Woodbury Fire: Map, Location, Evacuations & Updates for June 22

The Woodbury Fire is moving beyond the Superstition Mountains in Arizona and evacuations have been issued for nearby regions, but even more regions may be affected in the coming days. The fire is now nearing 80,000 acres in size. Here are the latest updates as of June 22, 2019. Stay tuned to local media for the latest evacuation details, as those can change quickly with little warning. At the end of this article are a series of links for staying updated about the fire and evacuations.

Woodbury Fire Maps & Size for June 22, 2019

The Woodbury fire is in the Superstition Mountains northwest of Superior, Arizona, but now it’s made a significant move north and may threaten new structures and residences in a matter of days.

The fire is currently moving north to Spring Creek Ranch, Cross P Ranch, and Highway 188. It also crossed over the Sawtooth Ridge approaching a wilderness boundary.

The fire is now 79,944 acres in size as of June 22 at 8:16 a.m., and containment actually decreased from 42 percent on June 21 to 34 percent on June 22.

The following embedded map of the fire is provided by MappingSupport.com and Joseph Elfelt. It has been updated for June 22.

The fire was originally noted as being human-caused, but now the cause has changed to “unknown.” Here is a perimeter map of the fire for June 22:

Here’s a look at a fire progression map for June 22, helping you see just how much the fire has grown.

According to Inciweb, triple-digit temperatures over the next few days and single-digit humidity, along with increasing winds, could likely cause the fire behavior to increase.

Current Evacuations for the Woodbury Fire

Roosevelt Lake is being evacuated because the 50,000+ acre #WoodburyFire is just a few miles south. Here are the latest aerial pictures. #azfire pic.twitter.com/4vidweYd26 — Jerry Ferguson (@geraldferguson) June 21, 2019

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation alert on June 20 for residents in the Roosevelt Lake area which is still in effect, KTAR reported. This alert includes the Roosevelt community, where residents were told to leave immediately, bringing pets, medications, money, and valuables. They were told to close windows and doors before leaving.

A shelter for evacuees has been set up at Lee Kornegay Intermediate School at 4735 S. Ragus Road in Miami Arizona.

Livestock can be sheltered at the Gila County Fairgrounds. If owners can’t evacuate their livestock, they are asked to paint phone numbers on the animals and set them loose.

For evacuation updates or details on livestock or pet shelters, please call 928-402-8888.

Future Threats to Infrastructure, Landmarks & Homes

Unfortunately, the Woodbury Fire’s current progression leaves concern for residents in certain areas, along with important infrastructure. It will be vital to stay tuned to local news in case evacuations are issued for any of these regions.

Inciweb noted on June 22 that there are now active threats to critical infrastructure. This includes the Hydropower Dam, some power lines serving the Phoenix area (which will not be shut down), Highway 188, recreation areas and some commercial property and private residences. After 48 hours, the fire – if it continues to move in predicted directions – might be an active threat to the Tonto National Monument.

Here’s a roundup of areas that may be under active threat within 72 hours:

Hydropower Dam

115kv and 500kv power line serving Phoenix area

Highway 188

Recreation areas and private residences

Pinto Valley and Carlotta Mines

Cross P and Spring Creek Ranches

Roosevelt Estates

Quail Run Subdivision

Roosevelt Resort

Schoolhouse Point Campground

Closures for the Fire

Closures include (per Inciweb, unless otherwise noted):

“The Tonto National Forest closed the Superstition Wilderness and adjacent Forest and campgrounds along State Highway 188 east of Roosevelt dam.”

“State Highway 88 is closed from mile post 213 at Tortilla Flat to State Highway 188 at Theodore Roosevelt Dam.”

“State Highway 188 is closed from its junction with State Highway 88, east to the junction of State Highway 288 (The Young Road). Highway 288 remains open.”

“Bloody Basin Road (Forest Road 269) is also closed near the junction with Forest Road 24 to keep people from driving west toward I-17 and into the fire area.” (U.S. Forest Service – this closure is due to the Badger Springs Fire.)

Woodbury Fire closure info: SR 88 remains closed from just past Tortilla Flat (about milepost 213) to SR 188 at Roosevelt. Also, SR 188 is closed from SR 88 just west of Roosevelt (milepost 244) to SR 288.#aztraffic #WoodburyFire pic.twitter.com/8n6MyBHdhJ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2019

Here’s a map of some closures as of June 20, the most recent update:

Here’s a community meeting about the fire from yesterday:

Woodbury Fire Predictions

Inciweb said that weather concerns are still a factor in the fire’s possible growth. Hot and dry conditions along with instability could help the fire grow.

Here are the dangers over the next 24 hours, per Inciweb on the morning of June 22:

Active threat to critical infrastructure including, 115kv powerlines and the major 500kv power line serving the Phoenix area (Power will not be shut down to this line). Fire is moving north towards Spring Creek Ranch, Cross P Ranch and Hwy 188, recreation areas, commercial property and private residences. Fire is well established in the west fork of Pinto Creek and has crossed over Sawtooth Ridge. Active threat to Pinto Valley and Carlotta Mines and mine infrastructure. Active threat to Cross P and Spring Creek Ranches, Roosevelt Estates, Quail Run Subdivision, Roosevelt Resort and Schoolhouse Point Campground.

The Woodbury fire at Superstition Mountain has burned 80,000 acres, is 35% contained and is fought by 1000 firemen. Believed to be started by 1 person. Thankful for the brave hero’s fighting this fire, saving people and our planet. #woodburyfire #az #SaveOurPlanet 🌎🙏🏼🚒 pic.twitter.com/XHkE2sAYgm — Kristin Carrico Lansing (@KristinCarrico) June 22, 2019

Inciweb noted the following concern for 48 hours:

Active threat to critical infrastructure including Tonto National Monument, Hydropower Dam, 115kv powerlines and the major 500kv power line serving the Phoenix area (Power will not be shut down to this line) . Fire is moving north towards Spring Creek Ranch, Cross P Ranch and Hwy 188, recreation areas, commercial property and private residences. Fire is well established in the west fork of Pinto Creek and has crossed over Sawtooth Ridge. Active threat to Pinto Valley and Carlotta Mines and mine infrastructure. Active threat to Cross P and Spring Creek Ranches, Roosevelt Estates, Quail Run Subdivision, Roosevelt Resort and Schoolhouse Point Campground.

View of the #WoodburyFire last night. We are in Miami-Globe Arizona filming a story about @ProjectHarvest1 this weekend. pic.twitter.com/9DWOFGwmFx — Landmark Stories (@StoriesLandmark) June 22, 2019

And over the next 72 hours:

Active threat to critical infrastructure including Tonto National Monument, Hydropower Dam, 115kv powerlines and the major 500kv power line serving the Phoenix area (Power will not be shut down to this line) . Fire is moving north towards Spring Creek Ranch, Cross P Ranch and Hwy 188, recreation areas, commercial property and private residences. Fire is well established in the west fork of Pinto Creek and has crossed over Sawtooth Ridge. Active threat to Pinto Valley and Carlotta Mines and mine infrastructure. Active threat to Cross P and Spring Creek Ranches, Roosevelt Estates, Quail Run Subdivision, Roosevelt Resort and Schoolhouse Point Campground.

Unfortunately, with the #WoodburyFire, the Superstitions don't look that clear right now. 😢 pic.twitter.com/bQan8XJSNf — Betty Flores (@phxbetty) June 22, 2019

Smoke Predictions & Photos

Here’s today’s smoke report from the fire.

Here are some more stories and photos from the fire.

#GOESWest showing the #woodburyfire flaring up a bit this afternoon and faint smoke plume from the brush fire which just closed 87 between Phoenix and Payson (per @ArizonaDOT). #azwx #azfire pic.twitter.com/ccXSeizhVM — Paul Iniguez (@pauliniguez) June 22, 2019

If you have seen smoke over the past few mornings or late evenings in communities close to the Gila NF it might be coming from Arizona. #WoodburyFire https://t.co/hiPr1aTCyJ — GilaNF (@GilaNForest) June 22, 2019

Another hazy start to the morning due to #WoodburyFire smoke. Air Quality Alert until 10:00 AM. I’d hold off on hitting the trails until mid-morning 🧗🏻‍♂️🚴🏽‍♀️ #nmwx #nmfire pic.twitter.com/WF2aXwLJVr — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) June 22, 2019

How To Get Updates about the Woodbury Fire

Follow Tonto Forest on Twitter, the U.S. Forest Service for Tonto National Forest on Facebook, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, and the fire’s Inciweb page for the latest updates about the fire.

The fire information line is 505-399-2439 or 480-288-6110, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can sign up for emergency notifications from Gila County here.