Lisa Anne Matteson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Florida grandmother Lisa Anne Matteson was arrested for groping a female passenger while drunk on a river cruise boat called ‘Spongorama’ and then telling the woman’s husband to “go back to the country you came from,” a police arrest affidavit reads.

Tarpon Springs Police charged Matteson, 58, with battery. The Port Richey woman posted a $500 bond and walked out of jail.

The cruise captain told local media that Matteson groped him as well.

Matteson is originally from Connecticut, police said. And she appears to be a relatively recent transplant to the Sunshine State, according to her Facebook.

Heavy called Matteson for comment and has yet to hear back.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say Matteson Twice Groped a Woman’s Buttocks Saying, ‘Oh, It’s Curved & Nice’ & ‘I Would Do You’

The police affidavit presented to the court reads that Matteson did “intentionally touch or strike” the victim and “did cause bodily harm.”

Police wrote that while on the Spongearama cruise boat on the Anclote River, Matteson, who other passengers and witnesses said “appeared intoxicated” grabbed the victim’s buttocks twice. According to police, Matteson said, “Oh it’s curved and nice” and “I would do you” as she grabbed the woman’s butt.

The woman’s 6-year-old daughter witnessed the assault, police said.

2. The Woman’s Husband Intervened & Matteson Said ‘You Should Go Back to the Country You Came From.’ It’s Reported the Family of Tourists Are Middle Eastern

Police and the boat’s captain said that when the woman’s husband intervened and told Matteson to stop, she allegedly also groped the man and then said, “You should go back to the country you came from.”

3. Matteson Denied the Groping, But Admitted to Police She Told the Husband to ‘Go Back’ to Where He Came From

Police said that after she was read her rights, Matteson denied grabbing the groping adding she “didn’t remember anything and she doesn’t know why she was arrested.”

But she also admitted to police, according to the complaint, that she told the victim’s husband, “you should go back to the country you came from.”

4. Spongeorama Boat Captain Said Matteson Also Touched Him

According to a report from WFLA, the Spongeorama boat captain said Matteson “groped” the woman in front of her two young children. And then, when the husband intervened, “she groped the husband” too.

The boat captain, who only used the name “Angelo,” told WFLA, “She came into the wheelhouse. She touched me one time and I told her, keep your hands to yourself. Touched a young lady on the boat on the bow there and called her inside the wheelhouse and told her ‘listen, if you don’t stop, we’re turning around’ and she did it one more time and we turned the boat around and she was very unruly the whole way back…”

5. Tarpon Springs is Home to an Authentic Greek Village Along Its Historic Sponge Docks

Tarpon Springs is located on Florida’s Gulf Coast and is known as the sponge capital of the world. Greek sponge divers settled in the city in the early 1900s, the city’s sponge docks a testament to its legacy.