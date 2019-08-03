Glen Oakley, El Paso Walmart Hero Saves Children During Mass Shooting

Glen Oakley was shopping at the Foot Locker at Cielo Visa Mall in El Paso, Texas, when he suddenly a “little kid” ran into the store and said there was “an active shooter in Walmart,” and while at first no one listening believed the young kid, people in the store suddenly the heard sounds of the shooting. Oakley heard “pop-pop,” grabbed his gun and ran toward the Walmart.

As a military man, Oakley said that when he hears gunshots, his first though is “boom boom, take cover, save whoever I can.” Live from the scene, in a video interview with MSNBC, he told the rest of his story of the tragic event in which the 21-year-old suspected shooter, Patrick Crusius, walked into Walmart with a gun and killed a reported 19 people, and 40 people injured numbers which could rise as this report continues to be a developing story.

“I see a whole bunch of kids running around without their parents, I got my bag in my hand I’m trying to pick up as many as I can and run out. They’re so anxious, they’re dropping out of my hand.”

Glen Oakley, who was near the El Paso Walmart, is in the military and he rushed to protect children during the shooting pic.twitter.com/FCpoZAInBv — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 3, 2019

Oakley continued, “The closed the Foot Locker, some people were in there and they were so scared they just lifted the cage and just hid so I ran with them.” Running so close to the crime scene with misinformation flying around, Oakley said he was stopped by police who suspected him as the possible shooter.

“I made my way out and when I got out, I guess one of the cops thought I was the shooter so I had to show them I have a license to carry. I called a friend, and I’m here now, but it was just a whole bunch of kids. I’m shaking. A whole bunch of kids. They were without their parents and stuff. I tried to pick up as many as I could and bring them out with me.”

READ NEXT: Fireball Explosion in Lincoln County, Kentucky Triggers Evacuation, 1 Dead