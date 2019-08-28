Dorian Live Radar: Watch Live Satellites & Streams to Track the Storm

Dorian has just strengthened to a hurricane slightly before 2 p.m. Eastern. It is still projected to make landfall near Florida over the weekend, according to the latest models and forecasts. Dorian is the first major storm to hit Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria in 2017. Of course, hurricane predictions can change, which is why it’s important to follow live radar and satellites to track the storm. We have a collection of live stream videos below that you can watch in order to keep track of the storm’s movements. Some streams may go down periodically, so this post will be updated with new streams as needed.

Satellite Streams Show Dorian’s Current Path

The first video is from The Washington Post.

This next live radar is from Windy.com.

And this stream is from Texas News Studio.

The latest updates on Tropical Storm Dorian show that it is at 17.5 N and 64.5 W as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving northwest or 315 degrees at 13 mph.

NOAA noted: “Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next day or two. On this track, Dorian should move near the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and then continue over the open Atlantic well east of the southeastern Bahamas. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is forecast to become a hurricane later today and continue strengthening during the next few days over the Atlantic waters.”

Here’s a live storm tracker from Fox News.

Tropical storm force winds currently extend up to 80 miles from the storm’s center, mostly to the east.

People in the Storm’s Path Are Making Preparations

Many airlines, including American Airlines, Frontier, Delta, Southwest, and Spirit have issued waivers for people who were booked to travel to Puerto Rico or other areas in the storm’s path, Fox News reported. Some airlines are letting customers rebook with waived fees and others are giving full refunds for cancelations.

As of 11 a.m., hurricane warnings were in effect for Vieques and Culebra, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands. A hurricane watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, along with a tropical storm warning. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Samana.

NOAA noted: “Hurricane conditions are expected over Vieques, Culebra, and

the U.S. and British Virgin Islands today. Tropical storm conditions are expected in Puerto Rico this afternoon and tonight. Tropical storm conditions are still possible in portions of the Dominican Republic tonight and Thursday but are becoming less likely

to occur. Wind speeds atop and on the windward sides of hills and mountains are often up to 30 percent stronger than the near-surface winds indicated in this advisory, and in some elevated locations could be even greater.”

Most models suggest that Dorian will land somewhere in Florida this weekend. It could be as strong as a Category 2 or 3 when it makes landfall. But remember that there is still a lot of uncertainty about Dorian’s track once it moves past Puerto Rico. Hurricanes are notorious for being tough to predict.

