Oregon & Washington Fire Map: Track Fires & Evacuations Near Me [July 26]

Fires continue to be an issue across the United States this summer, including in Oregon and Washington. Here are the details about the latest fire and red flag warning information for the states as of Friday, July 26, 2019. Some officials have issued evacuation notices and new fires have started, including the Milepost 97 fire. Read on for the latest details about the wildfires’ locations, containment, evacuations, and more for July 26. Remember to also check your local news sources, as fire details can change quickly and with little warning.

Interactive Fire Maps for Oregon & Washington

A great way to keep track of fire activity is by looking at interactive maps. You can see an interactive map of the Oregon and Washington fires here, provided by Oregon.gov, or view details from NIFC.gov here. The same interactive fire map for the two states is also embedded below:

Here’s another real-time fire map via Public RAPTOR for the Oregon area:

You can see Inciweb reported fires in the interactive map below or here. You may need to zoom into the map below to see the fires using the + button within the map, depending on your browser. You may also need to go to the Legend’s Layers Tab and unclick public alerts, traffic condition, and California wildfires, only clicking Inciweb Wildfire Information to see the Oregon and Washington fires.

Red Flag Warnings for Oregon & Washington

Here are current red flag warnings in Washington, provided by MappingSupport.com. You may need to zoom out or zoom in to get more details on the ones issued near your area.

You can also see weather warnings and Inciweb fire notices in Washington and Oregon in Google’s Crisis map at this link or in the map below. Depending on your browser, you may need to click the + sign to zoom into your region.

Here are details on the individual fires for July 26, 2019. Oregon fires are listed first, followed by Washington fires.

Oregon Fires

2019 Umatilla NF Prescribed Fire *

These are fires purposefully set by officials in order to mitigate wildfire damage in the future.

Berry Creek Fires *

These fires started on Thursday night near Ben Irving Reservoir in the Tenmile/Olalle region about 15 miles west of Winston, Oregon, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported.

Berry Creek Fire #1 burned to about 1/2 acre in size and Berry Creek Fire #2 burned to about an acre and a half in size, DFPA noted. The cause might be vehicle related, and both fires were stopped late at night.

Blue Ridge Fire *

This fire grew to 667 acres but is now 100 percent contained. It is still listed as active on Inciweb’s map.

Drummond Basin Fire *

This fire is 37 miles south-southwest of Jordan Valley, Oregon and is listed on NIFC’s map but not on Inciweb. It was caused by lightning on July 24, Argus Observer reported.

The fire is now 1,209 acres in size and it is 100 percent contained, according to NIFC on July 26.

Milepost 97 Fire (MP 97) *

This fire is much newer and was just reported on Wednesday evening. The Douglas Forest Protective Association is providing updates about the fire on Facebook. It started about one mile southeast of Canyonville, near milepost 97 on I-5, southbound. It was 1/2 acre when first reported but it is now 1,650 acres in size as of July 26. (Inciweb has not been updated since midnight, as of the time of publication, where it is currently still reporting the size as 750 acres.) Firefighters experienced challenges containing the fire because of rolling rocks, strong winds, and falling trees. The cause is under investigation.

A Level 3 “go now” evacuation notice has been issued for this fire on Friday, Statesman Journal reported. This was set for residents in the 100-300 block of Ritchie Road (three homes on the fire’s southern edge.)

At this time, most of the fire is spreading up the hillside away from I-5, burning to the south and west, the Douglas Forest Protective Association noted on Friday morning. Canyonville and Riddle aren’t currently threatened, nor is Azalea. If an evacuation is issued, crews will go door-to-door and let residents know. You can register for alerts here.

Round Butte Fire *

This fire was reported on July 22, 2019 and is 85 percent contained as of July 25, the latest update from Inciweb. It’s 30 miles south of Burns, Oregon and nine miles south of Double O Station. It is 1,209 acres in size.

It was caused by lightning. No residences are threatened.

Washington Fires

Cheney Complex Fire *

The Cheney Complex Fire is actually four separate fires near Cheney, Washington, Inciweb reported. It totals 171 acres and was caused by lightning. The named fires are: Graham, Badger, Lake Badger, and Grogan. They started the afternoon of July 24. Scroll down to the Graham Fire listing to learn more below.

Desert Canyon Fire *

This fire was discovered on July 23, NIFC reports. It’s 1,463 acres and 40 percent contained as of July 26. Sixteen residences were threatened and the cause is under investigation.

The fire is eight miles northwest of Orondo, Washington. The fire’s moving northeast in the direction of Browns Canyon Road.

Evacuations in the area were lowered, Wenatchee World reported. Two homes near the fire, plus about 12 others, are now under Level 1 cautionary evacuation notices. Brown Canyon Road remains closed.

Graham Fire *

This fire is eight miles southwest of Cheney, Washington, NIFC reports. It was caused by lightning on July 24. and is one of four fires that started in the Cheney, Washington area on July 24. The other fires are the Grogan Fire, the Lake Badger Fire, and the Badger Fire. This is part of the Cheney Complex Fire, NIFC noted.

According to Inciweb, all four fires total 171 acres as of July 26 and are 20 percent contained.

Inciweb noted on July 26 in the morning that Evacuation 1 notices are in effect for six residents south of SR904 near the Graham fire, but all other evacuation notices were lifted.

Inciweb also said on July 26: “At this point we have attained 20% containment of the fires and we expect that to increase significantly over the next couple days. Last night there was a burnout operation on the Graham fire which went well. There are no other burnout operations planned on any of the fires. All fires in the complex have been 100% lined. That means that hand or dozer lines are in place and crews will begin moving toward the interior of the fires 100 feet from the perimeters checking for heat and ensuring there is no possible chance of fire spread. Infrared devices will then be used to ensure that any heat detected can be addressed… With warmer temperatures and winds expected to pick up later this evening, we will be closely monitoring the situation.”

Kussi Creek Fire *

This fire, listed by NIFC, is 37 miles south of Yakima, WA. On July 25 it was 320 acres and 0 percent contained. Now on July 26 it is 850 acres and 20 percent contained. It was caused by lightning on July 24.

Left Hand Fire *

This fire in Washington started on July 23. It’s 32 miles northwest of Yakima, Inciweb noted, in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. It’s also about four miles east of Cliffdell. The fire was caused by lightning.

The fire is now 400 acres, Inciweb noted on the morning of July 26. Inciweb said on Friday: “The fire was very active on Thursday as hot, dry conditions prevailed over the area. Sustained uphill runs were observed on the east flank accompanied by increased spotting. The west flank approached a band of rocky cliffs viewed as an important barrier to further growth downslope toward Highway 410. Aircraft were used extensively to drop water and fire retardant on this difficult-to-safely access portion of the fire. Similar to Wednesday evening, the fire remained active into the night. As a result, the area within the burn grew to approximately 400 acres.”

#LeftHandFire 🔥 unofficial, automated update.

Near Cliffdell, WA. ⚠️ DO NOT USE FOR SAFETY PURPOSES – See officials instead. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images. pic.twitter.com/51lzdFI8VG — Wildfire Bot (WA/OR)-Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@PacNWFireBot) July 26, 2019

Evacuations: On July 26, Inciweb noted that a Level 3 “Go Now” notice was issued for six homes and other structures that are closest to the fire. A Level 2 “Get Set” notice was issued for 250 residences along Highway 410. If you’re in a Get Set region you should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, Yakima Herald reported.

Forest 1702 is closed to all traffic. Highway 410 is open, but the public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

You can stay updated on the fire’s Facebook page here.

Miller Island Fire

This fire in Washington is listed by NIFC as 100 percent contained as of July 24. It grew to 900 acres and was caused by lightning. It was two miles east of Wishram, WA.

Pipeline Fire *

This fire, listed by NIFC, is 12 miles north of Yakima, WA and 10 miles northeast of Naches, WA.

It’s now 6,654 acres and 20 percent contained as of July 26. The fire’s cause is under investigation. It was discovered on July 23 when a thunderstorm passed through.

#WaWILDFIRE UPDATE – #PipelineFire is at 6,654 acres and is now 20% contained. Crews will be working on the north end of the fire today ahead of a red flag warning this afternoon. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) July 26, 2019

(Note: Yakima Valley Emergency Management said the fire was 7,100 acres and 20 percent contained.)

The fire is moving north in the direction of Umtanum Ridge, between Yakima and Ellensburg, Yakima Herald noted.

Evacuations: Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation notices were issued for about 400 homes in the area. This means residents in the area should have their items packed and be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

The Pipeline Fire now near 3,000 ac & burning west of Yakima Canyon and southward of LT Murray Wildlife Area & generally toward SSE. Yakima Co. Sheriff's Office & @YakimaOEM still have Level 2 “Get Set” Evacs in place. Be prepared to evac & make necessary precautions. pic.twitter.com/8uiDXmLCoZ — Yakima OEM (@YakimaOEM) July 25, 2019

The above tweet was made before it had grown to 4,000 acres, but it gives an idea of the fire’s location and where the “Get Set” evacuations are in place.

Saddle Mountain Fire *

This fire, listed by NIFC, is three miles north of Mattawa, WA. It’s 350 acres and now 100 percent contained as of July 26.