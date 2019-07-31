Hal Prince Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hal Prince, legendary Broadway director and producer, passed away at the age of 91 in Reykjavik, Iceland, according to broadwayworld.com.

1. Hal Was Born in New York City

A colossus of the musical theater and a warm, funny, generous, and adorable man. RIP Hal Prince, glasses forever perched on your forehead. pic.twitter.com/lIXnKQISBs — Adam Green (@Adam___Green) July 31, 2019

According to IMDb, Harold Smith Prince was born on January 30, 1928, in New York City, New York to stockbroker Milton Prince and Blanche Stern Prince.

“We were privileged, upper-middle, lower-rich class, Jewish, both parents of German families which settled here soon after the Civil War,” Prince wrote in his memoir Contradictions.

Prince reportedly went on to receive his education at University of Pennsylvania. He was enrolled in the liberal arts program and became very involved in the student theater group, Penn Players.

After his graduating with a B.A. in English in 1948, Hal reportedly returned to New York, where he worked as an assistant stage manager to producer and director George Abbott. Prince went on to co-produce with Robert E. Griffith and Frederick Brisson, which resulted in the first two musicals that won Tony awards for Prince.

2. Hal Helped Shape the Broadway Musical

"The idea is to work and to experiment. Some things will be creatively successful, some will succeed at the box office, and some will only—which is the biggest only—teach you things that see the future. And they're probably as valuable as any of your successes." — Hal Prince #RIP pic.twitter.com/9HOh8uOWSv — Tribeca (@Tribeca) July 31, 2019

According to the New York Times, Prince played an integral role in shaping the Broadway musical during the second half of the 20th century.

Prince is widely known for his contributions to the theatrical stage, producing classics like Damn Yankees (1955), West Side Story (1960), and Cabaret (1966), among others. Hal was seen as a creative innovator in the industry. He received the Tony Award for lifetime achievement he received in 2006.

3. Hal Leaves Behind a Wife, Two Children, and Several Grandchildren

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our legendary director, Hal Prince. Our condolences to his family at this time. With love, the entire Phamily pic.twitter.com/jQwcziCsS9 — The Phantom Of The Opera (@PhantomOpera) July 31, 2019

Hal will be dearly missed by his family. Hal married Judith Chaplin on October 26, 1962, and the two were married for 56 years. Hal and Judy had two children, their daughter, Daisy, and their son, Charles. Hal also had three grandchildren, Phoebe, Lucy, and Felix.

4. There Will Be No Funeral Per Hal’s Request

According to broadwayworld.com, there will be no funeral for Hal, per his wishes. However, this fall, there will be a celebration of his life with the people he loved most, including the members of the theatrical community.

5. People Are Responding to the News on Social Media

RIP Hal Prince. Watching him lead a rehearsal at ⁦88, eyeglasses pushed up on his forehead, was an education: pic.twitter.com/JDS6SFYpWp — Michael Cooper (@coopnytimes) July 31, 2019

New York Times reporter Michael Cooper remembered watching Hal during a rehearsal when he was 88 years old. He said it was an education.

Hal Prince was absolutely one of those theater legends I thought would live forever. — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) July 31, 2019

Louis Peitzmann said, “Hal Prince was absolutely one of those theater legends I thought would live forever.”