Yasuhiro Takemoto Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

After the tragic Kyoto Animation fire on Thursday that has left at least 33 dead and 35 people injured, several people are still missing.

One of which is presumed to be famous animator Yasuhiro Takemoto.

The fire broke out after a now arrested suspect yelled out “Die!” while pouring a suspected flammable liquid on the buildings ground floor, according to a witness who talked to police, per CNN.

The suspect is now in custody according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Here’s what you need to know about Takemoto:

1. There Are False Claims Saying That Takemoto Is Dead Spreading on Social Media

Several tweets have gone viral claiming that Takemoto is dead because of the fire, but no official source has confirmed this claim.

Since the fire has left over 30 people dead, with more likely to be reported, rumors surrounding famous animators, directors and writers who worked at Kyoto are spreading like wildfire.

One tweet has amassed over 6,000 likes and nearly 4,000 retweets claming Takemoto is dead.

Once again, no official source has confirmed the passing of the famous anime animator and director.

2. Takemoto Is Presumed to Be One of the Employees Missing

According to the Japan Times, 70 people were in the building at the time the fire was started. The arson is suspected to be a 41-year-old man who poured gasoline on the bottom floor and was carrying around a backpack full of knives, per CNN.

The man who is still unidentified is reported to be in the hospital with serious burn injuries. Police don’t expect to be able to question him on Thursday. The motive of the suspected arsonist is still unknown.

The names of the deceased have yet to be released, although several people are missing.

Anime news website, Anime UK News, claims one of the employees missing is Yasuhiro Takemoto.

3. Kyoto Animation Is Responsible for Many Beloved Anime

Kyoto Animation has been around since 1981 and has been behind many beloved anime television shows and films.

The production company, also known as Kyoani creates film, television, novels, comic books and merchandise according to their website.

Here’s a list of some of their most recent creations:

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid

A Silent Voice: The Movie

Amagi Brilliant Park

Free! -Iwatobi Swim Club-

The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya

K-ON!

Clannad

Lucky Star

Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

4. The Studio Has Received an Outcry of Support since the Tragic Fire

Fans have taken to social media share their disdain for the tragic events that happened at the Kyoto Studio.

The studio has also had a fundraising campaign set up by another studio. Sentai Filmworks, a company that licenses and localizes anime has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the studio. Sentai Filmworks worked with Kyoto Animation to release Blu-ray and other products from the studio to the public.

Kyoto has always cherished the growth of people as well as creative productivity throughout their studio.

“Since inauguration, our principles are ‘Make a challenge,’ ‘Do the best,’ ‘Produce required works’ and ‘Keep our corporate as a humanitarian one.’ We value people,” Kyoto’s company philosophy states. “Promoting the growth of people is equal to creating the brightness of works. We sincerely keep moving forward to be an Entertainment Corporation which based on Animation.”

5. Takemoto Is behind Some of the Most Beloved Projects Kyoto Has Produced

One of the most well-known and beloved animators working with Kyoto animation is Yasuhiro Takemoto. 47-year-old Takemoto is a jack of all trades when it comes to the anime world.

“Yasuhiro Takemoto works in the field of animation production. He has been an animator, storyboard artist, animation supervisor, director and script writer for numerous anime shows,” his biography on TV.com states.

His talent is behind the direction, writing and animation of several famous television shows and films.

These include Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu, Full Metal Panic? The Second Raid, Lucky Star, Kanon, Violet Evergarden, and many more.

A full list of his projects can be viewed on his IMDB page.