Elon Musk Says He Supports Andrew Yang in Twitter Reply to Dan Carlin

Andrew Yang just qualified for the Democratic presidential debates in September and October, and now he’s making news again after Elon Musk tweeted his support for the Democratic candidate. The supportive tweet came in response to a tweet from Dan Carlin agreeing with a statement Yang made about being willing to change his mind. Read on to learn more.
Elon Musk Said He Supports Andrew Yang & Believes in UBI
The Twitter exchange began when Dan Carlin, a popular podcaster with nearly 225,000 followers on Twitter, tweeted about a statement Andrew Yang made. Yang had written on Twitter: “I don’t expect people to agree with me on everything- that would be odd. My main hope is that people trust that I’m trying to solve problems and I’m open to different approaches – particularly if the data drives in a particular direction. Changing one’s mind is not a bad thing.”
Carlin tweeted: “How weird that this should be a somewhat novel thing to say.”
That’s when Elon Musk joined in and said that he supports Andrew Yang.
Musk then wrote: “He would our first openly goth president. I think this is very important.”
Andrew Yang responded to Musk’s tweet and wrote: “Thank you Elon – this means a great deal. Congrats on building the future.”
Now Yang supporters are celebrating on Twitter, since they’ve long thought that Elon Musk and Andrew Yang would be on the same page on many political stances. Yang supports UBI to help stem the damage from job loss as a result of automation. Musk wrote later on Twitter that he too supports UBI. When someone asked “Thoughts on UBI?” Musk wrote: “Obviously needed.”
This isn’t the first time Musk and Yang have interacted on Twitter, but it’s the first time Musk has said that he supports Yang. In April, Yang tweeted about AI and Musk responded.
While today’s statement from Musk might not be quite far enough to qualify as an official endorsement, since Musk would need to say specifically that he’s endorsing Yang’s candidacy for President, it’s a big step and Yang supporters are excited.
Yang Recently Qualified for the Fall Democratic Debates
This comes shortly after Yang recently qualified for the fall Democratic debates. To qualify, candidates had to get at least 130,000 unique donors and poll at 2 percent or higher in four qualifying polls. Yang made the donation mark previously and got the fourth qualifying poll yesterday, Politico reported. This came after Yang had previously thought a different poll had qualified him, but the DNC said that poll didn’t count. Now Yang has officially qualified.
The fourth qualifying poll was a Monmouth University poll in Iowa, where he polled at 2 percent. He actually polled higher than Beto O’Rourke, who polled under 1 percent in that particular poll.
Yang was also in the news today for a lighthearted reason, when he talked about all the turkey legs he’s been eating on the campaign trail, thanks to Renaissance fairs and other events.
Now Yang Supporters Are Celebrating on Twitter about Elon Musk
Yang supporters are thrilled about Elon Musk’s tweet and they’re saying he’s now part of the Yang Gang.
