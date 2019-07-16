Watch: Plane Crash In Ocean City

A plane crashed in Ocean City, Maryland Tuesday evening was captured on video.

The pilot was the only person on board the plane and was not injured. The pilot made an emergency landing on the water along the beach at about 6:19 p.m. Several spectators witnessed the crash.

WMAR reported only the pilot was on board the plane. The pilot was evaluated by emergency medical services and released.

Maryland State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. A preliminary investigation indicated the plane experienced mechanical problems.

Ocean City PD wrote on Twitter, “This evening at approximately 6:19 pm, an OCPD observed a small plane make an emergency landing into shallow waters of the ocean in the area of 21st and the beach. There was 1 occupant of the aircraft who was evaluated by OC Paramedics & released.”

