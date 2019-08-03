Large Joliet Fire Near New Lenox Slows Traffic on I-80 [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

If you have been driving down I-80 today in Joliet near New Lenox, Illinois, then you may have seen a large fire right off I-80. So far no injuries have been reported, but traffic has been slowed in the region. Read on to learn more details and see photos and videos.

The fire is reported to be at International Chimney Corp at 20622 Amherst Court in Joliet, Illinois, right off I-80.

A map of the fire’s reported location is above.

I-80 EB has all lanes blocked just before US 30 due to fire activity taking place in #Joliet on Cherry Hill Rd at New Lenox Rd. @WBBMNewsradio #ChicagoTraffic pic.twitter.com/xF337jJBNV — Traffic and Weather together on the 8s (@WBBM780Traffic) August 3, 2019

Local news is reporting that eastbound I-80, just before US 30, is shut down to the Joliet fire “on Cherry Hill Road at New Lenox Road.”

New Lenox – Box alarm working fire – 20622 Amhurst Ct — Tri-State Fire Alert (@Fire_Alerts911) August 3, 2019

Many people are sharing photos and videos of what appears to be a large fire in the region.

Fire over in New Lenox pic.twitter.com/udhRFwFt9d — Mara 🦋 (@saelaram) August 3, 2019

The warehouse fire is north of Haven in Will County. No injuries have been reported yet, according to Scott Slocum of the local Scott Slocum radio show.

Big warehouse fire east of Cherry Hill north of Haven in unincorporated Will County near New Lenox. As of 518p no injuries are reported. pic.twitter.com/IciThuhh0g — Scott Slocum (@scottslocumshow) August 3, 2019

Here are more views of the fire.

#joliet#fire The view from Woodruff GC pic.twitter.com/mrTPSSZmDN — Joe Becht (@JoeBecht) August 3, 2019

Fire – Joliet highway 80 going pic.twitter.com/01eKh0WK2s — Alexey (@Alexey93893338) August 3, 2019

One person who drove past before the highway was closed said they could feel the heat in their car from the fire.

Dude I could feel the heat in my car from it. It’s 450pm do not go east bound on 80 in the Joliet area, and going westbound it’s a dead stop after briggs street#fire #joliet pic.twitter.com/D3YR5zRfhQ — Andrew Holmes (@andrew_holmes) August 3, 2019

Here is another video of the fire.

News about the fire appears to be scarce right now. Patch.com reported that the fire can be seen from miles and is burning on the east side of Joliet near New Lenox. This is east of Cherry Hill.

The Northern Illinois FireGround Photos Facebook page referred to the fire as a “fully involved chemical warehouse fire.”

Others nearby reported that they thought they heard an explosion too, but this is not verified.

This has been referred to as a “box alarm” fire on dispatch, which typically means a first alarm “all hands” fire.

Local sources have indicated the fire might have started from a fault within a Fibox, but this is not confirmed. Patch.com reported that a foam task force had been called in to help with the fire.

The Joliet Fire Department’s Facebook page has not yet posted about this fire. The fire is visible from miles away. If you’re in the region and seeing thick, black clouds on the horizon, it is likely from this fire.

Another fire was just in the area a few days ago, six miles northwest of Joliet in Carbon County, Billings Gazette reported. The fire grew in steep terrain to about 25 acres before it was put out. It was caused by lightning.