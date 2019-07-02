Bottle Cap Challenge: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The “Bottle Cap Challenge” is a viral social media challenge where participants try to unscrew the top of a water bottle using a carefully placed roundhouse kick. Following in the footsteps of the “ALS Ice Bucket Challenge“, celebrities have been calling each other out left and right which has made the challenge go viral.

The challenge isn’t raising awareness for any specific cause, it’s more of a way for celebrities to call each other out, have some harmless fun and show fans that they have some impressive martial arts skills. Well, some celebrities. There are others like super producer Diplo who technically won the challenge but did so in rather unimpressive, hilarious fashion.

After some dangerous social media challenges like the “Tide Pod Challenge” where people put clout over safety, this bottle cap challenge is a low risk, highly entertaining way for people to show off or make the rest of the internet laugh attempting to do so. #BottleCapChallenge to be a trend on Twitter and after celebrities including John Mayer and Jason Statham got involved, it seems like everybody is posting an entry.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Challenge Was Started by UFC Fighter Farabi Davletchin

Farabi was the first person to post the challenge and tried to get the hashtag #farakickschallenge going by calling out celebrities including actors Jean Claude Van Damme and Jackie Chan as well as social media stars Ginger Ninja Trickster and Sergei Badyuk. None of the four people he called out actually participated in the challenge as of yet.

His hashtag didn’t catch on but the challenge certainly did. One of the people he called out, Designer Errolson Hugh, accepted his challenge and then called out UFC champion Max Holloway.

2. UFC Featherweight Champion Max Hollway Made the Challenge Go Viral

Be curious my friends! #challengeaccepted #bottlecapchallenge Passing this on to our guy @JohnMayer …. hey John if you can’t complete this challenge @erlsn and I decided you have to come to Hawaii after your tour and kick it with us until you complete it! 🦶🍾😅 🙏⚡🤙 👊 pic.twitter.com/gLWn0dpOzV — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) June 28, 2019

The challenge didn’t really gain steam until Max Holloway put his foot in the ring. He accepted the challenge from Errolson and posted a video of him in his garage in Hawaii kicking the cap off of a bottle of Tito’s Vodka. He also changed the original hashtag to #BottleCapChallenge which is much easier to remember.

Holloway called out his friend, famous musician John Mayer, to complete the challenge or “come to Hawaii after your tour and kick it with us until you complete it!” Holloway’s tweet went viral, accumulating 7K retweets and 29K likes. Most users didn’t think John Mayer had the skills to complete the challenge. The pop star proved them all wrong.

And he did it with flair, calling out Jason Statham as the next celebrity to participate.

3. People Are Saying Jason Statham “Won” The Challenge With His Entry

Flawless execution? Check. Slow motion? Double check. Perfect pose at the end? Check and mate. Action movie legend Jason Statham proved that he’s more than just a pretty face with a gifted stuntman. It doesn’t get any smoother than Statham’s kick. John Mayer commented on Statham’s entry on his Instagram post saying “You: tall Keanu, Me: short Keanu” in reference to actor Keanu Reeves.

Jason’s entry has it all, the attitude, the style, the perfect execution. RApper Ludacris commented on the photo saying “and the winner is…” and several outlets including Complex and Barstool Sports were calling Statham the unofficial winner.

4. Conor McGregor Used the Challenge to Reignite His Feud with Floyd Mayweather

Excellent job Jason Statham, I tip my cap to you.

I’ll take it from here.

I nominate Floyd Mayweather. @properwhiskey pic.twitter.com/9IrFUXyehx — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 1, 2019

Always one to stoke the fire, former UFC champion and Proper Twelve Whiskey owner Conor Mcgregor posted his entry to Twitter and called out boxer Floyd Mayweather. McGregor brought his MMA skills to the boxing ring in 2018 and fought Mayweather in one of the most watched matches in history. Despite handily losing the match, the two continue to trade barbs on social media with Conor usually being the aggressor.

Floyd Mayweather has yet to respond to the challenge.

5. Non-Celebrities Are Upping the Ante with Some Impressive Tricks

After the challenge went viral, non-celebrities started posting some truly impressive and hilarious entries. As seen above, Sensei Sean upped the ante by adding an extra spin to the first kick then coming back around again to kick the bottle into oblivion.

Tifa Lockhart also had an impressive entry with this immaculate kick.

Tifa Lockhart has perfected the #BottleCapChallenge you wanted cap spin here is some cap spin! Bam! Took a few more tries but we got it pic.twitter.com/jG9q3qUmTc — Liz Katz (@LizKatzOfficial) July 2, 2019

Other users did not fare as well.

They didn’t think I would do it #bottlecapchallenge pic.twitter.com/EEFqKF4rzr — lil pasty (@gavinparrish24) July 2, 2019

The failures prove how difficult the challenge actually is. UFC legend and current Light Heavyweight champ Jon Jones also had some fun playing with people’s expectations.

🍾 Jon Jones with the best #BottleCapChallenge so far… 📱 Insta: jonnybones pic.twitter.com/0fkUiCFh9B — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) July 2, 2019

The Bottle Cap Challenge continues to pick up steam on social media and has now gone fully viral. Searching for #BottleCapChallenge on Twitter or Instagram now has thousands of videos with more continuing to flood in.