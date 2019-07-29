Gilroy Garlic Festival Mass Shooting: Multiple Injuries at California Park

With reports flying, some unconfirmed, what is known is that there was a mass shooting incident at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California at around 6 p.m. Pacific time. Reports of at least one and possibly two shooters, one described as a white male wearing camouflage. Initially, reports indicated that there was perhaps two or three victims. An unconfirmed report just before 7 p.m. Pacific was that there were up to 50 people injured. That does not mean there are 50 shooting victims.
“UPDATE: Ambulance crews were told 11 people down.”
Earlier, a Bay Area reporter said the victim count was close to a dozen. As is often the case, early reports may not be accurate.
The festival was being held at Christmas Hill Park.
A tweet from just after 7 p.m. read that a person, “Picked a young man up to bring him to his dad…told me the man jumped over the fence, had large gun with extended magazine. He was nicked by the bullets, saw multiple people unresponsive, this is a mass shooting by standard in a small community.”
In this tweet report, the young man is apparently describing the suspect.
The suspect was described as a man wearing a camouflage hat, camouflage “uniform” with a long rifle with a removable magazine,” on a police scanner, where it is confirmed that the scene is an active shooter incident.
“We got an active shooter at the garlic festival,” can be heard on the audio.
Police can be heard saying the suspect is “in the creek south of Miller.”
Witnesses told local media that the suspect, “… pulled out a semi-automatic rifle and starred shooting at everyone …He was shooting right to left.”
From early on, there were reports that there was possibly two shooters.
Now, KTVU is reporting police confirmed that one shooter is dead, the other is “outstanding,” meaning on the loose.
The First Report Came From a Festival-Goer
In the video, people are running with someone asking “What’s going on?” Then, a gunshot can be heard and the person recording takes off running, too.
“This is crazy. This is actually crazy. How do you shoot at the garlic festival? Like who you got beef with at the garlic festival?”
Twitter user Niah wrote that there was no “emergency evacuation plan. We’ve been stranded in 100 degree heat for about 30 minutes.”
Local media reported that the Gilroy Garlic Festival grounds at the park were on lockdown “in the wake of reports of an active shooter situation.”
Early reports confirmed an active shooter incident.
“Gilroy police responding to reports of a active shooter at the North end of the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Reports of at least one person injured. Some attendees still in hiding right now.”