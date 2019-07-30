Ibraheem S. Samirah: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ibraheem S. Samirah is a dentist and, he says, “an activist-organizer representing the people of the 86th district as the youngest Virginia State Delegate and youngest American Muslim legislator anywhere.” Samirah is 27. He represents part of Fairfax and Loudoun counties as a Democrat. And he’s only been serving in the role of Virginia Delegate for five months.

Tuesday, Samirah stood up before the President of the United States and disputed his remarks at Jamestown. Samirah, holding handmade signs, shouted “You can’t send us back! Virginia is our home!” as he stood directly in front of Trump at the 400-year anniversary of the establishment of the Virginia House of Burgesses in Jamestown in July 1619.

Booed and cheered, criticized and praised, in an interview with Heavy, Samirah said he was compelled act. Trump was making his way through his speech when he quoted the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. That was it for Samirah, he said.

“I had been thinking, should I get up, should I not get up. And then he quoted” King and, Samirah said, “There was no way that I was not going to stand up.” Samirah said given Trump’s attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings, Congresswomen of color and “all his unleashed racism,” he rose.

“There was a burst of passion, of energy and of anger and I thought if not now, then it’ll be too late.”

Celebrating a government made of immigrants at Jamestown while disparaging an immigrant serving in our current gov't is hypocritical and bigoted. It was my duty to call it out. https://t.co/dG18bDqCxT — Delegate Ibraheem Samirah (@IbraheemSamirah) July 30, 2019

Samirah said he had been watching as his fellow Democrat colleagues “did the Southern thing” and were cordial and as respectful as possible even as “they were looking away” from Trump. “That’s me too, I thought and it’s not OK.” He said he could not fathom “sitting there accepting the things he says.”

In prepared remarks sent to Heavy before the interview, he said he’d “fight proudly against those who espouse racism and dehumanization. And I am confident that my constituents, my friends and neighbors in Herndon and across Virginia, would rather see me stand up and be heard than sit down, be polite, and passively accept the presence of a man who has sowed fear, division, and hate from the highest office in the land.”

A man not only from my home state but from my home COUNTY! Loudoun getting LOUD against the racist fancy-lad currently infesting the White House. So proud of @IbraheemSamirah. You’ve encouraged a LOT of good people today, man. https://t.co/mL6IovNzHv — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 30, 2019

Samirah has a powerful curriculum vitae, chock-a-block with stand-out educational, professional, and volunteer experiences. But he is not without his detractors.

The Virginia Speaker of the House Kirk Cox said, “I am disappointed by Delegate Ibraheem Samirah’s disrespectful outburst during the President’s remarks. It was not only inconsistent with common decency, it was also a violation of the rules of the House.”

On his Facebook page, where he explained why he broke into Trump’s speech, one woman wrote, “SHAME ON YOU for interrupting a historic occasion for your personal political purposes!!! This was not the place for your rant!!! It was HIGHLY disrespectful!!!”

And Trump was not pleased with the amount of attention “the protester” was getting, he told reporters, rather than his speech.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Samirah ‘Refused to Sit Idly by While President Donald Trump, a Beacon of Hate Speech & Harmful Policy, Hijacks a Celebration of Democratic Values he Doesn’t Even Hold’

I just disrupted the @realDonaldTrump speech in Jamestown because nobody's racism and bigotry should be excused for the sake of being polite. The man is unfit for office and unfit to partake in a celebration of democracy, representation, and our nation's history of immigrants. pic.twitter.com/0okD7eRVer — Delegate Ibraheem Samirah (@IbraheemSamirah) July 30, 2019

“This President has made his true values loud and clear by telling black and brown American citizens to ‘go back where they

came from,’ by constantly referring to the places that black and brown people live as ‘rat-infested’ ‘sh*tholes,’ by inciting violence against Muslims, and by demonizing immigrants and comparing them to vermin,” he said in a statement posted to twitter and emailed to Heavy.

“Four hundred years ago today, a group of undocumented immigrants formed a government to rule this Commonwealth, beginning a centuries long tradition of people from across the world immigrating here for a chance at safety, democracy, and prosperity; my parents, who are Palestinian refugees, included. The fact that the racist-in-chief, who so openly stokes hate against immigrants, was even invited to this event is insulting to Virginians and insulting to the history of our Commonwealth’s democracy.”

Samirah said Trump’s “rhetoric translates directly into policy.”

Everyone resists differently. I stand in solidarity with anyone who is committed to defeating racism and valuing immigrants. #DeportHate https://t.co/VH1UyH8L35 — Delegate Ibraheem Samirah (@IbraheemSamirah) July 30, 2019

“He cages kids. He separates families. He bans Muslims. He deprives people the human right of seeking asylum. And it doesn’t end at the border. He is cutting food stamps, taking away healthcare and environmental protections, giving billions of dollars in handouts to the obnoxiously wealthy, and enabling a systematically-racist criminal justice system,” he wrote.

Samirah claims that “Virginians of all backgrounds can see right through Trump and the

Republican General Assembly that embraces him so warmly.”

Told what he did was disrespectful and impolite to disrupt the event, Samirah countered that “the GOP’s deep disrespect for the people of Virginia when they only entertained 90 minutes of work in our special session on gun violence prevention, choosing gun lobbyists over Virginian lives. In the same way they politicize the issue of gun violence, Republican’s politicization of the 400th anniversary of our Commonwealth is completely unacceptable.”

2. Trump Said Samirah ‘Didn’t Look So Good To Me’ & There’s Criticism That Samirah Ignored ‘Southern Manners’ & Should be ‘Ashamed” of Himself

Trump criticizes Fox News for broadcasting that a protester (@IbraheemSamirah) interrupted his speech in Jamestown. "The protester didn't look so good to me. I'm going to be very nice," he adds. pic.twitter.com/1kCx1x2pbV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 30, 2019

“The only problem, John, is you gave the protester one hundred percent of the time,” Trump said to a reporter. “The protester didn’t look so good to me. I’m going to be very nice. But you gave him a hundred percent.” Trump was referring to the amount of attention Samirah was getting from the media versus Trump’s speech: “Not one word about the speech and you know we were there about the speech.”

Samirah wondered, “What about me ‘didn’t look so good?’ I wore my favorite bowtie…”

On his Facebook post about the incident, one woman wrote: “You should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself for your lack of respect for the ‘office’ of the President of the United States!” She called him immature and said, “…any ‘thank yous’ received will most likely be from geographically-misplaced liberals living in northern Virginia and not true Virginians with a knowledge of proper Southern manners and etiquette.”

3. Samirah Was Sworn in as Virginia Delegate in February After Defeating a Republican & an Independent With 60 Percent of the Vote

Following the election of now former delegate Jennifer Boysko to the Virginia Senate, a special election was held to fill the remainder of her House of Delegates term. Samirah ran against Independent Connie Haines Hutchinson and Republican Gregg Nelson. Samirah garnered 60 percent of the vote. The day after the election, he was sworn in as the second Muslim elected to the Virginia General Assembly.

4. Born in Chicago, He’s the Son of Palestinian Refugees. He Was Attacked For Social Media Posts About Israel. Samirah, a Muslim, was Co-Founder of Jewish Voice for Peace at American University

According to a story on Reston Now from earlier this year, Samirah was born in Chicago, the son of Palestinian refugees, he “was separated from his father in middle school when his father was barred from re-entering the U.S.”

For those of you who don't know, I was born in Chicago after my family of Palestinian refugees came to America to flee discrimination. In 2002, my family was forced to literally "go back" after my father was denied re-entry to the US, following a visit to sick relatives in Jordan — Delegate Ibraheem Samirah (@IbraheemSamirah) July 30, 2019

During his campaign for the House of Delegates, it was reported old social media posts were unearthed where he is reported to have said sending money to Israel was worse than sending it to the Klan. Samirah apologized saying, “I am so sorry that my ill-chosen words added to the pain of the Jewish community and I seek your understanding and compassion as I prove to you our common humanity…”

Samirah was a co-founder of Jewish Voice for Peace at American University.

5. Samirah Earned a Degree From American University & a Doctorate From Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine at Boston University



Samirah, who lived in Jordan as a teenager before returning to the United States in 2009, earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from American University. While there, even though he’s Muslim, he joined the Jewish fraternity Sigma Alpha Mu, because of the organization’s embrace of diversity, he said.

He earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine from the Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine at Boston University and is a practicing dentist. He was a volunteer civics instructor for kids in D.C. and through the NGO Save the Children Federation, taught elementary school-age Iraqi refugees in Jordan, “kids who lost a year of education due to the war in Iraq,” according to his LinkedIn.