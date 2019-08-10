Elon Musk Says He Supports Andrew Yang in Twitter Reply to Dan Carlin

Andrew Yang just qualified for the Democratic presidential debates in September and October, and now he’s making news again after Elon Musk tweeted his support for the Democratic candidate. The supportive tweet came in response to a tweet from Dan Carlin agreeing with a statement Yang made about being willing to change his mind. Read on to learn more.

Elon Musk Said He Supports Andrew Yang & Believes in UBI

The Twitter exchange began when Dan Carlin, a popular podcaster with nearly 225,000 followers on Twitter, tweeted about a statement Andrew Yang made. Yang had written on Twitter: “I don’t expect people to agree with me on everything- that would be odd. My main hope is that people trust that I’m trying to solve problems and I’m open to different approaches – particularly if the data drives in a particular direction. Changing one’s mind is not a bad thing.”

Carlin tweeted: “How weird that this should be a somewhat novel thing to say.”

How weird that this should be a somewhat novel thing to say. https://t.co/KrClbraCbu — Dan Carlin (@HardcoreHistory) August 10, 2019

That’s when Elon Musk joined in and said that he supports Andrew Yang.

I support Yang — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2019

Musk then wrote: “He would our first openly goth president. I think this is very important.”

He would our first openly goth president. I think this is very important. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2019

Andrew Yang responded to Musk’s tweet and wrote: “Thank you Elon – this means a great deal. Congrats on building the future.”

Thank you Elon – this means a great deal. Congrats on building the future. 👍🚀 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 10, 2019

Now Yang supporters are celebrating on Twitter, since they’ve long thought that Elon Musk and Andrew Yang would be on the same page on many political stances. Yang supports UBI to help stem the damage from job loss as a result of automation. Musk wrote later on Twitter that he too supports UBI. When someone asked “Thoughts on UBI?” Musk wrote: “Obviously needed.”

Obviously needed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2019

This isn’t the first time Musk and Yang have interacted on Twitter, but it’s the first time Musk has said that he supports Yang. In April, Yang tweeted about AI and Musk responded.

I hope a cybernetic interface is ready in time. Symbiosis, irrelevance (hopefully blissful) or doom seem to be the three most likely paths. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2019

While today’s statement from Musk might not be quite far enough to qualify as an official endorsement, since Musk would need to say specifically that he’s endorsing Yang’s candidacy for President, it’s a big step and Yang supporters are excited.

Yang Recently Qualified for the Fall Democratic Debates

We did it – poll #4! Thank you #YangGang – it is on to Houston and the Fall debates!! Special thank you to all who have been spreading the word. Let’s make history together! 👍😀🥊🇺🇸 https://t.co/WyYbnqWRil — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 8, 2019

This comes shortly after Yang recently qualified for the fall Democratic debates. To qualify, candidates had to get at least 130,000 unique donors and poll at 2 percent or higher in four qualifying polls. Yang made the donation mark previously and got the fourth qualifying poll yesterday, Politico reported. This came after Yang had previously thought a different poll had qualified him, but the DNC said that poll didn’t count. Now Yang has officially qualified.

The fourth qualifying poll was a Monmouth University poll in Iowa, where he polled at 2 percent. He actually polled higher than Beto O’Rourke, who polled under 1 percent in that particular poll.

Yang was also in the news today for a lighthearted reason, when he talked about all the turkey legs he’s been eating on the campaign trail, thanks to Renaissance fairs and other events.

Mr. Yang says this is his 18th turkey leg. “I’m a big fan of Renaissance fairs.” @AndrewYang pic.twitter.com/YwomaLBWik — Lisa Lerer (@llerer) August 9, 2019

The funniest part of today was watching @AndrewYang campaign while munching on a giant turkey leg at the #IowaStateFair pic.twitter.com/Hl7qiz06Dm — Briana K. Stewart (@BrianaKStewart) August 10, 2019

Now Yang Supporters Are Celebrating on Twitter about Elon Musk

Yang supporters are thrilled about Elon Musk’s tweet and they’re saying he’s now part of the Yang Gang.

Just commenting to be part of history — Diego Caleiro is Offline (@diegocaleiro) August 10, 2019

I'd vote an Andrew Yang, Elon Musk ticket 100% of the time. https://t.co/fGdtyE9Ntj — Michael Tupper (@mtupper17) August 10, 2019

Yang/Musk shut up and take my vote! — Teddy Culbertson Jr (@Teddy83758563) August 10, 2019

Alright all you cool kids. @elonmusk just came out in support of @AndrewYang Time for y'all to jump on the #yanggang2020 train — John Cronce (@ihatejohncronce) August 10, 2019

If you’re not familiar with who Andrew Yang is, you can learn more about his policies here.

This is a developing story.

