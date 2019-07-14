New York City Skyline Is Stunning During the Blackout: See the Best Photos & Videos

Part of New York City lost power today, leaving more than 51,000 people without power, mostly in the western part of Manhattan. About half of Times Square was also left without power today. As darkness descends, some beautiful skyline photos and videos are being shared. Here are the best.

It could be 12:30 a.m. Eastern or later before power is restored, according to Con Edison’s latest reports online. But on Twitter, they said they estimate that most customers will be restored by midnight. As the sun sets, people in the area are sharing some stunning photos of the skyline.

The NYC skyline is wild right now pic.twitter.com/vW4QLDseCY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 14, 2019

You can see how some areas are with power and some are without.

On the left, you can see the New York City skyline without power in the photo below, and with power on the right.

It’s stunning to see half of the skyline dark.

#NYCblackout looking south from the Upper 40s on the Westside… NYC skyline like a black and white cookie… pic.twitter.com/7jSypal6In — Alex de Campi (@alexdecampi) July 14, 2019

The good news is that a lot of Good Samaritans have been emerging during this blackout. Citizens stepped in and directed traffic to help keep pedestrians and drivers safe. And many Broadway performances that were canceled took to the streets so disappointed attendees could still enjoy some of the music.

So even though things may be tough with the power outage, many New Yorkers are stepping up and helping each other out, showing the real “power” in New York City.

Here are more photos and videos of the skyline during the outage.

This half-lit-half-out view of the skyline is something we don’t see often.

Wow! Managed to capture the NYC skyline during the #NYCblackout pic.twitter.com/a4mA0pC0qt — Jennifer Martinez (@JLM237) July 14, 2019

Enjoy this terrible picture of the NYC skyline from Brooklyn, it’s a bit weird to see the parts that are blacked out from here pic.twitter.com/WptWiMrnla — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) July 14, 2019

The east side has lights and the west side is dark. This photo is at the Central Park Reservoir.

Across the Husdon River, half is dark and half is light.

Here’s a panoramic shot of the #NYC skyline from across the Hudson River. Notice half the city is dark. #NYCblackout stay safe out there! pic.twitter.com/MOcCK3eqoZ — KrisReyes (@KrisReyes) July 14, 2019

The New York City skyline images of the #blackout are quite stunning tonight on Twitter! pic.twitter.com/goyhL5u60o — Josh Lambier (@JoshuaLambier) July 14, 2019

Something ya don’t see everyday. The New York City skyline with no lights on in all the buildings. Place I’m staying has power. Thoughts with those who don’t. pic.twitter.com/L7v7rcN4UN — Seth Everett (@Seth_Everett) July 14, 2019

Although not skyline photos, these photos also give you an idea of the feeling in the city during the outage: