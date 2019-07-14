Emily Hartridge Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Emily Hartridge was pronounced dead on Friday, July 12, 2019, according to a statement on her official Instagram page Saturday.

“Hi everyone. This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once,” the message read. “Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away. We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten. She has touched so many lives it’s hard to imagine things without her. She is a very special person.”

Emily indeed touched the lives of many as she had over 52,000 followers on Instagram where she shared health inspiration and another 346,000 subscribers on YouTube where she “just wanted to make you laugh.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Emily Joined YouTube in 2007

Emily started her career on YouTube in September 2007. She went on to amass a legion of followers who would watch her videos over 137 million times.

“The main purpose of my channel is to make you laugh and also throw in a bit of honesty because let’s be honest (pun intended), life is JUST too short,” Emily wrote on her page.

Emily was best known for her weekly videos, which she posted every Monday. In those videos, she took “a wry look at the top 10 reasons why.” Emily ensured that everything in the world can be explained with 10 reasons, including topics like sex, relationships, love, gender, life and more.

Her latest video, which was posted on Monday, July 8, 2019, was about having a younger boyfriend. Emily talked about her relationship with her man, Jacob Hazell, who is eight years younger.

2. Emily Was Dating Jacob Hazell

Emily and Jake made frequent appearances on each other’s social media platforms, usually accompanied by adorable messages or declarations of love.

In a post from Jake’s Instagram, he talks about how he met Emily. After going through drug and alcohol treatment and spending some time in a mental health hospital, he was starting to get back on his feet. He was offered a position in sales for F45 training. He offered to help out, which led him to F45 in Farringdon, where he met Emily on his first day.

“She walked up and introduced herself in a really confident way, and I can honestly say I was blown away,” he wrote. “Getting to know her has been absolutely incredible. Emily has extremely similar experiences with mental health, and has been an amazing support through my struggles with it all.”

Jake says that Emily was the most down to earth, inspiring, and beautiful person, inside and out that he had ever met. Yes, the two had their ups and downs like any other couple, but Jake was extremely excited to move in with Emily.

“I honestly think neither of us thought it would work out because in a perfect world a relationship where you both struggle with mental health issues probably isn’t really a winning combo 🙄,” Emily wrote when she shared the same sweet photo. “But the reality is NOTHING is perfect and you can’t help you fall for.”

3. Emily Was Scheduled For a Meetup with Fans on Saturday, June 13, 2019

According to her Instagram page, Emily was slated to host a mental health meetup called “brain buddies” for women at Green Park in London on Saturday at 2 p.m. Instead of meeting up with Emily to talk about anxiety, depression and mental health, her followers saw the message on Instagram about her tragic passing.

Emily was very open and honest about her mental health journey. She wanted to create a safe space where women could talk openly feel supported by other women who have shared similar experiences. Emily insisted we all need a “brain buddy.”

“As I’ve said before human connection when it comes to mental health is so so important 🤚🏽,” she wrote. “To share how you feel with someone else who can relate is extremely powerful and immediately reassuring 😌.”

4. Emily’s Death Was the Result of a Crash

According to a press release from the London Metropolitan Police, authorities were called at 08:36 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, to reports of an electric scooter colliding with a truck on Queenstown Road in Battersea, south-west London.

London Ambulance Service attended to the woman, however, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Currently, no arrests have been made, according to the press release.

While the police did not release the name of the victim on July 12, the Guardian reported it was 35-year-old Hartridge.

5. Emily’s Friends and Fans Are Sharing Messages of Love

Yesterday my whole road was blocked off with police tape due to a road incident, I walked past the scene and thought hope the person’s ok… turns out the person wasn’t okay. My friend is dead and now I feel completely sick. Rest in peace Emily hartridge, I’m in fucking bits. pic.twitter.com/M8Ep2GJs36 — London Hughes (@TheLondonHughes) July 13, 2019

British comedian London Hughes said “Yesterday my whole road was blocked off with police tape due to a road incident, I walked past the scene and thought hope the person’s ok… turns out the person wasn’t okay. My friend is dead and now I feel completely sick. Rest in peace Emily hartridge, I’m in fucking bits.”

Thank you @emilyhartridge for all the amazing funny silly times. I’ve never laughed so much as some of the times we hung out. I wish I’d said yes to filming more videos 😞 xx pic.twitter.com/KNBtSbb9Hr — Alistair Cohen (@alistairsbrain) July 13, 2019

“Thank you @emilyhartridge for all the amazing funny silly times,” fellow YouTuber Alistair Cohen said. “I’ve never laughed so much as some of the times we hung out. I wish I’d said yes to filming more videos.”

Deeply saddened to see this on Instagram. I met @emilyhartridge on a train 5 years ago, and by the end of the journey we’d shared all sorts of things about our mental health and insomnia. She was funny, kind, and open-hearted. My deepest sympathies to the Hartridge family 💔 pic.twitter.com/NTuoXW9puV — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) July 13, 2019

Public historian Greg Jenner said he met Emily on a train about five years ago. By the end of the trip, they had shared their life stories with each other. Jenner said Emily was funny, kind, and open-hearted.

We're deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a truly talented British creator, Emily Hartridge. Our thoughts and condolences go out to all of her loved ones and fans. — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) July 13, 2019

“We’re deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a truly talented British creator, Emily Hartridge.,” YouTube Creators wrote. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to all of her loved ones and fans.”