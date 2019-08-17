Franklin Augustus Dead: Famed Stunt Pilot Killed in Plane Crash

Franklin Augustus, a famed stunt pilot, died in a plane crash on August 16 at 69 years old. Nancy Parker, a journalist, also died in the crash.

According to Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Augustus and Parker were the only people on board the plane when it crashed into a field nearby New Orleans Lakefront Airport. The crash occurred at about three in the afternoon, local time. As for the cause of the crash, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said, via BuzzFeed News, “[the] Pitts S-2B aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances, approximately one-half mile south” of the airport.

Here’s what you need to know about Augustus:

Augustus & Parker Were Filming a Segment at the Time of the Crash

LATEST:

Trailblazing stunt pilot Franklin Augustus was also killed in tragic New Orleans plane crash with Nancy Parker. Franklin long claimed to be the lone black licensed stunt pilot in the world, spent decades pushing for racial inclusion in the sky: https://t.co/Ha1O2sqr3l pic.twitter.com/h2UoNx9eXf — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) August 17, 2019

According to BuzzFeed News, Parker and Augustus were flying to film a segment at the time of the crash.

According to an archived article from 1988 in The Times-Picayune, Augustus explained that he started flying at 19 years old. He became hooked on flight acrobatics after he signed up to take an advanced flying course. He said, “I was falling all over the sky because I wasn’t used to it.”

He added, “It’s fun. When I found out that aerobatic planes can take everything we give them and not fall apart, I wanted to do it every chance I got.”

Augustus Was One of the few Black Airshow Pilots

#FranklinAugustus,69, was an extraordinary aviator and instructor who sponsored annual airshows performing dramatic stunts that awed spectators! He was a New Orleans icon that embodied grace, class, & diligence. He too, will truly be missed. #NancyParker https://t.co/e6Qki1XiOg pic.twitter.com/fkyjQ8r7BX — Eugene Green (@voteeugenegreen) August 17, 2019

As a black pilot, Augustus was a trailblazer, one of the few who performed airshows. He frequently visited schools to talk about being a pilot, several publications have reported, and he even worked as an anti-drug campaigner too.

Thirty years ago, Augustus claimed to be the only black pilot who performed airshows, according to NOLA.com. Maggie Thomas, administrative director of the Lake Charles Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen Inc., said of Augustus, “He was one of the most passionate people I know. He was remarkable, and full of energy.”