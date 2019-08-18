Daniel Komins: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Experienced hiker Daniel Komins left for a solo mountain sojourn in the Trinity Alps on Aug. 10. The following day, he had reached the summit of Thompson Peak and celebrated with hikers he met along the way, “ice cold double ipa and shrimp tacos at 9,002.”

Four days later, when he failed to return home, his family reported him as missing. With his car parked where he left it, and the last message from him on Aug. 11, a massive search and rescue is underway.

And with clues from a Reddit post, one of the hikers who met Komins was located and said the experienced hiker was “very chill” and having summited Thompson Peak numerous times in the past, “was in his element.”

Known as Danko Mins, Komins, 34, is a firefighter and EMT at the Blue Lake Volunteer Fire Department in Blue Lake, California. His girlfriend Carli Hollis is also an EMT and is desperate to locate Komins.

Here’s what you need to know about the search for Daniel Komins:

1. His Girlfriend Carli Hollis & His Family Reported Komins Missing After Not Hearing From Him For Nearly 3 Days

In the Trinity Alps of Northern California, a firefighter and first responder who has long experience in those hills, set off for what was to be a few days hike. Now, with his car found empty and in the same spot he parked it on Aug. 10 and no word for more than a week, despite having a GPS tracker with him, and a cell phone. The last anyone heard a word was on Aug. 11.

His girlfriend Carli Hollis, who is an EMT for the City Ambulance of Eureka, according to her Facebook, reported him missing. The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office said he began his hike near the Canyon Creek trail. In a press release, the sheriff said Komins called Hollis on Aug. 11 and said “the trip was going as planned.”

He was supposed to be home safe and sound late Wednesday.

“When Komins failed to arrive at his residence, his girlfriend contacted the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office and reported him missing,” the sheriff said.

Deputies then found his car near a Trinity County trailhead.

“The vehicle was unoccupied.”

2. Komins Posted to Facebook a Photo at the Summit of Thompson Peak Where he Met 3 Other Hikers. After That, No Word

On his Facebook page, where he goes by the name Danko Mins, Komins is seen in a khaki wide-brimmed hat and black jacket drinking a cold beer and eating along with three others he’d met on his journey.

“I just summited Thompson Peak and am enjoying ice cold double ipa and shrimp tacos at 9,002 feet. On the way I met 4 meandering hikers from the sf bay area and helped guide them to the top.”



Komins is a very experienced hiker, climber and backpacker.

On July 9, Komins backpacked from California to Oregon.

On July 11, from Cave Junction, Oregon he wrote he was “now backpacking from Oregon to California.”

The photo of he and the three climbers he met at Thompson Peak on Aug. 11 would turn out to provide some clues as to where Komins was headed after reaching the peak.

3. Meanwhile, One of the People Komins Met at the Summit Posted to Reddit & That Photo Provided Clues & New Information

A stunning photograph of the vista from the summit of the mountain that was posted to Reddit – the same spot and the same people – offered a window into Komins movements at least on Aug. 11.

A Reddit user named ‘naura,’ real name Arjun Mukerji, shared the photograph and in comments, said that he met Komins.

“We contacted the sheriff and have shared all the info we have on his planned route and last location. I really hope he is found safe,” he wrote on his Reddit post.

Then a new message: “Please contact me as soon as possible. I believe you are the group of hikers that is pictured with Daniel who is now missing in the Trinity Alps. I have attached the article describing his disappearance. It is essential that the information you have on Daniel is shared with his family and law-enforcement.”

Mukerji, responded: “I saw the article and have contacted the sheriff, as have others from my group. We shared all the info we had on his planned route. We last saw him Monday morning heading to L lake. The sheriff said they have helis on the job and two teams going in tonight and tomorrow morning to look for him. I hope he is found safe.”

And then a heartbreaking message from Hollis: “My name is Carli. Dan is my boyfriend and has been missing and he is in your picture will you please call me asap …” with her phone number.

In a separate Facebook post, hiker Mukerji was quoted as saying about Komins: “He was totally relaxed and chill. We encountered him along Upper Canyon Creek above the lakes around 6,500’ elevation. He said he had been up Thompson like six times and knew the route; he guided us up it. He was in the element and having fun, happy to be up there in the alps.” He would see Komins again the following morning: “We were packing up to hike out and he was heading to L Lake.”

4.Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Says Komins ‘May Have Deviated From His Initial Itinerary

Days after having first begun the search for Komins, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday that there are 60 search and rescue members of the department looking, including 20 assigned to operations, logistics and command related tasks, while forty members are on foot in the Trinity Alps. The 40 are divided into 12 teams “ inserted into high elevation areas via helicopter.”

They were there overnight and are searching today, Sunday Aug. 18. The TCSO said, “…many of these teams are assigned to off-trail search areas, presenting dangerous and arduous conditions for the team members themselves.”

There are also two California National Guard helicopters for daytime searching and “a third helicopter is assigned to the nighttime search efforts.”

There are numerous agencies involved in the search including the sheriff’s office, Trinity County Search and Rescue, California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Bay Area Mountain Rescue Unit, Butte (Montana) County Search and Rescue, Marin County Search and Rescue, Contra Costa County Search and Rescue, Shasta County Search and Rescue, California Highway Patrol, and the California National Guard.

5. A GoFundMe Was Created to Help Cover Costs Associated With Rescue Efforts

The GoFundMe created by Hollis and Komins’ brother, with a $1,000 goal has far exceeded that with more than $8,000 donated so far.

The GoFundMe plea reads:

“There has been a truly amazing amount of support for finding Dan. From friends and family who have read had out to Express love and support, to donations to this page and from the Trinity County community and search teams. The dollar amount donated is more than what we imagined, we are very thankful for the support.”

“Since the volunteers and searchers are currently knee-deep in the search it is not 100% clear how we will get the money to the actual volunteers, whether we can deposit into a search and rescue volunteer fund, or withdraw cash to get to the actual searchers. We will update everyone when we do so. As far as the rescue process, which will continue today with a larger wave of searchers including from Sacramento …”

