Emily Hartridge Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Emily Hartridge was pronounced dead on Friday, July 12, 2019, according to a statement on her official Instagram page Saturday.

“Hi everyone. This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once,” the message read. “Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away. We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten. She has touched so many lives it’s hard to imagine things without her. She is a very special person.”

Emily indeed touched the lives of many as she had over 52,000 followers on Instagram where she shared health inspiration and another 346,000 subscribers on YouTube where she “just wanted to make you laugh.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Emily Joined YouTube in 2007

Emily started her career on YouTube in September 2007. She went on to amass a legion of followers who would watch her videos over 137 million times.

“The main purpose of my channel is to make you laugh and also throw in a bit of honesty because let’s be honest (pun intended), life is JUST too short,” Emily wrote on her page.

Emily was best known for her weekly videos, which she posted every Monday. In those videos, she took “a wry look at the top 10 reasons why.” Emily ensured that everything in the world can be explained with 10 reasons, including topics like sex, relationships, love, gender, life and more.

Her latest video, which was posted on Monday, July 8, 2019, was about having a younger boyfriend. Emily talked about her relationship with her man, Jacob Hazell, who is eight years younger.

2. Emily Was Dating Jacob Hazell

I LIKE THE SMELL OF YOUR FARTS ❤️ – This is a bit of a soppy one lads, I’m sorry but…hear me out 🤷🏽‍♂️ Last year was an interesting one to say the least. I mean getting treated for a drug and drink problem, and then ending up in a mental health hospital shortly after I’m sure would be a rocky year for anyone 🤯 There were a lot of amazing experiences that came through all that though. But this one kind of tops them all… 😚 When I started to get back onto my feet a little I went for a training session at F45 with a good mate of mine who’d recently invested in one. Long story short there were a few guys who wanted to know if I’d be happy to help out, and work with them on sales. At first I was a bit like “thank you but no thank you” 😏 Eventually though I thought I’d give it a crack. Things were going pretty smoothly for the first couple of weeks so I offered to help out at @f45_training_farringdon also – on my first day there I met @emilyhartridge 🤩 She walked up and introduced herself in a really confident way, and I can honestly say I was blown away. Getting to know her has been absolutely incredible. Emily has extremely similar experiences with mental health, and has been an amazing support through my struggles with it all 🙏 There’s many times in a day where I can ask myself, “what would have been different if I had just not gone on that last night out?” The truth is, if I hadn’t, I’d have never met her. I’m extremely grateful that I went out that last time, and that life led me down this path 🥰 Emily you are THE most down to earth, inspiring, and beautiful person, inside and out that I’ve ever met. Obviously we argue, get in strops, and all the rest of it, but when you dutch oven me in bed, because I’m a weirdo it only draws me closer to you 🤣 I can’t wait to become your next flatmate, get ready for that loo seat being left up ALL THE TIME – love you 😘 I had got used to going through the ups and downs of life on my own, and was pretty much ready to continue to do that for good. What a nice change it’s been having someone to share it all with x

Emily and Jake made frequent appearances on each other’s social media platforms, usually accompanied by adorable messages or declarations of love.

In a post from Jake’s Instagram, he talks about how he met Emily. After going through drug and alcohol treatment and spending some time in a mental health hospital, he was starting to get back on his feet. He was offered a position in sales for F45 training. He offered to help out, which led him to F45 in Farringdon, where he met Emily on his first day.

“She walked up and introduced herself in a really confident way, and I can honestly say I was blown away,” he wrote. “Getting to know her has been absolutely incredible. Emily has extremely similar experiences with mental health, and has been an amazing support through my struggles with it all.”

Jake says that Emily was the most down to earth, inspiring, and beautiful person, inside and out that he had ever met. Yes, the two had their ups and downs like any other couple, but Jake was extremely excited to move in with Emily.

EVERYTHING WAS AGAINST US 💔 – Between @jacob_hazell and I, we have had 3 nervous breakdowns, a mental health hospital stay, many MANY therapy appointments and more anti anxiety meds than you can shake a stick at 💊 – So really if you think about it, the odds were stacked against us 😬 – I honestly think neither of us thought it would work out because in a perfect world a relationship where you both struggle with mental health issues probably isn’t really a winning combo 🙄 But the reality is NOTHING is perfect and you can’t help you fall for 🥰 – The amazing thing about both of us having anxiety is that we have created a bond like no other because that’s what mental health does, it bonds people together because you instantly understand each other ☺️ – Sure, it comes with its challenges but as long as you communicate and meet each other’s needs when necessary then it can be absolutely wonderful ❣ – Never rule someone out just because they weren’t who you were expecting to fall for ❌ Never think if you have a few teething problems at first that it’s destined for failure ❌ And never compare your relationship to anyone else’s ❌ – There’s no guide or set rules to relationships, we’re all just making it up as we go along 💁🏻‍♀️ – If you can find someone who accepts you for you then that’s a great place to start 🙌🏼 – We will both probably always have anxiety but we will also always have each other and that is an extremely nice feeling ❤️ ___________________________________________

“I honestly think neither of us thought it would work out because in a perfect world a relationship where you both struggle with mental health issues probably isn’t really a winning combo 🙄,” Emily wrote when she shared the same sweet photo. “But the reality is NOTHING is perfect and you can’t help you fall for.”

3. Emily Was Scheduled For a Meetup with Fans on Saturday, June 13, 2019

LET ME BE YOUR BRAIN BUDDY 🧠❤️ – The reason I called my women’s mental health meet up ‘Brain Buddies’ is because I think we ALL need a brain buddy 👭 – As I’ve said before human connection when it comes to mental health is so so important 🤚🏽 To share how you feel with someone else who can relate is extremely powerful and immediately reassuring 😌 – I wanted to create a safe space where women could talk about whatever they wanted and feel supported by other women who have gone through similar experiences 👭 – I am so excited about my next meet up I can’t TELL YOU 😆 – DATE: This Saturday July 13th TIME: 2pm LOCATION: Green Park MEETING POINT: If you get off at green park tube there is area where they rent deck chairs, I will be waiting there 💁🏻‍♀️ – Extra note: WOMEN ONLY 👭 – If the weather decides to sh*t on us I will change location☔️ – No need to purchase tickets, just turn up 😁 But of course if you have any questions please DM me 🙏 – Please don’t feel worried about turning up alone, everyone is so lovely and welcoming 🤗 And please don’t worry if you don’t want to talk, you can just sit there and listen 👂 – This is just a chat between a group of girls about anxiety, depression and all things related to mental health 🧠 – I want to start a movement of talking and sharing about what is going on in our brains so I hope you will come and meet lots of new brain buddies ❣ – See you there YEAH? 🙋🏻‍♀️ ________________________________________________ #brainbuddies #mentalhealth #women #mentalhealthawareness #anxiety #depression #mentalhealthmeetup #london #greenpark #recovery #motivation #inspiration #abs #strong #strength #fit #fitness #muscles #strength #happiness #smiling #laughter

According to her Instagram page, Emily was slated to host a mental health meetup called “brain buddies” for women at Green Park in London on Saturday at 2 p.m. Instead of meeting up with Emily to talk about anxiety, depression and mental health, her followers saw the message on Instagram about her tragic passing.

Emily was very open and honest about her mental health journey. She wanted to create a safe space where women could talk openly feel supported by other women who have shared similar experiences. Emily insisted we all need a “brain buddy.”

“As I’ve said before human connection when it comes to mental health is so so important 🤚🏽,” she wrote. “To share how you feel with someone else who can relate is extremely powerful and immediately reassuring 😌.”

4. Emily’s Death Was the Result of a Crash

DON’T FORGET TO REMIND YOURSELF HOW FAR YOU HAVE COME 🤚🏽 – I used to not be able to work. I used to not be able to look at people in the eyes. I used to drink to self medicate. I used to google ‘How to cure anxiety’ for HOURS on end in a desperate attempt to find an answer. I used to cry myself to sleep. I used to not be able to be alone. I used to not want to wake up because I just couldn’t face the day ahead. I used to be so disconnected with reality I didn’t know what day it was. I used to tell myself I couldn’t carry on. I used to believe that there was no hope and I would feel how I feel forever. – I no longer do ANY of these things (aside from the occasional glass of red wine after a long day🍷🙋🏻‍♀️) and I think it’s very important to sometimes STOP and remember myself how far I have come 🙏 – Boy has it been a long journey with many ups and downs but I wouldn’t take it back for a second because all of the stuff I USED to do has made me who I am today 😚 – A stronger person. A kinder person. A person who appreciates moments and cherishes memories. A person who has hope 👊🏻 – Never give up because things CAN and WILL change. That I know for sure ❤️ – Pic by my mum who took a while to realise she was just taking selfies of herself but we got there in the end 📸🤣 _____________________________________________ #mentalhealth #anxiety #depression #help #mentalhealthawareness #love #recovery #support #advice #strong #strength #muscles #motivation #beautiful #truth #positivity #positivethinking #body #fit #beautiful #fitnessgirl #boxing #girlswhobox #yoga #yogi #abs #strong

According to a press release from the London Metropolitan Police, authorities were called at 08:36 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, to reports of an electric scooter colliding with a truck on Queenstown Road in Battersea, south-west London.

London Ambulance Service attended to the woman, however, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Currently, no arrests have been made, according to the press release.

While the police did not release the name of the victim on July 12, the Guardian reported it was 35-year-old Hartridge.

5. Emily’s Friends and Fans Are Sharing Messages of Love

British comedian London Hughes said “Yesterday my whole road was blocked off with police tape due to a road incident, I walked past the scene and thought hope the person’s ok… turns out the person wasn’t okay. My friend is dead and now I feel completely sick. Rest in peace Emily hartridge, I’m in fucking bits.”

“Thank you @emilyhartridge for all the amazing funny silly times,” fellow YouTuber Alistair Cohen said. “I’ve never laughed so much as some of the times we hung out. I wish I’d said yes to filming more videos.”

Public historian Greg Jenner said he met Emily on a train about five years ago. By the end of the trip, they had shared their life stories with each other. Jenner said Emily was funny, kind, and open-hearted.

“We’re deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a truly talented British creator, Emily Hartridge.,” YouTube Creators wrote. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to all of her loved ones and fans.”

