Nick Harrison: NASCAR Crew Chief Dead At 37

Nick Harrison, NASCAR crew chief, died at age 37, Kaulig Racing announced Sunday morning.

He was crew chief of Justin Haley’s No. 11 Chevrolet in the Xfinity series. He called Haley’s 13th place finish Saturday night at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nick Harrison, our beloved crew chief of the No. 11 car at Kaulig Racing,” team owner Matt Kaulig and team president Chris Rice said in a statement. “Please keep Nick’s family in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”

Harrison’s cause of death was not immediately announced. Funeral arrangements are being made for the NASCAR veteran crew chief.

NASCAR also released a statement on Harrison’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of longtime crew chief Nick Harrison, and offer our thoughts, prayers and support to his family, friends and Kaulig Racing colleagues,” the statement said.

Harrison was a well-known fixture in the racing sphere. He served as crew chief in all three NASCAR national series since 2006. Harrison led the pit box in 120 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races from 2010-14, and 184 NASCAR Xfinity Series races.

His career with Xfinity Series included a stretch with Richard Childress Racing, which produced four of his five career victories. Three victories were with Austin Dillon, who said Harrison was one of the first people to believe in him. His other Richard Childress Racing victory was with Paul Menard. Harrison won atop the pit box with Kurt Busch in 2012.

Dillon wrote on Twitter, “Words can’t describe how I feel about (Harrison). The man was one of the first people to believe in me in the Cup Series.”

Harrison was in his first year with Kaulig Racing. He and Haley had 17 starts together with two top-five finishes and 12 top-10 finishes in 17 starts together.

Harrison’s Last Race Was Saturday Night At The New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Not just a crew chief, but a friend to everyone who knew him. I, and everyone at Kaulig Racing are devastated. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/bXvQF973DG — Justin Haley (@Justin_Haley_) July 21, 2019

Haley had a victory July 7 in the Monster Energy Series. Harrison retweeted Nascar’s tweet after the win.

NEWS: Today's race is official and @Justin_Haley_ is your winner in the #CokeZeroSugar400! Congratulations to Haley on his first Monster Energy Series win! pic.twitter.com/WLHDiU98d7 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 7, 2019

Harrison Was Crew Chief For 184 Xfinity Races & Had Five Victories

We are deeply saddened by the loss of long-time crew chief Nick Harrison, and offer our thoughts, prayers and support to his family, friends and Kaulig Racing colleagues: https://t.co/21Kn7jbR4k — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 21, 2019

Harrison debuted as Xfinity crew chief in 2006, and went on to serve on 184 races, according to Racing Reference. His first victory was with Kurt Busch in 2012, who called Harrison “a leader and a friend to all.” The victory was at Daytona International Speedway with James Finch’s Phoenix Racing.

Harrison won four more times in the Xfinity Series – three times with Austin Dillon and one time with Paul Menard. Harrison won with Dillon again in 2012 at the Pocono Raceway, a truck race. Harrison was crew chief for three truck races. Dillon said Harrison was one of the first people to believe in him on Twitter.

Harrison worked as crew chief in 120, including full seasons in 2011-12 with Phoenix Racing’s No. 51 Chevrolet. He led Busch to third place in 2012 at Sonoma Raceway. It was Harrison’s best finish as a Cup crew chief.

NASCAR Drivers Offered Condolences & Tributes

Words can’t describe how I feel about @NickHarrison111. The man was one of the first people to believe in me in the Cup series. He gave me an opportunity to drive for James Finch which gave me confidence to believe in myself at the top level. We were able to win the together… — Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) July 21, 2019

Drivers offered condolences and wrote tributes on Twitter to Nick Harrison and sent kind words to his family.

Austin Dillon wrote on Twitter, ““Words can’t describe how I feel about (Harrison). The man was one of the first people to believe in me in the Cup Series. He gave me an opportunity to drive for James Finch, which gave me confidence to believe in myself at the top level. We were able to win the together multiple times in @XfinityRacing and a win in @NASCAR_Trucks. My favorite thing to this day to hear over the radio was his voice saying Hauling Balls. I hope today I hear it on the radio as we give it all we got on the track today for Nick.”

We all lost a friend last night. We love you Nick Harrison. You were a leader, and a great friend to all. Nick really helped me rebuild my career when I was at a low point. RIP pic.twitter.com/8t3TRVHuco — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) July 21, 2019

‘We all lost a friend last night. We love you Nick Harrison. You were a leader, and a great friend to all,” Kurt Busch wrote. “Nick really helped me rebuild my career when I was at a low point. RIP”