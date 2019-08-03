Cliff Collapses in Encinitas, California

One person has died and at least four other people were injured after a cliff collapsed in Encinitas, California. Two beachgoers were critically injured and two others received minor injuries. Search dogs have been brought in to search for any other victims.

One witness to the accident told KSWB he saw about a dozen adults and children below the bluff in what appeared to be a family gathering.

Encinitas is a coastal community just north of San Diego.

WATCH LIVE: Rescue crews say the cliff involved in the deadly collapse in Leucadia, near Encinitas, is still extremely unstable. SkyRanger7 is overhead now during a live #NBC7 report. https://t.co/QovrQW24pQ pic.twitter.com/FJnHHs2Wo4 — #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) August 2, 2019

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon at 2:55 p.m. PST. The cliff was located at 1700 Neptune Avenue, north of Grandview Beach staircase, near South Ponto State Beach. Geologist Dr. Pat Abbot told 10News San Diego the slab of cliff that fell was about the size of a bus.

Lifeguards and emergency crews were working to dig victims out from the sand and rubble. The area around Grandview is a popular surfing spot. Surfboards, beach chairs and towels could be seen strewn nearby.

WATCH #LIVE One dead, at least three injured in Encinitas beach bluff collapse https://t.co/J1EfVMz3q5 pic.twitter.com/iF7Evv46y8 — 10News (@10News) August 2, 2019

The city’s website warns that bluff failures occur due to Encinitas’ unique sandstone bluffs. “Please be aware that in most areas hiking near or directly on top of the bluffs is prohibited. It is also important for visitors to avoid standing or sitting directly underneath unstable bluffs, since they may collapse.”

According to the city’s Emergency Preparedness website, the 1982-1983 El Niño storms stripped the cliffs of vertical sand up to 20 feet deep, “putting the coastal bluffs and homes in jeopardy of collapsing into the sea.”

Today, a bluff collapsed at approximately 3 p.m. near the 1700 block of Neptune Avenue north of Grandview Beach. The City’s Sheriff and first responders are on the scene assisting in rescue operations. One person is confirmed dead and people have been injured. More details later. — City of Encinitas (@EncinitasGov) August 2, 2019

Encinitas has had previous bluff failures. In 2000, a cliff failure at Beacon’s Beach resulted in a landslide that killed Rebecca Kowalski,30, who was watching her husband surf. Kowalski was sitting alone when the cliff gave way.

In 2011, a bluff collapsed on the 1700 block of Neptune Ave. In 2010, a cliff approximately one block away from today’s bluff failure gave way, threatening a retaining wall and creating a danger for beachgoers. No injuries were reported in with either incident.

This is a developing story.