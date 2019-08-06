Bernie Sanders Appearing on Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Bernie Sanders supporters have wanted Sanders to be on Joe Rogan’s podcast for a long time. Now it looks like it’s finally happening.

Believe it or not, the hint about Sanders’ appearance was first shared by Joe Rogan’s dog’s Instagram account.

Joe Rogan’s dog’s IG account has confirmed Bernie Sanders will be on JRE today. pic.twitter.com/VWRJG16Bij — Timothy Lee (@TimothyL_) August 6, 2019

Marshall Mae Rogan shared the photo on Tuesday afternoon.

The dog “shared” a picture with Bernie Sanders in the studio and wrote “It’s Bernie bro!” Then Joe Rogan shared the photo a few minutes later on his own account and wrote: “@marshallmaerogan is a Bernie Bro.”

Now everyone’s excited and believes this is confirmation that Sanders is going to be on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Rogan hasn’t officially confirmed it, but it’s hard to imagine that Sanders would be meeting with him for any other reason.

Bernie Sanders is on Joe Rogan. pic.twitter.com/fQkekP2PAd — Patrick (@Patrick_of_Bama) August 6, 2019

Bernie Sanders being on the Joe Rogan Experience… it’s gonna be amazing — Kaelan Replogle (@KaelanReplogle) August 6, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard has been on Joe Rogan’s podcast before, but this will be a first for Sanders.

Joe Rogan is going to go live with Bernie Sanders. Wow. https://t.co/c2oDH6Sxpb — Tyler Gregory (@tylerg_trumpet) August 6, 2019

You can catch Sanders’ podcast interview as soon as it releases here. Exactly when it will be released isn’t yet known. You can also follow Rogan on Twitter here and choose to receive notifications of his new tweets, which will help you stay updated on the latest news about his interview with Sanders.

Rogan often posts videos from his podcasts on YouTube after the interviews. He will no doubt share clips from his interview with Bernie Sanders there too. Watch YouTube here for when those clips are released. He doesn’t live stream videos anymore, but if you subscribe to his YouTube channel and then click the “bell” button, you’ll be notified when his new videos are released, including a video he will likely release of his interview with Sanders. (So no, his interview with Sanders will not be live streamed. But you can catch it on his podcast after it’s released, along with a video on YouTube later too.)

A lot of people think this is going to be an epic interview, maybe one of Rogan’s best.

The discourse is not ready for Bernie Sanders Joe Rogan. category-7 two-hurricanes-colliding discourse. Gird your brains pic.twitter.com/VCt8PWPzWY — Nate Fisher (@NateMediaGood) August 6, 2019

Bernie Sanders is about to go live on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

1. I’m genuinely excited to see Bernie have an open platform to discuss potential policies, music, and maybe DMT.

2. I’m glad the bros who listen to JRE will have a little more insight going in next November. — Millie Kentner (@hpxhatecraft) August 6, 2019

Bernie Sanders is on The Joe Rogan Experience 👍🙏 Hallelujah — Adrian Power (@apow8) August 6, 2019

Bernie Sanders is on Joe Rogan Rn and I CANNOT wait to listen to that. — Cook Benoit (@CookieDahmer) August 6, 2019

Dang Joe Rogan really got Bernie Sanders on his Podcats. This is going to be interesting. — cashous klay (@KikeIsGuap) August 6, 2019

And then some people are hoping they’ll see Sanders smoke weed with Joe Rogan. This is a callback to when Elon Musk had a fascinating interview with Joe Rogan and smoked weed during the interview.

I hope Bernie Sanders smokes weed with Joe Rogan today — LubedWaffle🌹 (@Lubed_Waffle) August 6, 2019

Whatever happens, this is going to be a fascinating interview and you’ll want to listen to every minute.

The Joe Rogan Experience is a free podcast hosted by Joe Rogan, with each interview lasting about three hours. The podcast is hugely popular and is now one of the world’s most popular podcasts. In 2015, it was listed by Time as one of the 10 most popular podcasts of 2015.

This is a developing story.