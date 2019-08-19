Does the Hand Sculpture in Wellington Look Like Trump?

Does the giant hand sculpture in Wellington, New Zealand look like Donald Trump? Some people on the internet seem to think so.

The sculpture, which is called “Quasi” and was made by New Zealand artist Ronnie van Hout, was installed on the roof of City Gallery Wellington on Monday, August 19 — and many have called it disturbing, if not flat out eerie.

The hand has a face, and has been described by the gallery as a “partial self-portrait,” not to mention a “hybrid face hand,” according to CNN travel. But does the giant hand look like Trump?

Decide for yourself:

Does Quasi the Hand Look Like Trump?

Was Trump the model for this “hand”?

Giant hand statue touches down in Wellington, creeping out residentshttps://t.co/bXRnps49BL — Vince Teeter (@vinctee) August 19, 2019

According to TIME, “Quasi” weighs a whopping 400kg and is 10 meters high. The hand is made of polystyrene and resin, the publication reports, and it is set to sit atop the building for three years.

“Was Trump the model for this ‘hand’?”, one user tweeted.

“It looks like Trump’s face on the hand!!!”, another wrote.

Here’s a close-up of the hand:

And here’s a close up of Trump: