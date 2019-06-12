Xilla Valentine: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Xilla Valentine (real name Lamar Xilla Valentine) is a blogger, producer, media personality, and Senior Entertainment Editor at GlobalGrind.com. He produces a variety of shows for GlobalGrindTV on YouTube as well as his own personal YouTube channel, blogxillatv.

Xilla Valentine regularly posts content that deals with the issues facing African Americans. In the “About Us” section of the website, Global Grind describes itself as “the viral news platform that curates and aggregates engaging, entertaining, interactive and informative online content for urban millennials to consume, share and discuss from an authentic and fresh perspective.” The site contains content aimed at African Americans such as the HBCULOVE section which features content about Historically Black Colleges and quizzes such as “Which black history hero do you identify with?”.

An interview clip from Xilla went viral on Wednesday from an interview he had with Tom Hanks and Tim Allen during their Toy Story 4 press tour. In the clip, Xilla gives both actors a hypothetical situation in the card game “Spades” and asks what they would do. Tom Hanks answers enthusiastically while Tim Allen says he’s never played the game. Allen’s response prompted users to accuse the actor of racism after digging up comments he had made in previous interviews.

Xilla has interviewed celebrities including Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Matt Damon, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Scarlett Johansson. He currently lives and works in New York City.

1. He’s Known for Asking Celebrities Interesting Questions

The Tim Allen/Tom Hanks interview isn’t the first time Xavier has posed interesting questions to celebrities. He asked the cast of Avengers:Endgame to recite lyrics from Lil Nas X‘s Old Town Road. Instead of talking about the movie Solo, he asked Emilia Clarke and Paul Bettany for their thoughts on Donald Glover’s “This is America”. He also asked Emily Blunt to comment on Hip-hop slang during an interview about Mary Poppins.

His unconventional approach is working. His most viewed videos on YouTube feature interviews with creative questions.

2. Xilla Valentine is an Avid Vlogger



Xilla regularly posts vlogs to his personal YouTube channel “NOTHING BETTER TO YOUTUBE”. His vlogs cover lessons he’s learned from celebrities, advice to his viewers on how to grow their audience, and reactions & breakdowns for various movies. He currently has 8,626 subscribers and his most viewed video, where he has the Avengers cast recite lyrics from “Old Town Road”, is at 530K views.

3. He’s an Advocate For Women’s Rights

Xilla is a vocal supporter of women’s rights. He produces a show on his YouTube channel called “A Dope Black Woman” where he talks to successful black women about how they overcome adversity and achieve success. He also regularly posts on Instagram about women’s rights topics including abortion.

He also speaks to celebrities on issues such as toxic masculinity. He consistently brings up these issues with celebrities to provoke thoughtful answers and also spread awareness for these causes.

4. He Produced a Movie in 2016

Xilla is listed as a producer on the movie “The Cool Kids” which is about “A group of kids who go up to the mountains to party find themselves snowed in.” The movie was released in 2016 and grossed $3,900,000 with a budget of $1,789,264.

5. He’s Tried Standup Comedy

Xilla posted a video of himself in May 2018 doing standup comedy at JC Underground in New York. He tells two jokes about Kanye West and the Kardashians during his set which generated some laughs and got the crowd involved. His stand up set was probably a one-time thing considering this is the only video on his social media that features him doing comedy.