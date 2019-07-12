Lil Nas X Taps Young Thug And Mason Ramsey For Old Town Road Remix

Lil Nas X‘s runaway hit “Old Town Road” refuses to lose momentum. The song has spent 14 weeks at #1, a feat accomplished by only 8 other songs including Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk!,” the Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling,” Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together,” Elton John’s “Candle In The Wind 1997,” Los Del Rio’s “Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix),” Boyz II Men’s “End Of The Road,” and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

Only two songs have spent longer at #1, Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” (1995-96) and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee/ Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” which both spent 16 weeks atop the charts. The timing of this remix is most likely an attempt to keep the momentum going and see if “Old Town Road” hit 17 weeks and claim the #1 spot.

The remix features unconventional rapper Young Thug and yodeler/viral child star Mason Ramsey. Adding Billy Ray Cyrus was an unconventional collaboration brought about by social media and this latest remix takes the same approach. After countless tweets and requests to add Mason and Thug to the remix, the much-anticipated collaboration was released by Lil Nas X via a lyrics video on YouTube.

The lyrics are a welcome addition since Young Thug can be very difficult to understand at times. Thug adds a dash of country twang and seems to be having a lot of fun with the track, taking his usual subject matter (money, drugs, women) and giving them a more country vibe.

The real standout is Mason Ramsey, who drops a simplistic, adorable verse talking about riding his razor scooter and riding past his cows on it then punctuating it with his signature yodel as he sings “if you ain’t got no giddy up then giddy out my way”.

Lil Nas X tweeted out the single around midnight on July 11th. The new album artwork that features 4 horses to represent the new artists. Young Thug’s horse is green because of his “slime” branding which is a nice touch.

The single immediately started blowing up and amassed 25K likes and 6.1K retweets in under an hour.

Young Thug Walked So Lil Nas X Could Run

Young Thug released what he called a “country album” back in 2017 titled “Beautiful Thugger Girls” that attempted to incorporate aspects of country music into Thug’s unique singing voice and trap style. Thug kicks off the first track with a new ad lib that has since become infamous (“YEE HAW!”) and while most of the album didn’t deviate from his usual formula, it was the first attempt to fuse trap music and country music.

The title of the album was based on a meme that had a photo of Young Thug getting his hair done with the caption “Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls”. The experimental project was generally well received by fans but didn’t take off like many thought it would. Still, an artist of his caliber in the hip-hop genre at least somewhat paved the way for Lil Nas X’s hit to become so popular.

Thug was the first to merge trap music and country but not the first to merge hip-hop and country. That distinction would go to Nelly and Tim McGraw’s 2004 collaboration “over and over”. The song was the second single from Nelly’s album Suit and peaked at #3 on the Billboard charts.

Lil Nas X took the concept Thug started and perfected the formula with “Old Town Road” and his latest EP “7”.

The Memes Started Immediately

leaked photo of young thug recording his “old town road” verse 🐐🐍🤠😭 pic.twitter.com/wWjxJO9Q7Y — Genius (@Genius) July 12, 2019

Following the template that turned the Old Town Remix into such a hit, Lil Nas X immediately started retweeting memes that people created in response to the remix. Similar to the Billy Ray Cyrus verse in the first remix, people were mostly amazed at how great Mason Ramsey’s contribution was.

Mason Ramsey: “if you ain’t got no giddy up then giddy out my way~eee” pic.twitter.com/XWv9bxRsV9 — dat boi bree (@FeelThe_Sebreze) July 12, 2019

The remix might not have the same impact as the first remix but it could potentially propel “Old Town Road” to break the record for “Most Weeks Spent at #1” on the Billboard charts.