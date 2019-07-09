Michelle Carter is the teen who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, to commit suicide by sending him disturbing text messages in 2014.

At the time, she was 17 and he was 18. Where is Michelle Carter now? She is in jail serving a 15-month sentence.

Michelle Carter and the text suicide case are the subject of the new HBO documentary, “I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth Vs. Michelle Carter.” The first part airs at 8 p.m. July 9 and the second part airs at the same time July 10.

The case was based around shocking text messages investigators discovered on Conrad’s phone. Michelle Carter later told a friend over text message Conrad was scared and she told him to get back in the truck filled with poisonous gases. The two planned the suicide together over texts. She texted him specific instructions, saying his family would recover and his death would be painless.

“You’re so hesitant because you keeping over thinking it and keep pushing it off,” she wrote the day before his suicide. “You just need to do it, Conrad.”

The next morning, her tone changed. Prosecutors contend it was a cover up.

“Did you do something??! Conrad I love you so much please tell me this is a joke. I’m so sorry I didn’t think you were being serious. I need you please answer me. I’m gonna get you help and you’re gonna get better we will make it thru this,” she wrote, according to Esquire.

Michelle Carter was convicted in 2017, but appeals by her defense team kept her out of jail until February. She started her 15-month sentence at the Women’s Center of the Bristol County House of Correction after the Massachusetts Supreme County rejected her motion and a Massachusetts judge ordered she start her sentence immediately.

Michelle Carter was described as “a model inmate” by officials, according to the Boston Herald. She is in a medium-security facility wearing a tan jumpsuit which offers well-behaved inmates community service work that can knock time of their sentences.

A new motion was filed to the U.S. Supreme Court Monday. Her defense team contends her conviction violates free speech and due process.

Michelle Carter Is ‘A Model Inmate’

3 takeaways from HBO’s chilling — and subversive — Michelle Carter documentaryhttps://t.co/SUti4SmGbi pic.twitter.com/etTsbB0aTN — Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) July 8, 2019

Michelle Carter is a “model inmate” whose incarceration was being treated with caution because of the high-profile nature of her case, according to the Boston Herald.

She spent the first part of her sentence in the medical facility of the Bristol County House of Correction in Dartmouth, Massachusetts. That is a typical transition for first-time offenders. She was assessed to be moved into the general population.

Jonathan Darling, spokesman for Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, told the Boston Herald Michelle Carter was polite and spent time reading in the medical facility.

“She was doing OK and she’s just there to help get herself acclimated to a jail setting,” Darling told the Boston Herald. “We haven’t had any problems with her. She’s been very polite with our staff. So far she’s been a model inmate.”

He said she was being treated like any other inmate despite the publicity.

Part of her intake process was to interview other inmates in the women’s facility to “take their pulse of the situation” to ensure her safety, a process typically done with gang members.

“If there are a bunch of inmates who say ‘she’s evil’ or ‘we want to fight her’ obviously that would change her housing and her classification,” Darling told the newspaper. “We don’t want any trouble with her or anybody else. We obviously wouldn’t house her in with those women. The safety of all inmates is our No. 1 priority.”

Michelle Carter has 15 channels to watch on TV. Inmates at the facility where tan scrubs. Good behavior grants inmates a chance to perform community sentence for time off their sentence, such as painting a church, according to Mercury News.

Inmates can also earn credit for up to 10 days of good behavior for working in the jail, going to therapy appointment or community service. Well-behaved inmates nearing the end of their sentences can work at external jobs.

The women’s center inmates live in a cell and share space with one other inmate. They are allowed one visit a week from family and friends and unlimited visits from lawyers.

The women’s center houses up to 106 inmates, according to the correction center’s website. The facility is a medium-security prison. Women can also take culinary arts classes, GED classes and life skills classes including parenting and anger management.

Her Conviction Is Under Appeal

Attorneys for #MichelleCarter (@fickmarx) have filed her appeal with the Supreme Court. Below are the questions presented to #SCOTUS and the statements made by her legal team. pic.twitter.com/DW0O5JWxJ8 — Bob McGovern (@BobMcGovernJr) July 8, 2019

Michelle Carter’s attorneys fought to keep her free from jail while they filed appeals. A motion to the Massachusetts Supreme Court was rejected in February, upholding her sentence. A judge ordered at the hearing she begin her sentence immediately. She is 22. Michelle Carter was 17 years old at the time of Conrad Roy III’s death. Conrad was 18.

Michelle Carter appeared in court in February with her hair cropped, wearing a simple turtleneck, according to NBC.

Her attorneys said then they would continue fighting the conviction and file a new appeal.

“This case, legally, is not over,” defense lawyer Joseph Cataldo told the judge, according to NBC. “We fully intend to file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court within the next 90 days.”

An appeal was filed to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday. Attorneys contend her conviction violates free speech and due process.

Her attorney’s said in a statement: