Trevor Irby: A Tribute to the Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting Victim

Trevor Irby, a Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting victim, was a recent college graduate.

Irby was one of three victims killed at the festival in Gilroy, California.

Irby was from Romulus, New York. He was a 2017 graduate of Keuka College. He graduated with a biology degree. Irby was from Romulus, New York.

“The College community today mourns Trevor Irby, a biology major who graduated in 2017. Our hearts go out to Trevor’s family and loved ones. We are shocked that this latest episode of senseless gun violence resulted in the loss of one of our recent graduates—graduates in whom we place so much hope because of their potential to create a brighter tomorrow,” College President Amy Storey said in a statement.

Keuka College is a four-year liberal arts college in Keuka Park, New York, located about one hour southeast of Rochester, New York.

Irby was attending the garlic festival with his girlfriend, Sarah Warner when a shooter opened fire at the festival. The suspect cut through a gate, avoiding a security checkpoint at the entrance, and began opening fire on the northeast side of the festival. That suspect, identified as Santino William Legan, was shot by police within about one minute. Gilroy Police were already in the area. Police were working to identify a second suspect and determine the second person’s involvement, if any, according to Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee. Police were unsure whether witnesses accounts of a second person involved were accurate.

President Donald Trump made a statement about the shooting Monday.

“We express our deepest sadness and sorrow for the families who lost a precious loved one in the horrific shooting last night in Gilroy, California. While families were spending time together at a local festival, a wicked murderer opened fire and killed three innocent citizens including a young child. We grieve for their families and we ask that God will comfort them with his overflowing mercy and grace. We’re praying for those who are recovering right now in the hospital,” he said.

