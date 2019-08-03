John Looker: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A Newark man by the name of John Looker was exposed Monday for faking cancer in order to pocket donation money.

For nearly 10 years, Looker sought charitable contributions for a non profit organization called Pelotonia that hosts a three-day bike tour each year to raise money for cancer research and patients.

Here’s what you need to know about John Looker.

1. Looker Was Pelotonia’s Third Annual Inspirational Speaker, Following Professional Cyclist Lance Armstrong And NFL Player Chris Spielman

After John Looker announced he had brain cancer, he became a star fund-raiser and raised millions of dollars to fight cancer. But something wasn’t right, and even his closest friends became uneasy. https://t.co/FB6gZubyXU — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 1, 2019

The Pelotonia ride lasts 1-3 days depending on the route a cyclist chooses and is a minimal of $1,250 to ride. According to the organization’s website, 100% of the money raised goes directly to cancer research.

Looker was just a participant in the event its first two years, but quickly rose in popularity and was asked to open the third year’s ride with an inspirational speech.

Lance Armstrong opened the event in 2009, the first year the event was held, and Chris Spielman, a retired N.F.L. player, opened the second. Spielman’s wife, Stefanie, passed away after battling breast cancer. The speeches given by these two men were heartfelt and appreciated by the Pelotonia community.

Looker was the third year’s speaker. Even following household names like Armstrong and Spielman, he won the crowd, quickly becoming a star in the Pelontia world.

According to the New York Times, by the time Looker rose to popularity, Pelotonia had 5,000 active participants and had raised around $25 million. Looker’s first words on the Pelotonia stage were, “let me make this short and sweet, I have Stage 4 terminal brain cancer. I will ride tomorrow. And I won’t be making any excuses.”

He returned the following year to open the ceremony by singing the National Anthem. According to his partner at the time, Looker couldn’t go anywhere in public without people asking for a photograph or offering to pick up his tab at a restaurant or bar.

2. Pelotonia Announced “Love For Looker” Day Where Fans Tweeted in Their Contributions And Support

It's been an incredible day filled with love for a friend.Thank you to everyone who showed their #loveforlooker and shared their day with us — Pelotonia (@Pelotonia) February 15, 2013

Baked goods fundraisers were a theme for Looker, since he spent most of his free time baking. When Looker published a letter about how his cancer had metastasized, Pelotonia promoted a “Love for Looker” campaign that asked local bakers and Looker supporters to commit to selling baked goods to raise money for him.

Looker’s supporters were dubbed Looker’s Hookers by his romantic partner of 17 years, Ben Addison. They rode for hundreds of miles to raise money for him, in what they thought was his time of need.

Didn't get to bake anything today, but I'm still showing my #LoveForLooker pic.twitter.com/t8A9spiv — Madeline Repko (@maddielouwho_) February 15, 2013

“Pelotonia’s almost a religion,” Addison said. “People take it very seriously.”

Awesome campaign! Lovin it! RT @Pelotonia: What did we do on Valentine's Day before #Loveforlooker? Whatever it was… this is way more fun. — Christina Christian (@Christina_Lynn) February 14, 2013

The very last fundraiser Looker held was a yard sale at his home. According to the Newark Advocate, in May 2016, Looker stopped giving raised proceeds to Pelotonia. Then in October 2017, all proceeds promised to the Dave VanWassenhove Memorial Scholarship were pocketed by him too.

#LoveForLooker a bake sale for a pelotonia rider who has stage 4 terminal brain cancer and has run out of options. pic.twitter.com/gRyguOFT — Holly Scovell (@hollyannscovell) February 14, 2013

3. Looker Tried to Help A Cancer Patient Who Ultimately Exposed Him For Being a Fraud

When Looker reached out to Erika Decker, he had no idea she’d run a behind-the-scenes investigation on him that would blow his cover and call out his lies.

“Everyone got away with everything. It’s disgusting that the truth never mattered to Pelotonia. It was all about the money,” Decker wrote on her Facebook page after the story in the New York Times broke earlier this week.

Mrs. Decker, having tons of knowledge from walking through her daughter Lily’s cancer journey, didn’t believe the story on Looker’s cancer made sense.

“He would be O.K., and then they’d find one in his chest or head,” she said. “Every spring before Pelotonia registration his cancer would return. And he was always overweight.”

In 2015, Decker reached out to Michelle Merlino, a former coworker of Lookers and member of the same cycling team. Merlino further affirmed Decker’s suspicions on Looker, mentioning she noticed he didn’t spend any time at the hospital, and that he worked full-time and still had the time and energy to keep up with his passion for baking.

4. Pelotonia’s Chief Operating Officer Admitted to Having Doubts About Looker For Years

Kelley Griesmer, Pelotonia’s chief operating officer, admitted that the organization had its own doubts but never pursued investigating them because of patient privacy rights. Former friends of Looker met with Griesmer in August of 2018 who claimed that the organization wasn’t worried about lost money, but its reputation.

All promotion material with Looker in it was removed from Pelotonia’s website two years prior to this conversation, when the organization first started having doubts. Lookers two friends, along with Griesmer, confronted him at his home on August 25th.

They asked for medical records, meds or any type of proof that Looker in fact had or has cancer. Instead, Looker broke down right away and confessed he had made the whole thing up.

“I need help,” he sobbed.

Five years prior, a journalist riding alongside Looker, published this in the Columbus Dispatch.

Every time he turns the pedals, it feels as though his right knee is filled with tiny shards of glass. The cancer in John’s brain has been spreading, to his neck and down his spine, and is now massing in his right femur and knee. There’s a chance he could lose his leg. ‘I’ll deal with it; I always do,’ John said. He did indeed ride that year, 102 miles, despite some physical challenges. ‘My equilibrium is off,’ he told me back then of the cumulative effects of all the grueling, chemo- and radiation-filled years he’d endured. ‘If I focus really hard I can speak without stuttering. The same with riding my bike. If I take one hand off the handlebars … it’s like walking a tightrope and I start teetering and the handlebars start shaking. I can’t ride and drink at the same time. I have to stop.’ John still has problems concentrating and various parts of his body tend to break down from time to time due to all the life-saving, yet toxic chemicals that have been pumped through his veins over the years. And the cancer that he’s been fighting for most of his adult life keeps returning, multiplying and spreading.

“He was so good at his crime,” Dr. LeMay, one of Lookers closest friends said right after the truth was revealed.

5. Looker’s Real Diagnosis Came Out After he Was Exposed as a Fraud

Looker’s true diagnosis was manic depression and bipolarism. Exaggerated or not, there were no criminal charges brought against him because of it. Looker was ordered by the attorney general’s office to pay a civil fee and to pay back the funds he pocketed, which was about $4,000 total.

Pelotonia published a letter about Looker’s betrayal on their community platform. Here is an excerpt: