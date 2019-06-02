‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 5 Premiere Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Tonight is the Season 5 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead. The episode airs at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) You’ll likely want to watch the show live so you don’t miss a thing. Read on for all the details.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of AMC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Preview

Here are the opening minutes of the new season’s premiere.

And here’s another preview.

And another sneak peek.

And a look inside Season 5.

Here’s a quick recap of the Season 4 finale, with spoilers of course.

Last season, we finally got rid of the Martha character in the Season 4 finale. It was a crazy season and fans were divided on whether they liked Martha as one of the “big bad” characters or not. Morgan was on a mission to save Martha, but it didn’t work out so well. She poisoned them, but they managed to survive. After Morgan saved them, he went back to Martha. She was a walker by that point, so he “saved her” by killing her.

Although Morgan had intended to go back to Alexandria, he changed his mind at the end of the Season 4 finale.

He said: “At least I’m not. That woman, she was the way she was because nobody stopped to help her when she needed it… And there are still more people like her out there…” So he and the others decided to continue Polar Bear’s work and help other people, leaving boxes of supplies. Alicia wants to do even more than that. The season ends with hope, as the crew decides they’re now devoting themselves to helping other people.