voluntary action.

1. Buchanan Acquired Over $200 of Cocaine When She was in the UK Visiting Family

According to The Telegraph, the mother of three bought over $200 worth of cocaine while she was visiting family in the United Kingdom. She was with her husband Mark, who is a shipping company boss, at the time of her visit.

At the time of her death, Buchanan had about $75 worth of cocaine. She swallowed all of it, hoping it would return with her to Dubai.

The resealable bag was discovered in Buchanan’s body during a post-mortem evaluation. Her parents did not know of her drug use, per The Telegraph.

2. Buchanan & Her Husband Were Users of the Drug

During a hearing in Manchester, Buchanan’s husband, Mark, admitted that he and his wife were users of cocaine.

“We were aware she would take small amounts of cocaine occasionally and it was something we did together. I had left the UK a few days before, not a lot was left not that that matters now,” Buchanan’s husband said.

Buchana’s parents had no idea she was a drug user, per The Telegraph.

“We couldn’t understand why she would risk something for such a small amount – we couldn’t understand that. There was no evidence of anything like drugs with her – she was always so anti them,” Buchanan’s mother, Irene Dignon said. “She was always so upbeat I wouldn’t have thought she needed them, it’s a different world.”

“We had no suspicion of any drug taking,” Buchanan’s father, James, said.

3. Many Were Confused about why Buchanan Chose to Smuggle the Drugs

Along with Buchanan’s mother wondering why she would risk something like an overdose for such a small amount, so did the coroner who performed Buchanan’s autopsy.

“I have no understanding of why Victoria would wish to have smuggled cocaine or why she would take the risks of doing so my conclusion of how she came by her death is one of misadventure,” assistant Andrew Bridge said. “I give you my sympathies for the sad loss of your wife and your daughter – my question is what on earth was she thinking?”

According to The Telegraph, Bridge claimed Buchanan and her husband were only heavy users outside of their home in Dubai.

“Mrs. Buchanan’s husband went back earlier and her flight was planned for the March 29. They were recreational users of cocaine but clearly not in Dubai given the strict regime in that country,” Bridge said.

Buchanan’s husband was also perplexed by the situation.

“If somebody had asked her to smuggle the cocaine she would have refused, she wasn’t in a position to be blackmailed I can say that 100 percent. It wasn’t the intention I definitely didn’t ask her to bring it back, I spoke to the police and we agreed it was the same bag, it originally cost about £200 and there was maybe £50 or £60 left in it,” Mark said.

4. When Buchanan Collapsed People Thought She was Having an Allergic Reaction

The BBC reported that onlookers initially thought Buchanan was having in anaphylactic shock due to an allergic reaction.

After an EpiPen was administered due to Buchanan’s palm oil allergy, she was taken to Wythenshawe Hospital, where she passed away.

“Mrs. Buchanan was brought by the ambulance at 2:34pm following a cardiac arrest at Manchester Airport. She had been seen taking an EpiPen and it was confirmed by the ambulance and response team that basic life support had commenced on the scene,” Dr. Jon Hopper of Wythenshawe Hospital said. “The cardiac arrest lasted for one hour she remained unconscious at the hospital with no response to stimulus, she had a recorded allergy to palm oil but she previously required an admission, she reached a critical condition and her family were informed that this was a tragic and irretrievable situation.”