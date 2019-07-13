Thousands Across the Country Attend Lights for Liberty Vigils [PHOTOS]

On Friday, June 12, thousands of people across the country joined together for Lights for Liberty vigils at more than 700 cities. Each vigil took place at 7 p.m. local time and they were designed to bring attention to the treatment of immigrants in detention centers across the United States. Learn more about the vigils and see photos from across the country below.

More than 700 cities participated. The event was started by Elizabeth McLaughlin, an attorney, and the Women’s March, the Black Movement Law Project, and others sponsored the event, USA Today shared. States and countries that hosted events included Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, Australia, Arizona, Canada, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Hawaii, Germany, Illinois, Ireland, Israel, Kansas, Italy, Japan, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Mexico, Minnesota, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and more.

Here’s a look at photos and details about some of the vigils on Friday.

Aurora, Colorado

Huge #LightsforLiberty vigil begins outside Aurora ICE detention facility to chants of #CloseTheCamps pic.twitter.com/1bt4NViRIJ — Jaclyn Allen (@jaclynreporting) July 13, 2019

A huge vigil was held outside an ICE detention center in Aurora, Colorado on Friday, shared Jaclyn Allen from Denver Channel.

Not everything was peaceful. Some protestors replaced the flags with a defaced American flag and a Mexican flag. This caused a division in the crowd, Allen shared, as some left when civil disobedience started.

Hundreds protested peacefully, but the image people will remember: the Mexican flag being raised outside the ICE facility by the most extreme. There was a rift in the crowd. I am hearing some of the undocumented protesters left when the civil disobedience began #LightsforLiberty pic.twitter.com/Obb2ITq7Ly — Jaclyn Allen (@jaclynreporting) July 13, 2019

People were encouraged to leave in groups in case they encountered counter-protestors, she shared.

At end of rally, organizers encourage people to walk back together in case they encounter the counter-protestors. #LightsforLiberty pic.twitter.com/GhnDSPH1lO — Jaclyn Allen (@jaclynreporting) July 13, 2019

Batavia, New York

More than 200 people showed up in Batavia, including religious groups and church groups.

Chappaqua, New York

In Chappaqua, New York, Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance at the vigil.

Charleston & Columbia, South Carolina

Cities in South Carolina were represented. You can see that the turnout in Charleston was quite significant.

Families belong together; children belong in homes, not in cages. We have nothing to fear from refugees and they should have nothing to fear from us. Never again means now. Proud to stand among the many who showed up in Charleston.#LightsforLiberty #WithRefugees pic.twitter.com/0od0qIOAVc — Paul Bradfield (@PaulHenryBrad) July 13, 2019

They met at the Riverfront Park in North Charleston.

Elizabeth, New Jersey

#LightsforLiberty Elizabeth NJ Detention Center pic.twitter.com/iqRvGo91fo — Peace Be With You (@123SLG) July 13, 2019

Hundreds showed up at the detention center in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Hundreds of people came to bear witness at the detention facility in Elizabeth #CloseTheConcentrationCamps #LightsforLiberty #NeverAgainIsNow pic.twitter.com/CQEjUa7Yao — Union Township Democrats (@UTDstrong) July 13, 2019

El Paso, Texas

This event focused on a location where immigrants were being housed underneath a bridge, according to the event’s website.

One person traveled 16 hours to support the El Paso vigil.

At the vigil, they read the names and ages of children who died in detention centers.

Houston, Texas

The vigil in Houston was held at 419 Emancipation Avenue, a youth detention center. It started at 7 and was still going more than two hours later.

"It is our duty to fight for freedom

It is our duty to win

We must love each other and support each other

We have nothing to lose but our chains" at #LightsforLiberty vigil at 419 Emancipation Ave. Houston, TX. 9:16pm and still going — Andrew D. Ferguson 🌻 (@dominateeye) July 13, 2019

At the juvenille immigrant dentention center at 419 Emancipation in Houston. Vigil against detention camps at Southwest Key. 🕯@Lights4Liberty #LightsforLiberty #Houston #dontlookawayhou pic.twitter.com/9HR6jOIqZO — Marie C (@9woodMac) July 13, 2019

Indianapolis, Indiana

The crowd gathered at Zionsville Road in Indianapolis.

The crowd is gathered at Zionsville Rd here in #Indianapolis. #LightsforLiberty pic.twitter.com/wz2p6dCdGp — Melissa Davis (@ImMelissaDavis) July 13, 2019

Ithica, New York

Sanctuary city Ithica, New York saw a significant crowd of people gathering.

The event took place at the NY Commons Bernie Milton Pavilion.

Kenosha, Wisconsin

This event was at the Kenosha Detention Center.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Brave young people getting up and telling their stories at #LightsforLiberty Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/VuNOqtSYoW — Kim Conrad (@kcon820) July 13, 2019

A crowd showed up in Las Vegas too.

Some chanted “Si se puede!”

Some met at the Lloyd D. George United States Courthouse.

🚨Happening NOW 🚨#LightsforLiberty at Lloyd D. George United States Courthouse 333. Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas , Nevada 8101 pic.twitter.com/tk9MH4iNdd — Make The Road NV 🦋 (@maketheroadnv) July 13, 2019

Little Neck, Queens, New York

The crowd sang Imagine during a touching moment in the vigil.

New York, New York

This event was held at Foley Square, where migrants are processed every day, according to the event’s website.

Oakland, California

Lights for Liberty at Lake Merritt in Oakland #LightsforLiberty pic.twitter.com/75nNJ0GaGo — Walken23 (@Walken23) July 13, 2019

In Oakland, rather than a silent vigil, Lyndsey Schlax told USA Today that she was planning an educational event where they would talk to parents and children about what was happening. They would provide children with plans for hosting lemonade stands that would benefit nonprofits committed to helping immigrants.

#LightsforLiberty protest against expected ICE raids is gathering in downtown Oakland. Mayor Libby Schaaf is expected to speak soon. @KQEDnews pic.twitter.com/bEU5NpQ2Oz — Caroline Champlin (@champlin_c) July 13, 2019

Leesport, Pennsylvania

Berks Family Detention Center, Leesport, PA. I live on your hometown, ECM, drove out to be on site in kinship with others fighting for human decency. Thank You Thank You for helping lead this. I will not look away.#dontlookaway #LightsforLiberty pic.twitter.com/2qdwsB7F8G — SpecialK 🍑🌊 (@specialkwhit) July 13, 2019

In Leesport, a group gathered at the Berks Family Detention Center. One person wrote on Twitter: “I…drove out to be on site in kinship with others fighting for human decency… Thank you for helping lead this.”

Patchogue, New York

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Hundreds gathered in Pittsburgh and listened to words from people impacted by ICE. The Pittsburgh Mayor also showed his support.

Hundreds gathered this evening for the Lights for Liberty event here in Pittsburgh. Learning about the situation, my daughter said on the car that maybe she should hold these signs everyday even at her summer day camp. #LightsforLiberty pic.twitter.com/CsmCBk9SEA — S Balajied Khyllep (@BalaKhyllep) July 13, 2019

Portland, Oregon

Portland, Ore. Lights For Liberty Rally — 9 minutes til it begins. I was interviewed by channel 6 news. My voice shook & I did it & I am proud of me… with my son at my side. #LightsforLiberty #CloseTheCamps pic.twitter.com/LlSmqUKlJK — elm (@elmmoves2) July 13, 2019

Portland had a large turnout at Terry Schrunk Plaza.

It’s starting to fill up in Portland 🕯🗽❤️#LightsforLiberty pic.twitter.com/qlIXI5wMrv — Christine Schrader 🌊 (@misschrisbunny) July 13, 2019

Princeton, New Jersey

#LightsforLiberty rally and vigil in Princeton, NJ. pic.twitter.com/pTDVs30qHF — Erika thinks it's time to impeach (@Scimommy) July 13, 2019

One attendee said the Princeton vigil was an “inspiring beautiful night of love, support, determination and fight.”

@Lights4Liberty #LightsForLiberty Princeton – what an inspiring beautiful night of love, support, determination & fight. America… it is NOT illegal to seek asylum, but it IS illegal to jail those seeking it, and abducting babies & children! pic.twitter.com/OqludxO1Og — Dawn❤SeekUp41 (@D_awnSeekUp41) July 13, 2019

San Bernardino, California

I couldn’t make it so my hubby is protesting on behalf of the fam! San Bernardino, CA #LightsforLiberty #CloseTheCamps pic.twitter.com/QxwiJlsemA — Erika Orozco (@ErikaOr72166144) July 13, 2019

A large crowd showed up in San Bernardino. About 500 were there, and about 18 counter-protestors were also there.

San Diego & San Ysidro, California

#LightsforLiberty March in San Ysidro at the border here near San Diego… at least 2000-3000 marching. pic.twitter.com/kIVhISpWpV — Paul Greenman (@sneakerspg) July 13, 2019

This event was held near the Tijuana entry site, according to the event’s website. In the photo above, you can see a march in San Ysidro at the border near San Diego. About 2,000 to 3,000 people participated in this march.

St. George, Utah

A group gathered and marched in St. George.

Taylor, Texas

Here you can see a crowd gathering for a vigil at T. Don Hutto Residential Center in Taylor, Texas.

Toronto, Canada

People participated not just in the United States but all over the world. Above is a photo from Toronto.

Washington, D.C.

The Washington, D.C. event was among the largest on Friday. Speakers included Rep. Norma Torres, Hope Frye (an attorney supporting children in detention facilities), Ruby Corado (trans activist), Gustavo Torres (executive director of CASA), and more. The event was held at Lafayette Park.

Waterford, Michigan

Big crowd at #Lights4Liberty vigil in the liberal hotbed of Waterford, Michigan #LightsforLiberty pic.twitter.com/CDc88F8cvV — Abby Vegas (@AwkwardCeleb) July 13, 2019

Michigan was represented. John Paul Torres, son of a former undocumented immigrant, was one of the speakers.

John Paul Torres of the Waterford School District – son of a former undocumented immigrant – speaks at #LightsforLiberty pic.twitter.com/PhLGW0Vj5E — Indivisible Michigan 🇺🇸 (@IndivisibleMich) July 13, 2019

More than 100 gathered together.

Amazing turn out at the Waterford #lightsforliberty event! Over 100 of our neighbors turn out to shed light on the atrocities being inflicted on our fellow human beings. Thank you Tracy for organizing such an incredible event. pic.twitter.com/zou1aOvisq — Julia Pulver, RN (@VotePulver) July 13, 2019

Wilmington, Delaware

Hundreds appeared in Wilmington.

Joined hundreds of my neighbors at a vigil in Wilmington, Delaware, to call for an end of the detention camps and for passage of immigration reform legislation. #LightsforLiberty pic.twitter.com/LHlslU4Kug — Deirdre Boyle (@deirdre_boyle) July 13, 2019

They spoke the names of those who died in detention centers to remember them.