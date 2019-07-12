WATCH: Video Shows Coast Guard Jumping Onto Submarine

A video released by the US Coast Guard Thursday shows members leap from a boat onto a submarine that was carrying 17,000 pounds of cocaine.

The video shows a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro yelling at the submarine to stop before jumping on top of the fast-moving sub as it is mostly underwater and pull open the hatch.

Someone inside the submarine can be seen just before the video cuts off.

.@VP is welcoming back the crew of CG Cutter Munro as they turn over 39K lbs of cocaine from drug seizures like this one from a semi-submersible off South America to federal agents. We will be live-streaming the offload on Facebook in a few hours. More: https://t.co/5eQRbQpxw5 pic.twitter.com/9bMRorDC4I — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) July 11, 2019

The Coast Guard told NBC News that they found 17,000 pounds of cocaine on board, along with five people suspected of smuggling. The drugs were worth about $232 million.

The submarine was one of 14 drug-smuggling vessels the Coast Guard intercepted in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Central and South America since beginning an operation in May. The operation in the video occurred on June 18.

According to the Coast Guard, three cutters have been patrolling the waters since May. The operation has yielded about 39,000 pounds of cocaine and 933 pounds of marijuana, estimated to be worth $569 million, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

President Trump & Vice President Pence Praise Operation

Do you believe this kind of bravery? Amazing drug seizure. WATCH! https://t.co/M1KKBFic4A — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence was in San Diego Thursday to greet Coast Guard members as they unloaded the seized drugs.

Pence said the ongoing operation will lead to the prosecution of 55 alleged smugglers.

“Make no mistake about it, Coasties, your courageous service is saving American lives,” Pence told the Coast Guard members in attendance.

“The Coast Guard is seizing illegal drugs at a faster rate than ever before, and you all have been at the tip of the spear making that happen,” Pence said, according to KTLA.

“You truly are gallantry in action. Let’s hear it for the men and women of the United States Coast Guard Cutter Munro. Job well done,” he said. “This cutter is full of patriots.”

President Trump shared the Coast Guard video to his 62 million Twitter followers.

“Do you believe this kind of bravery?” he wrote. “Amazing drug seizure. WATCH!”

Coast Guard Increasingly Targeting Drug Transit Zones

The Coast Guard said in a statement that it is working with the Departments of Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security to ramp up policing of drug smuggling off the coasts of Mexico, Central America, and South America.

“The Coast Guard increased U.S. and allied presence in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Basin, which are known drug transit zones off of Central and South America, as part of its Western Hemisphere Strategy,” the statement said. “During at-sea interdictions, a suspect vessel is initially detected and monitored by allied, military or law enforcement personnel coordinated by Joint Interagency Task Force-South based in Key West, Florida. The law enforcement phase of counter-smuggling operations in the Eastern Pacific is conducted under the authority of the 11th Coast Guard District, headquartered in Alameda, California. The interdictions, including the actual boarding, are led and conducted by members of the U.S. Coast Guard.”

The June seizure was part of the Coast Guard Cutter Munro’s first drug patrol since it was first commissioned two years earlier. The Munro is one of six cutters that have been added to the Coast Guard fleet in recent years, according to NBC News.

